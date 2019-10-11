Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
Pattern 100 Zlotych 1925 "Diameter 35 mm". Edge of ruble 1924 (Poland, II Republic)
Variety: Edge of ruble 1924
Specification
- Metal Silver
- Weight 18,91 g
- Diameter 35 mm
- Edge Inscription
Description
- Country Poland
- Period II Republic
- Denomination 100 Zlotych
- Year 1925
- Mint Warsaw
- Purpose Pattern
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish Pattern 100 Zlotych 1925 "Diameter 35 mm". Edge of ruble 1924. This silver coin from the times of II Republic struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 73 sold at the MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY auction for PLN 28,000. Bidding took place October 5, 2019.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Marciniak (1)
