Pattern 5 Groszy 1925 WJ. Brass (Poland, II Republic)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Pattern 5 Groszy 1925 with mark WJ. Brass. This brass coin from the times of II Republic struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 542 sold at the COINSNET Krzysztof Padzikowski auction for PLN 150. Bidding took place September 7, 2020.

Сondition XF (1)