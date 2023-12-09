Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

Pattern 20 Zlotych 1925 "Polonia". Copper (Poland, II Republic)

Variety: Copper

Obverse Pattern 20 Zlotych 1925 "Polonia" Copper - Coin Value - Poland, II Republic Reverse Pattern 20 Zlotych 1925 "Polonia" Copper - Coin Value - Poland, II Republic

Photo by: Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 4,5 g
  • Diameter 21 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Mintage UNC 10

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period II Republic
  • Denomination 20 Zlotych
  • Year 1925
  • Mint Warsaw
  • Purpose Pattern
Auction Prices (14) Varieties (5)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Pattern 20 Zlotych 1925 "Polonia". Copper. This copper coin from the times of II Republic struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 293 sold at the Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal auction for PLN 33,000. Bidding took place October 20, 2012.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Other filters
  • All companies
  • CNG (1)
  • Niemczyk (6)
  • WCN (7)
Poland 20 Zlotych 1925 "Polonia" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - December 9, 2023
Poland 20 Zlotych 1925 "Polonia" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - December 9, 2023
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 9, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
3725 $
Price in auction currency 15000 PLN
Seller WCN
Date November 14, 2020
Condition UNC
Selling price
7896 $
Price in auction currency 30000 PLN
Poland 20 Zlotych 1925 "Polonia" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - March 14, 2020
Poland 20 Zlotych 1925 "Polonia" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - March 14, 2020
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 14, 2020
Condition MS63 BN PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 20 Zlotych 1925 "Polonia" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - October 25, 2019
Poland 20 Zlotych 1925 "Polonia" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - October 25, 2019
Seller Niemczyk
Date October 25, 2019
Condition MS63 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date May 13, 2017
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 20 Zlotych 1925 "Polonia" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - May 22, 2015
Poland 20 Zlotych 1925 "Polonia" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - May 22, 2015
Seller Niemczyk
Date May 22, 2015
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date April 25, 2015
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 20 Zlotych 1925 "Polonia" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - October 24, 2014
Poland 20 Zlotych 1925 "Polonia" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - October 24, 2014
Seller Niemczyk
Date October 24, 2014
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date November 10, 2012
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 20 Zlotych 1925 "Polonia" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - October 20, 2012
Poland 20 Zlotych 1925 "Polonia" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - October 20, 2012
Seller Niemczyk
Date October 20, 2012
Condition SP64 RB PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date November 5, 2011
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 20 Zlotych 1925 "Polonia" (Pattern) at auction CNG - December 5, 2000
Poland 20 Zlotych 1925 "Polonia" (Pattern) at auction CNG - December 5, 2000
Ex. Karolkiewicz collection
Seller CNG
Date December 5, 2000
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date October 28, 2000
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date November 18, 1995
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 20 Zlotych 1925 "Polonia", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Poland Coin catalog of II Republic Coins of Poland in 1925 All Polish coins Polish copper coins Polish coins 20 Zlotych Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
ibercoin
Auction Sep 26, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Nomisma Spa
Auction Aug 31, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Istra Numizmatika d.o.o.
Auction Aug 24, 2024
Category
Year
Search