Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

Pattern 20 Zlotych 1925 "Polonia". Gold (Poland, II Republic)

Variety: Gold

Obverse Pattern 20 Zlotych 1925 "Polonia" Gold - Gold Coin Value - Poland, II Republic Reverse Pattern 20 Zlotych 1925 "Polonia" Gold - Gold Coin Value - Poland, II Republic

Photo by: Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal

Specification

  • Metal Gold
  • Weight 5,93 g
  • Diameter 21 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Mintage UNC 5

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period II Republic
  • Denomination 20 Zlotych
  • Year 1925
  • Mint Warsaw
  • Purpose Pattern
Auction Prices (3) Varieties (5)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Pattern 20 Zlotych 1925 "Polonia". Gold. This gold coin from the times of II Republic struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 619 sold at the Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal auction for PLN 265,000. Bidding took place October 16, 2020.

Poland 20 Zlotych 1925 "Polonia" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - October 16, 2020
Seller Niemczyk
Date October 16, 2020
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
68104 $
Price in auction currency 265000 PLN
Poland 20 Zlotych 1925 "Polonia" (Pattern) at auction Palombo - October 22, 2017
Seller Palombo
Date October 22, 2017
Condition UNC
Selling price
508 $
Price in auction currency 500 CHF
Seller WCN
Date November 22, 1997
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 20 Zlotych 1925 "Polonia", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

421
