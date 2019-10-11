Pattern 100 Zlotych 1925 "Diameter 35 mm". Edge of ruble 1924 (Poland, II Republic)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Pattern 100 Zlotych 1925 "Diameter 35 mm". Edge of ruble 1924. This silver coin from the times of II Republic struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 73 sold at the MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY auction for PLN 28,000. Bidding took place October 5, 2019.

