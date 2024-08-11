Pattern 1 Grosz 1925 WJ. Silver (Poland, II Republic)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Pattern 1 Grosz 1925 with mark WJ. Silver. This silver coin from the times of II Republic struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1449 sold at the Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal auction for PLN 12,000. Bidding took place May 26, 2018.

