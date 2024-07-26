Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
2 Zlote 1925. Dot after year (Poland, II Republic)
Variety: Dot after year
Photo by: Dom Aukcyjny Numimarket.pl
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,750)
- Weight 10,0 g
- Pure silver (0,2411 oz) 7,5 g
- Diameter 27 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
- Mintage UNC 11,000,000
Description
- Country Poland
- Period II Republic
- Denomination 2 Zlote
- Year 1925
- Mint London
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (821) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish 2 Zlote 1925 . Dot after year. This silver coin from the times of II Republic struck at the London Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3334 sold at the MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY auction for PLN 20,000. Bidding took place October 3, 2020.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Other filters
- All companies
- Bereska (3)
- Cieszyńskie CN (29)
- CNG (1)
- Coinhouse (1)
- COINSNET (44)
- Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat (2)
- Filatelie Klim (1)
- GGN (2)
- HARMERS (1)
- Heritage (3)
- HERVERA (1)
- Karbownik (4)
- Katz (12)
- La Galerie Numismatique (1)
- Marciniak (66)
- Münzen Gut-Lynt (2)
- Niemczyk (139)
- Numedux (15)
- Numimarket (41)
- Numis Poland (12)
- Numisbalt (10)
- Numision (2)
- Pegasus Auctions (1)
- Polskie Towarzystwo Numizmatyczne (4)
- Poznański Dom Aukcyjny (4)
- Rauch (2)
- Russiancoin (5)
- Rzeszowski DA (98)
- Soler y Llach (1)
- Stack's (1)
- Stare Monety (15)
- Stary Sklep (28)
- Stephen Album (1)
- Tauler & Fau (1)
- Tempus (4)
- Teutoburger (1)
- VL Nummus (1)
- WAG (2)
- WCN (147)
- WDA - MiM (57)
- Wójcicki (56)
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 22, 2024
Condition AU53 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date June 20, 2024
Condition MS63 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date June 16, 2024
Condition UNC DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date June 16, 2024
Condition UNC DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date June 16, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
123 ... 40
Where to sell?
For the sale of 2 Zlote 1925 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search