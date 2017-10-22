Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
Pattern 20 Zlotych 1925 "Polonia". Gold (Poland, II Republic)
Variety: Gold
Specification
- Metal Gold
- Weight 5,93 g
- Diameter 21 mm
- Edge Plain
- Mintage UNC 5
Description
- Country Poland
- Period II Republic
- Denomination 20 Zlotych
- Year 1925
- Mint Warsaw
- Purpose Pattern
Auction Prices (3) Varieties (5)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish Pattern 20 Zlotych 1925 "Polonia". Gold. This gold coin from the times of II Republic struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 619 sold at the Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal auction for PLN 265,000. Bidding took place October 16, 2020.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Niemczyk (1)
- Palombo (1)
- WCN (1)
Seller Niemczyk
Date October 16, 2020
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
68104 $
Price in auction currency 265000 PLN
Seller Palombo
Date October 22, 2017
Condition UNC
Selling price
508 $
Price in auction currency 500 CHF
Where to sell?
For the sale of 20 Zlotych 1925 "Polonia", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search