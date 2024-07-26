Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

2 Zlote 1925. Dot after year (Poland, II Republic)

Variety: Dot after year

Obverse 2 Zlote 1925 Dot after year - Silver Coin Value - Poland, II Republic Reverse 2 Zlote 1925 Dot after year - Silver Coin Value - Poland, II Republic

Photo by: Dom Aukcyjny Numimarket.pl

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,750)
  • Weight 10,0 g
  • Pure silver (0,2411 oz) 7,5 g
  • Diameter 27 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
  • Mintage UNC 11,000,000

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period II Republic
  • Denomination 2 Zlote
  • Year 1925
  • Mint London
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (821) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 2 Zlote 1925 . Dot after year. This silver coin from the times of II Republic struck at the London Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3334 sold at the MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY auction for PLN 20,000. Bidding took place October 3, 2020.

Poland 2 Zlote 1925 at auction Katz - July 26, 2024
Seller Katz
Date July 26, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
77 $
Price in auction currency 71 EUR
Seller WCN
Date July 18, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
66 $
Price in auction currency 260 PLN
Seller WCN
Date July 11, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller WCN
Date July 11, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
******
Seller WCN
Date July 4, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller WCN
Date July 4, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller WCN
Date June 27, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller WCN
Date June 27, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller WCN
Date June 27, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 2 Zlote 1925 at auction Niemczyk - June 22, 2024
Poland 2 Zlote 1925 at auction Niemczyk - June 22, 2024
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 22, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Poland 2 Zlote 1925 at auction Niemczyk - June 22, 2024
Poland 2 Zlote 1925 at auction Niemczyk - June 22, 2024
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 22, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Poland 2 Zlote 1925 at auction Niemczyk - June 22, 2024
Poland 2 Zlote 1925 at auction Niemczyk - June 22, 2024
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 22, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Poland 2 Zlote 1925 at auction Niemczyk - June 22, 2024
Poland 2 Zlote 1925 at auction Niemczyk - June 22, 2024
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 22, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Poland 2 Zlote 1925 at auction Niemczyk - June 22, 2024
Poland 2 Zlote 1925 at auction Niemczyk - June 22, 2024
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 22, 2024
Condition AU53 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller WCN
Date June 20, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
******
Seller WCN
Date June 20, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller WCN
Date June 20, 2024
Condition MS63 PCGS
Selling price
******
Poland 2 Zlote 1925 at auction Rzeszowski DA - June 16, 2024
Poland 2 Zlote 1925 at auction Rzeszowski DA - June 16, 2024
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date June 16, 2024
Condition UNC DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Poland 2 Zlote 1925 at auction Rzeszowski DA - June 16, 2024
Poland 2 Zlote 1925 at auction Rzeszowski DA - June 16, 2024
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date June 16, 2024
Condition UNC DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Poland 2 Zlote 1925 at auction Rzeszowski DA - June 16, 2024
Poland 2 Zlote 1925 at auction Rzeszowski DA - June 16, 2024
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date June 16, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Poland 2 Zlote 1925 at auction Rzeszowski DA - June 16, 2024
Poland 2 Zlote 1925 at auction Rzeszowski DA - June 16, 2024
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date June 16, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of 2 Zlote 1925 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

