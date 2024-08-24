Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

Pattern 10 Zlotych 1925 "Workers". Gold (Poland, II Republic)

Variety: Gold

no image
no image

Specification

  • Metal Gold
  • Diameter 20 mm
  • Edge Plain

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period II Republic
  • Denomination 10 Zlotych
  • Year 1925
  • Mint Warsaw
  • Purpose Pattern
Auction prices

Sorry, there is no sales data for this coin

Where to sell?

For the sale of 10 Zlotych 1925 "Workers", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

