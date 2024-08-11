Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

Pattern 5 Groszy 1925 WJ. Copper-Nickel (Poland, II Republic)

Variety: Copper-Nickel

Obverse Pattern 5 Groszy 1925 WJ Copper-Nickel - Coin Value - Poland, II Republic Reverse Pattern 5 Groszy 1925 WJ Copper-Nickel - Coin Value - Poland, II Republic

Photo by: Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal

Specification

  • Metal Copper-Nickel
  • Weight 2,74 g
  • Diameter 20 mm
  • Edge Plain

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period II Republic
  • Denomination 5 Groszy
  • Year 1925
  • Mint Warsaw
  • Purpose Pattern
Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Pattern 5 Groszy 1925 with mark WJ. Copper-Nickel. This copper-nickel coin from the times of II Republic struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 576 sold at the Warszawskie Centrum Numizmatyczne auction for PLN 50,000. Bidding took place December 1, 2007.

Poland 5 Groszy 1925 WJ (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - June 20, 2020
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 20, 2020
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
4155 $
Price in auction currency 16500 PLN
Poland 5 Groszy 1925 WJ (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - October 25, 2019
Seller Niemczyk
Date October 25, 2019
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
5192 $
Price in auction currency 20000 PLN
Seller WCN
Date December 1, 2007
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of 5 Groszy 1925 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

