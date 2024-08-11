Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
Pattern 1 Grosz 1925 WJ. Silver (Poland, II Republic)
Variety: Silver
Specification
- Metal Silver
- Weight 1,74 g
- Diameter 14,7 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
Description
- Country Poland
- Period II Republic
- Denomination 1 Grosz
- Year 1925
- Mint Warsaw
- Purpose Pattern
Auction Prices (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish Pattern 1 Grosz 1925 with mark WJ. Silver. This silver coin from the times of II Republic struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1449 sold at the Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal auction for PLN 12,000. Bidding took place May 26, 2018.
