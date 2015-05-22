Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
Pattern 20 Zlotych 1925 "Bolesław I the Brave". Copper (Poland, II Republic)
Variety: Copper
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 3,3 g
- Diameter 21 mm
- Edge Reeded
Description
- Country Poland
- Period II Republic
- Denomination 20 Zlotych
- Year 1925
- Mint Warsaw
- Purpose Pattern
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish Pattern 20 Zlotych 1925 "Bolesław I the Brave". Copper. This copper coin from the times of II Republic struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 482 sold at the Warszawskie Centrum Numizmatyczne auction for PLN 15,000. Bidding took place April 21, 2018.
Сondition
Seller WCN
Date April 21, 2018
Condition UNC
Selling price
4425 $
Price in auction currency 15000 PLN
Seller Niemczyk
Date May 22, 2015
Condition XF
Selling price
1707 $
Price in auction currency 6300 PLN
