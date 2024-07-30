Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

10 Zlotych 1925 "Bolesław I the Brave" (Poland, II Republic)

Obverse 10 Zlotych 1925 "Bolesław I the Brave" - Gold Coin Value - Poland, II Republic Reverse 10 Zlotych 1925 "Bolesław I the Brave" - Gold Coin Value - Poland, II Republic

Photo by: MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,900)
  • Weight 3,23 g
  • Pure gold (0,0935 oz) 2,907 g
  • Diameter 19 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Mintage UNC 50,350

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period II Republic
  • Denomination 10 Zlotych
  • Year 1925
  • Mint Warsaw
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (1389)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 10 Zlotych 1925 "Bolesław I the Brave". This gold coin from the times of II Republic struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 751 sold at the Warszawskie Centrum Numizmatyczne auction for PLN 29,000. Bidding took place November 13, 2010.

Poland 10 Zlotych 1925 "Bolesław I the Brave" at auction Heritage - July 15, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date July 15, 2024
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
1020 $
Price in auction currency 1020 USD
Poland 10 Zlotych 1925 "Bolesław I the Brave" at auction Heritage - July 15, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date July 15, 2024
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
780 $
Price in auction currency 780 USD
Poland 10 Zlotych 1925 "Bolesław I the Brave" at auction Heritage - July 15, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date July 15, 2024
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Poland 10 Zlotych 1925 "Bolesław I the Brave" at auction Erwin Dietrich - July 7, 2024
Seller Erwin Dietrich
Date July 7, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Poland 10 Zlotych 1925 "Bolesław I the Brave" at auction Numisbalt - July 7, 2024
Seller Numisbalt
Date July 7, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Poland 10 Zlotych 1925 "Bolesław I the Brave" at auction Numisbalt - July 7, 2024
Seller Numisbalt
Date July 7, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Seller WCN
Date June 27, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Poland 10 Zlotych 1925 "Bolesław I the Brave" at auction AURORA - June 26, 2024
Seller AURORA
Date June 26, 2024
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Poland 10 Zlotych 1925 "Bolesław I the Brave" at auction Rauch - June 27, 2024
Seller Rauch
Date June 27, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Poland 10 Zlotych 1925 "Bolesław I the Brave" at auction BAC - June 25, 2024
Seller BAC
Date June 25, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
Poland 10 Zlotych 1925 "Bolesław I the Brave" at auction Niemczyk - June 22, 2024
Poland 10 Zlotych 1925 "Bolesław I the Brave" at auction Niemczyk - June 22, 2024
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 22, 2024
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
Poland 10 Zlotych 1925 "Bolesław I the Brave" at auction Niemczyk - June 22, 2024
Poland 10 Zlotych 1925 "Bolesław I the Brave" at auction Niemczyk - June 22, 2024
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 22, 2024
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Poland 10 Zlotych 1925 "Bolesław I the Brave" at auction Niemczyk - June 22, 2024
Poland 10 Zlotych 1925 "Bolesław I the Brave" at auction Niemczyk - June 22, 2024
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 22, 2024
Condition MS65 PCGS
Selling price
******
Poland 10 Zlotych 1925 "Bolesław I the Brave" at auction Niemczyk - June 22, 2024
Poland 10 Zlotych 1925 "Bolesław I the Brave" at auction Niemczyk - June 22, 2024
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 22, 2024
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Poland 10 Zlotych 1925 "Bolesław I the Brave" at auction Niemczyk - June 22, 2024
Poland 10 Zlotych 1925 "Bolesław I the Brave" at auction Niemczyk - June 22, 2024
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 22, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Poland 10 Zlotych 1925 "Bolesław I the Brave" at auction Niemczyk - June 22, 2024
Poland 10 Zlotych 1925 "Bolesław I the Brave" at auction Niemczyk - June 22, 2024
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 22, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Poland 10 Zlotych 1925 "Bolesław I the Brave" at auction Niemczyk - June 22, 2024
Poland 10 Zlotych 1925 "Bolesław I the Brave" at auction Niemczyk - June 22, 2024
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 22, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Poland 10 Zlotych 1925 "Bolesław I the Brave" at auction Niemczyk - June 22, 2024
Poland 10 Zlotych 1925 "Bolesław I the Brave" at auction Niemczyk - June 22, 2024
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 22, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Poland 10 Zlotych 1925 "Bolesław I the Brave" at auction Stack's - June 20, 2024
Poland 10 Zlotych 1925 "Bolesław I the Brave" at auction Stack's - June 20, 2024
Seller Stack's
Date June 20, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
******
Poland 10 Zlotych 1925 "Bolesław I the Brave" at auction Künker - June 21, 2024
Seller Künker
Date June 21, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Poland 10 Zlotych 1925 "Bolesław I the Brave" at auction Rzeszowski DA - June 16, 2024
Poland 10 Zlotych 1925 "Bolesław I the Brave" at auction Rzeszowski DA - June 16, 2024
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date June 16, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Poland 10 Zlotych 1925 "Bolesław I the Brave" at auction Heritage - August 1, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date August 1, 2024
Condition MS65 NGC
To auction
Poland 10 Zlotych 1925 "Bolesław I the Brave" at auction Stack's - August 24, 2024
Poland 10 Zlotych 1925 "Bolesław I the Brave" at auction Stack's - August 24, 2024
Poland 10 Zlotych 1925 "Bolesław I the Brave" at auction Stack's - August 24, 2024
Poland 10 Zlotych 1925 "Bolesław I the Brave" at auction Stack's - August 24, 2024
Poland 10 Zlotych 1925 "Bolesław I the Brave" at auction Stack's - August 24, 2024
Seller Stack's
Date August 24, 2024
Condition MS65 PCGS
To auction
Poland 10 Zlotych 1925 "Bolesław I the Brave" at auction WAG - September 1, 2024
Seller WAG
Date September 1, 2024
Condition AU
To auction
Poland 10 Zlotych 1925 "Bolesław I the Brave" at auction WAG - September 1, 2024
Seller WAG
Date September 1, 2024
Condition AU
To auction
Poland 10 Zlotych 1925 "Bolesław I the Brave" at auction Teutoburger - September 16, 2024
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 16, 2024
Condition MS66 PL NGC
To auction
Poland 10 Zlotych 1925 "Bolesław I the Brave" at auction Teutoburger - September 16, 2024
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 16, 2024
Condition MS65 NGC
To auction
Poland 10 Zlotych 1925 "Bolesław I the Brave" at auction Teutoburger - September 16, 2024
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 16, 2024
Condition MS65 NGC
To auction
Poland 10 Zlotych 1925 "Bolesław I the Brave" at auction Teutoburger - September 16, 2024
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 16, 2024
Condition MS65 NGC
To auction
Poland 10 Zlotych 1925 "Bolesław I the Brave" at auction Teutoburger - September 16, 2024
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 16, 2024
Condition MS64 NGC
To auction
Poland 10 Zlotych 1925 "Bolesław I the Brave" at auction Teutoburger - September 16, 2024
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 16, 2024
Condition MS64 NGC
To auction
Poland 10 Zlotych 1925 "Bolesław I the Brave" at auction Teutoburger - September 16, 2024
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 16, 2024
Condition MS64 NGC
To auction
Poland 10 Zlotych 1925 "Bolesław I the Brave" at auction Teutoburger - September 16, 2024
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 16, 2024
Condition MS63 NGC
To auction

