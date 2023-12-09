Pattern 20 Zlotych 1925 "Polonia". Copper (Poland, II Republic)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Pattern 20 Zlotych 1925 "Polonia". Copper. This copper coin from the times of II Republic struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 293 sold at the Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal auction for PLN 33,000. Bidding took place October 20, 2012.

Сondition UNC (10) AU (1) XF (2) No grade (1) Condition (slab) MS63 (2) SP64 (1) RB (1) BN (2) Service PCGS (2) NGC (1) Other filters Coins from collections (1)