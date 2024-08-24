Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
Pattern 10 Zlotych 1925 "Workers". Gold (Poland, II Republic)
Variety: Gold
Specification
- Metal Gold
- Diameter 20 mm
- Edge Plain
Description
- Country Poland
- Period II Republic
- Denomination 10 Zlotych
- Year 1925
- Mint Warsaw
- Purpose Pattern
