Pattern 5 Groszy 1925 WJ. Brass (Poland, II Republic)
Variety: Brass
Specification
- Metal Brass
- Weight 3 g
- Diameter 20 mm
- Edge Plain
Description
- Country Poland
- Period II Republic
- Denomination 5 Groszy
- Year 1925
- Mint Warsaw
- Purpose Pattern
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish Pattern 5 Groszy 1925 with mark WJ. Brass. This brass coin from the times of II Republic struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 542 sold at the COINSNET Krzysztof Padzikowski auction for PLN 150. Bidding took place September 7, 2020.
Сondition
- TMAJK sro (1)
- TMAJK sro (1)
