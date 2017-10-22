Pattern 20 Zlotych 1925 "Polonia". Gold (Poland, II Republic)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Pattern 20 Zlotych 1925 "Polonia". Gold. This gold coin from the times of II Republic struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 619 sold at the Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal auction for PLN 265,000. Bidding took place October 16, 2020.

