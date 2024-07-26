2 Zlote 1925. Dot after year (Poland, II Republic)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 2 Zlote 1925 . Dot after year. This silver coin from the times of II Republic struck at the London Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3334 sold at the MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY auction for PLN 20,000. Bidding took place October 3, 2020.

