Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

Pattern 20 Zlotych 1925 "Bolesław I the Brave". Copper (Poland, II Republic)

Variety: Copper

Obverse Pattern 20 Zlotych 1925 "Bolesław I the Brave" Copper - Coin Value - Poland, II Republic Reverse Pattern 20 Zlotych 1925 "Bolesław I the Brave" Copper - Coin Value - Poland, II Republic

Photo by: Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 3,3 g
  • Diameter 21 mm
  • Edge Reeded

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period II Republic
  • Denomination 20 Zlotych
  • Year 1925
  • Mint Warsaw
  • Purpose Pattern
Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Pattern 20 Zlotych 1925 "Bolesław I the Brave". Copper. This copper coin from the times of II Republic struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 482 sold at the Warszawskie Centrum Numizmatyczne auction for PLN 15,000. Bidding took place April 21, 2018.

  Niemczyk (1)
  WCN (4)
Seller WCN
Date April 21, 2018
Condition UNC
Selling price
4425 $
Price in auction currency 15000 PLN
Poland 20 Zlotych 1925 "Bolesław I the Brave" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - May 22, 2015
Seller Niemczyk
Date May 22, 2015
Condition XF
Selling price
1707 $
Price in auction currency 6300 PLN
Seller WCN
Date June 8, 2013
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date June 5, 2010
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date June 9, 2001
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 20 Zlotych 1925 "Bolesław I the Brave", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

