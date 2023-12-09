Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
Pattern 20 Zlotych 1925 "Polonia". Copper (Poland, II Republic)
Variety: Copper
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 4,5 g
- Diameter 21 mm
- Edge Plain
- Mintage UNC 10
Description
- Country Poland
- Period II Republic
- Denomination 20 Zlotych
- Year 1925
- Mint Warsaw
- Purpose Pattern
Auction Prices (14) Varieties (5)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish Pattern 20 Zlotych 1925 "Polonia". Copper. This copper coin from the times of II Republic struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 293 sold at the Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal auction for PLN 33,000. Bidding took place October 20, 2012.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Other filters
- All companies
- CNG (1)
- Niemczyk (6)
- WCN (7)
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 9, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
3725 $
Price in auction currency 15000 PLN
Seller WCN
Date November 14, 2020
Condition UNC
Selling price
7896 $
Price in auction currency 30000 PLN
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 14, 2020
Condition MS63 BN PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Niemczyk
Date October 25, 2019
Condition MS63 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Niemczyk
Date October 24, 2014
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Niemczyk
Date October 20, 2012
Condition SP64 RB PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Ex. Karolkiewicz collection
Seller CNG
Date December 5, 2000
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Where to sell?
For the sale of 20 Zlotych 1925 "Polonia", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search