Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

2 Grosze 1925 WJ (Poland, II Republic)

Obverse 2 Grosze 1925 WJ - Coin Value - Poland, II Republic Reverse 2 Grosze 1925 WJ - Coin Value - Poland, II Republic

Photo by: Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal

Specification

  • Metal Bronze
  • Weight 2,0 g
  • Diameter 17,6 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Mintage UNC 39,000,000

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period II Republic
  • Denomination 2 Grosze
  • Year 1925
  • Mint Warsaw
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (111)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 2 Grosze 1925 with mark WJ. This bronze coin from the times of II Republic struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1105 sold at the Stary Sklep auction for PLN 8,100. Bidding took place October 9, 2021.

Poland 2 Grosze 1925 WJ at auction Niemczyk - June 22, 2024
Poland 2 Grosze 1925 WJ at auction Niemczyk - June 22, 2024
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 22, 2024
Condition MS64 BN NGC
Selling price
148 $
Price in auction currency 600 PLN
Poland 2 Grosze 1925 WJ at auction Marciniak - June 13, 2024
Poland 2 Grosze 1925 WJ at auction Marciniak - June 13, 2024
Seller Marciniak
Date June 13, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
10 $
Price in auction currency 40 PLN
Poland 2 Grosze 1925 WJ at auction WDA - MiM - May 15, 2024
Poland 2 Grosze 1925 WJ at auction WDA - MiM - May 15, 2024
Seller WDA - MiM
Date May 15, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Poland 2 Grosze 1925 WJ at auction Stare Monety - May 10, 2024
Poland 2 Grosze 1925 WJ at auction Stare Monety - May 10, 2024
Seller Stare Monety
Date May 10, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Poland 2 Grosze 1925 WJ at auction Niemczyk - March 16, 2024
Poland 2 Grosze 1925 WJ at auction Niemczyk - March 16, 2024
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 16, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Poland 2 Grosze 1925 WJ at auction Stary Sklep - February 11, 2024
Poland 2 Grosze 1925 WJ at auction Stary Sklep - February 11, 2024
Seller Stary Sklep
Date February 11, 2024
Condition MS63 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Poland 2 Grosze 1925 WJ at auction Stary Sklep - February 11, 2024
Poland 2 Grosze 1925 WJ at auction Stary Sklep - February 11, 2024
Seller Stary Sklep
Date February 11, 2024
Condition MS64 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Poland 2 Grosze 1925 WJ at auction Cieszyńskie CN - November 5, 2023
Poland 2 Grosze 1925 WJ at auction Cieszyńskie CN - November 5, 2023
Seller Cieszyńskie CN
Date November 5, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Poland 2 Grosze 1925 WJ at auction Stary Sklep - October 15, 2023
Poland 2 Grosze 1925 WJ at auction Stary Sklep - October 15, 2023
Seller Stary Sklep
Date October 15, 2023
Condition MS67 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Poland 2 Grosze 1925 WJ at auction Stary Sklep - October 15, 2023
Poland 2 Grosze 1925 WJ at auction Stary Sklep - October 15, 2023
Seller Stary Sklep
Date October 15, 2023
Condition MS65 BN PCGS
Selling price
******
Poland 2 Grosze 1925 WJ at auction Stary Sklep - October 15, 2023
Poland 2 Grosze 1925 WJ at auction Stary Sklep - October 15, 2023
Seller Stary Sklep
Date October 15, 2023
Condition MS66 RB NGC
Selling price
******
Poland 2 Grosze 1925 WJ at auction Wójcicki - October 7, 2023
Poland 2 Grosze 1925 WJ at auction Wójcicki - October 7, 2023
Seller Wójcicki
Date October 7, 2023
Condition MS64 RB NGC
Selling price
******
Poland 2 Grosze 1925 WJ at auction WDA - MiM - June 21, 2023
Poland 2 Grosze 1925 WJ at auction WDA - MiM - June 21, 2023
Seller WDA - MiM
Date June 21, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Poland 2 Grosze 1925 WJ at auction WDA - MiM - June 21, 2023
Poland 2 Grosze 1925 WJ at auction WDA - MiM - June 21, 2023
Seller WDA - MiM
Date June 21, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Poland 2 Grosze 1925 WJ at auction WDA - MiM - June 21, 2023
Poland 2 Grosze 1925 WJ at auction WDA - MiM - June 21, 2023
Seller WDA - MiM
Date June 21, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Poland 2 Grosze 1925 WJ at auction Numis Poland - May 7, 2023
Poland 2 Grosze 1925 WJ at auction Numis Poland - May 7, 2023
Seller Numis Poland
Date May 7, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Poland 2 Grosze 1925 WJ at auction Numedux - April 16, 2023
Poland 2 Grosze 1925 WJ at auction Numedux - April 16, 2023
Seller Numedux
Date April 16, 2023
Condition MS64 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Poland 2 Grosze 1925 WJ at auction WDA - MiM - April 5, 2023
Poland 2 Grosze 1925 WJ at auction WDA - MiM - April 5, 2023
Seller WDA - MiM
Date April 5, 2023
Condition MS63 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Poland 2 Grosze 1925 WJ at auction COINSNET - April 2, 2023
Poland 2 Grosze 1925 WJ at auction COINSNET - April 2, 2023
Seller COINSNET
Date April 2, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller WCN
Date March 30, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Poland 2 Grosze 1925 WJ at auction Wójcicki - March 10, 2023
Poland 2 Grosze 1925 WJ at auction Wójcicki - March 10, 2023
Seller Wójcicki
Date March 10, 2023
Condition MS65 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of 2 Grosze 1925 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

