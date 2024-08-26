Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
Pattern 5 Groszy 1925 WJ. Aluminum (Poland, II Republic)
Variety: Aluminum
Specification
- Metal Aluminum
- Weight 0,48 - 0,76 g
- Diameter 20 mm
- Edge Plain
- Mintage UNC 15
Description
- Country Poland
- Period II Republic
- Denomination 5 Groszy
- Year 1925
- Mint Warsaw
- Purpose Pattern
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish Pattern 5 Groszy 1925 with mark WJ. Aluminum. This aluminum coin from the times of II Republic struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 696 sold at the Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal auction for PLN 12,000. Bidding took place March 9, 2018.
