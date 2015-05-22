Pattern 20 Zlotych 1925 "Bolesław I the Brave". Copper (Poland, II Republic)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Pattern 20 Zlotych 1925 "Bolesław I the Brave". Copper. This copper coin from the times of II Republic struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 482 sold at the Warszawskie Centrum Numizmatyczne auction for PLN 15,000. Bidding took place April 21, 2018.

Сondition UNC (3) XF (2)