Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

Pattern 100 Zlotych 1925 "Diameter 35 mm". Edge of ruble 1924 (Poland, II Republic)

Variety: Edge of ruble 1924

Obverse Pattern 100 Zlotych 1925 "Diameter 35 mm" Edge of ruble 1924 - Silver Coin Value - Poland, II Republic Reverse Pattern 100 Zlotych 1925 "Diameter 35 mm" Edge of ruble 1924 - Silver Coin Value - Poland, II Republic

Photo by: MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY

Specification

  • Metal Silver
  • Weight 18,91 g
  • Diameter 35 mm
  • Edge Inscription

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period II Republic
  • Denomination 100 Zlotych
  • Year 1925
  • Mint Warsaw
  • Purpose Pattern
Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Pattern 100 Zlotych 1925 "Diameter 35 mm". Edge of ruble 1924. This silver coin from the times of II Republic struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 73 sold at the MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY auction for PLN 28,000. Bidding took place October 5, 2019.

  Marciniak (1)
Poland 100 Zlotych 1925 "Diameter 35 mm" (Pattern) at auction Marciniak - October 11, 2019
Seller Marciniak
Date October 11, 2019
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of 100 Zlotych 1925 "Diameter 35 mm", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

