Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

Pattern 5 Groszy 1925 WJ. Brass (Poland, II Republic)

Variety: Brass

no image
no image

Specification

  • Metal Brass
  • Weight 3 g
  • Diameter 20 mm
  • Edge Plain

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period II Republic
  • Denomination 5 Groszy
  • Year 1925
  • Mint Warsaw
  • Purpose Pattern
Auction Prices (1) Varieties (4)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Pattern 5 Groszy 1925 with mark WJ. Brass. This brass coin from the times of II Republic struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 542 sold at the COINSNET Krzysztof Padzikowski auction for PLN 150. Bidding took place September 7, 2020.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • TMAJK sro (1)
Poland 5 Groszy 1925 WJ (Pattern) at auction TMAJK sro - May 16, 2024
Poland 5 Groszy 1925 WJ (Pattern) at auction TMAJK sro - May 16, 2024
Seller TMAJK sro
Date May 16, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 5 Groszy 1925 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Poland Coin catalog of II Republic Coins of Poland in 1925 All Polish coins Polish brass coins Polish coins 5 Groszy Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Aug 11, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Pesek Auctions
Auction Sep 23, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Varesi
Auction Sep 27, 2024
Category
Year
Search