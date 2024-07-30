10 Zlotych 1925 "Bolesław I the Brave" (Poland, II Republic)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 10 Zlotych 1925 "Bolesław I the Brave". This gold coin from the times of II Republic struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 751 sold at the Warszawskie Centrum Numizmatyczne auction for PLN 29,000. Bidding took place November 13, 2010.

Сondition UNC (973) AU (219) XF (156) VF (6) F (2) No grade (28) Condition (slab) MS67 (18) MS66 (136) MS65 (216) MS64 (146) MS63 (44) MS62 (10) MS61 (4) MS60 (2) AU58 (1) DETAILS (2) PL (34) + (6) Service NGC (465) PCGS (99) GIBON (1) ANACS (10) GCN (6)

Seller All companies

51 Gallery (1)

AB Philea & Myntkompaniet (2)

Alexander (1)

Ars Time (1)

Artemide Aste (4)

Auction World (8)

Auktionshaus Tietjen+Co oHg (2)

Aureo & Calicó (2)

AURORA (1)

BAC (7)

Baldwin's of St. James's (4)

Bertolami (1)

Bruun Rasmussen (1)

Busso Peus (21)

Cayón (2)

cgb.fr (1)

Chaponnière (5)

Chaponnière & Hess-Divo (1)

CNG (4)

Coin Cabinet (6)

Coins.ee (7)

COINSNET (39)

DNW (1)

Dorotheum (6)

Emporium Hamburg (7)

Erwin Dietrich (1)

Felzmann (16)

Frankfurter (1)

Frühwald (6)

Gärtner (1)

GGN (8)

GINZA (8)

Goldberg (17)

Gorny & Mosch (9)

Goudwisselkantoor veilingen (3)

Grün (5)

HAYNAULT (1)

Heritage (147)

Heritage Eur (8)

HERVERA (2)

Hess Divo (1)

HIRSCH (5)

Höhn (11)

Holmasto (28)

Imperial Coin (1)

Inasta (2)

iNumis (1)

Janas (3)

Jean ELSEN (5)

Karamitsos (1)

Katz (11)

Kroha (2)

Künker (34)

La Galerie Numismatique (1)

Lanz München (2)

London Coins (3)

Lugdunum (4)

Macho & Chlapovič (1)

Marciniak (65)

MDC Monaco (4)

Meister & Sonntag (4)

Möller (1)

Monety i Medale (1)

Monnaies d'Antan (3)

Münzen Gut-Lynt (5)

Münzenonline (2)

Niemczyk (144)

Nomisma (4)

Nomisma Aste (1)

Numedux (6)

Numimarket (98)

Numis Poland (13)

Numis.be (1)

Numisbalt (27)

Numision (1)

Numismatica Ranieri (2)

Numisor (1)

Oslo Myntgalleri (1)

Palombo (3)

Pegasus Auctions (4)

Pesek Auctions (2)

Poznański Dom Aukcyjny (8)

Rauch (20)

Reinhard Fischer (12)

Rhenumis (4)

Rzeszowski DA (36)

Schulman (2)

SINCONA (29)

Skanfil Auksjoner AS (1)

Soler y Llach (3)

Sonntag (10)

Spink (7)

Stack's (46)

Stare Monety (7)

Stary Sklep (23)

Stephen Album (5)

Tauler & Fau (1)

Teutoburger (35)

The Canadian Numismatic Company (2)

Thomas Numismatics (2)

UBS (2)

V. GADOURY (3)

Varesi (1)

Veilinghuis de Ruiter (2)

Via (2)

VL Nummus (5)

WAG (45)

WCN (80)

WDA - MiM (63)

Westfälische (1)

Wójcicki (55)