Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

Pattern 1 Grosz 1925 WJ. Silver (Poland, II Republic)

Variety: Silver

Obverse Pattern 1 Grosz 1925 WJ Silver - Silver Coin Value - Poland, II Republic Reverse Pattern 1 Grosz 1925 WJ Silver - Silver Coin Value - Poland, II Republic

Photo by: Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal

Specification

  • Metal Silver
  • Weight 1,74 g
  • Diameter 14,7 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period II Republic
  • Denomination 1 Grosz
  • Year 1925
  • Mint Warsaw
  • Purpose Pattern
Auction Prices (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Pattern 1 Grosz 1925 with mark WJ. Silver. This silver coin from the times of II Republic struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1449 sold at the Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal auction for PLN 12,000. Bidding took place May 26, 2018.

Poland 1 Grosz 1925 WJ (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - October 25, 2019
Poland 1 Grosz 1925 WJ (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - October 25, 2019
Seller Niemczyk
Date October 25, 2019
Condition SP58 PCGS
Selling price
2466 $
Price in auction currency 9500 PLN
Poland 1 Grosz 1925 WJ (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - May 26, 2018
Poland 1 Grosz 1925 WJ (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - May 26, 2018
Seller Niemczyk
Date May 26, 2018
Condition SP58 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

