Pattern 5 Groszy 1925 WJ. Copper-Nickel (Poland, II Republic)
Variety: Copper-Nickel
Specification
- Metal Copper-Nickel
- Weight 2,74 g
- Diameter 20 mm
- Edge Plain
Description
- Country Poland
- Period II Republic
- Denomination 5 Groszy
- Year 1925
- Mint Warsaw
- Purpose Pattern
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish Pattern 5 Groszy 1925 with mark WJ. Copper-Nickel. This copper-nickel coin from the times of II Republic struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 576 sold at the Warszawskie Centrum Numizmatyczne auction for PLN 50,000. Bidding took place December 1, 2007.
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 20, 2020
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
4155 $
Price in auction currency 16500 PLN
Seller Niemczyk
Date October 25, 2019
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
5192 $
Price in auction currency 20000 PLN
