Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
10 Zlotych 1925 "Bolesław I the Brave" (Poland, II Republic)
Photo by: MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,900)
- Weight 3,23 g
- Pure gold (0,0935 oz) 2,907 g
- Diameter 19 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Mintage UNC 50,350
Description
- Country Poland
- Period II Republic
- Denomination 10 Zlotych
- Year 1925
- Mint Warsaw
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (1389)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish 10 Zlotych 1925 "Bolesław I the Brave". This gold coin from the times of II Republic struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 751 sold at the Warszawskie Centrum Numizmatyczne auction for PLN 29,000. Bidding took place November 13, 2010.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller Heritage
Date July 15, 2024
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
1020 $
Price in auction currency 1020 USD
Seller Heritage
Date July 15, 2024
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
780 $
Price in auction currency 780 USD
Seller Heritage
Date July 15, 2024
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Erwin Dietrich
Date July 7, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Numisbalt
Date July 7, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Seller Numisbalt
Date July 7, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Seller AURORA
Date June 26, 2024
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 22, 2024
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 22, 2024
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 22, 2024
Condition MS65 PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 22, 2024
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 22, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 22, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 22, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
