Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

Pattern 10 Zlotych 1925 "Workers". Bronze (Poland, II Republic)

Variety: Bronze

Obverse Pattern 10 Zlotych 1925 "Workers" Bronze - Coin Value - Poland, II Republic Reverse Pattern 10 Zlotych 1925 "Workers" Bronze - Coin Value - Poland, II Republic

Photo by: Gabinet Numizmatyczny D. Marciniak

Specification

  • Metal Bronze
  • Weight 3,3 g
  • Diameter 20 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Mintage UNC 100

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period II Republic
  • Denomination 10 Zlotych
  • Year 1925
  • Mint Warsaw
  • Purpose Pattern
Auction Prices (28) Varieties (3)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Pattern 10 Zlotych 1925 "Workers". Bronze. This bronze coin from the times of II Republic struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2264 sold at the MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY auction for PLN 36,000. Bidding took place May 25, 2019.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Other filters
  • All companies
  • CNG (1)
  • Künker (1)
  • Marciniak (4)
  • Niemczyk (7)
  • Rzeszowski DA (1)
  • Stary Sklep (2)
  • WCN (11)
  • WDA - MiM (1)
Poland 10 Zlotych 1925 "Workers" (Pattern) at auction Marciniak - June 13, 2024
Poland 10 Zlotych 1925 "Workers" (Pattern) at auction Marciniak - June 13, 2024
Seller Marciniak
Date June 13, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
2371 $
Price in auction currency 9500 PLN
Poland 10 Zlotych 1925 "Workers" (Pattern) at auction Marciniak - June 13, 2024
Poland 10 Zlotych 1925 "Workers" (Pattern) at auction Marciniak - June 13, 2024
Seller Marciniak
Date June 13, 2024
Condition MS62 BN NGC
Selling price
4617 $
Price in auction currency 18500 PLN
Poland 10 Zlotych 1925 "Workers" (Pattern) at auction Stary Sklep - October 16, 2022
Poland 10 Zlotych 1925 "Workers" (Pattern) at auction Stary Sklep - October 16, 2022
Seller Stary Sklep
Date October 16, 2022
Condition MS63 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 10 Zlotych 1925 "Workers" (Pattern) at auction Marciniak - February 10, 2022
Poland 10 Zlotych 1925 "Workers" (Pattern) at auction Marciniak - February 10, 2022
Seller Marciniak
Date February 10, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 10 Zlotych 1925 "Workers" (Pattern) at auction Rzeszowski DA - January 12, 2022
Poland 10 Zlotych 1925 "Workers" (Pattern) at auction Rzeszowski DA - January 12, 2022
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date January 12, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 10 Zlotych 1925 "Workers" (Pattern) at auction WDA - MiM - March 28, 2020
Poland 10 Zlotych 1925 "Workers" (Pattern) at auction WDA - MiM - March 28, 2020
Seller WDA - MiM
Date March 28, 2020
Condition SP63 RB PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 10 Zlotych 1925 "Workers" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - October 25, 2019
Poland 10 Zlotych 1925 "Workers" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - October 25, 2019
Seller Niemczyk
Date October 25, 2019
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 10 Zlotych 1925 "Workers" (Pattern) at auction Marciniak - May 29, 2019
Poland 10 Zlotych 1925 "Workers" (Pattern) at auction Marciniak - May 29, 2019
Seller Marciniak
Date May 29, 2019
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 10 Zlotych 1925 "Workers" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - October 26, 2018
Poland 10 Zlotych 1925 "Workers" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - October 26, 2018
Seller Niemczyk
Date October 26, 2018
Condition SP64 RB PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 10 Zlotych 1925 "Workers" (Pattern) at auction Stary Sklep - October 20, 2018
Poland 10 Zlotych 1925 "Workers" (Pattern) at auction Stary Sklep - October 20, 2018
Seller Stary Sklep
Date October 20, 2018
Condition SP63 RB PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date April 21, 2018
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 10 Zlotych 1925 "Workers" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - March 9, 2018
Poland 10 Zlotych 1925 "Workers" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - March 9, 2018
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 9, 2018
Condition SP65 RB PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date November 25, 2017
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 10 Zlotych 1925 "Workers" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - October 20, 2017
Poland 10 Zlotych 1925 "Workers" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - October 20, 2017
Seller Niemczyk
Date October 20, 2017
Condition SP64 RB PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date September 10, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 10 Zlotych 1925 "Workers" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - May 22, 2015
Poland 10 Zlotych 1925 "Workers" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - May 22, 2015
Seller Niemczyk
Date May 22, 2015
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date April 25, 2015
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 10 Zlotych 1925 "Workers" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - October 24, 2014
Poland 10 Zlotych 1925 "Workers" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - October 24, 2014
Seller Niemczyk
Date October 24, 2014
Condition MS65 RB NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 10 Zlotych 1925 "Workers" (Pattern) at auction Künker - June 19, 2013
Seller Künker
Date June 19, 2013
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 10 Zlotych 1925 "Workers" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - October 20, 2012
Poland 10 Zlotych 1925 "Workers" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - October 20, 2012
Seller Niemczyk
Date October 20, 2012
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date November 5, 2011
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

