Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
Pattern 10 Zlotych 1925 "Workers". Bronze (Poland, II Republic)
Variety: Bronze
Photo by: Gabinet Numizmatyczny D. Marciniak
Specification
- Metal Bronze
- Weight 3,3 g
- Diameter 20 mm
- Edge Plain
- Mintage UNC 100
Description
- Country Poland
- Period II Republic
- Denomination 10 Zlotych
- Year 1925
- Mint Warsaw
- Purpose Pattern
Auction Prices (28) Varieties (3)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish Pattern 10 Zlotych 1925 "Workers". Bronze. This bronze coin from the times of II Republic struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2264 sold at the MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY auction for PLN 36,000. Bidding took place May 25, 2019.
Seller Marciniak
Date June 13, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
2371 $
Price in auction currency 9500 PLN
Seller Marciniak
Date June 13, 2024
Condition MS62 BN NGC
Selling price
4617 $
Price in auction currency 18500 PLN
Seller Stary Sklep
Date October 16, 2022
Condition MS63 BN NGC
Selling price
Seller Marciniak
Date February 10, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date January 12, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller WDA - MiM
Date March 28, 2020
Condition SP63 RB PCGS
Selling price
Seller Niemczyk
Date October 25, 2019
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller Marciniak
Date May 29, 2019
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller Niemczyk
Date October 26, 2018
Condition SP64 RB PCGS
Selling price
Seller Stary Sklep
Date October 20, 2018
Condition SP63 RB PCGS
Selling price
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 9, 2018
Condition SP65 RB PCGS
Selling price
Seller Niemczyk
Date October 20, 2017
Condition SP64 RB PCGS
Selling price
Seller Niemczyk
Date October 24, 2014
Condition MS65 RB NGC
Selling price
Seller Niemczyk
Date October 20, 2012
Condition UNC
Selling price
Where to sell?
For the sale of 10 Zlotych 1925 "Workers", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
