Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

5 Groszy 1925 WJ (Poland, II Republic)

Obverse 5 Groszy 1925 WJ - Coin Value - Poland, II Republic Reverse 5 Groszy 1925 WJ - Coin Value - Poland, II Republic

Photo by: MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY

Specification

  • Metal Bronze
  • Weight 3,0 g
  • Diameter 20 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Mintage UNC 45,500,000

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period II Republic
  • Denomination 5 Groszy
  • Year 1925
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (60)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 5 Groszy 1925 with mark WJ. This bronze coin from the times of II Republic. The record price belongs to the lot 2499 sold at the Stary Sklep auction for PLN 14,000. Bidding took place October 14, 2023.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • COINSNET (2)
  • Janas (1)
  • Marciniak (2)
  • Niemczyk (13)
  • Numimarket (1)
  • Numis Poland (1)
  • Rzeszowski DA (4)
  • Stare Monety (3)
  • Stary Sklep (6)
  • WCN (1)
  • WDA - MiM (23)
  • Wójcicki (3)
Poland 5 Groszy 1925 WJ at auction WDA - MiM - May 15, 2024
Poland 5 Groszy 1925 WJ at auction WDA - MiM - May 15, 2024
Seller WDA - MiM
Date May 15, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
209 $
Price in auction currency 825 PLN
Poland 5 Groszy 1925 WJ at auction Stare Monety - May 10, 2024
Poland 5 Groszy 1925 WJ at auction Stare Monety - May 10, 2024
Seller Stare Monety
Date May 10, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
8 $
Price in auction currency 30 PLN
Poland 5 Groszy 1925 WJ at auction Stare Monety - May 10, 2024
Poland 5 Groszy 1925 WJ at auction Stare Monety - May 10, 2024
Seller Stare Monety
Date May 10, 2024
Condition AU58 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 5 Groszy 1925 WJ at auction Niemczyk - March 16, 2024
Poland 5 Groszy 1925 WJ at auction Niemczyk - March 16, 2024
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 16, 2024
Condition AU58 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 5 Groszy 1925 WJ at auction WDA - MiM - March 1, 2024
Poland 5 Groszy 1925 WJ at auction WDA - MiM - March 1, 2024
Seller WDA - MiM
Date March 1, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 5 Groszy 1925 WJ at auction Stary Sklep - February 11, 2024
Poland 5 Groszy 1925 WJ at auction Stary Sklep - February 11, 2024
Seller Stary Sklep
Date February 11, 2024
Condition AU58 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 5 Groszy 1925 WJ at auction WDA - MiM - December 29, 2023
Poland 5 Groszy 1925 WJ at auction WDA - MiM - December 29, 2023
Seller WDA - MiM
Date December 29, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 5 Groszy 1925 WJ at auction Stary Sklep - October 15, 2023
Poland 5 Groszy 1925 WJ at auction Stary Sklep - October 15, 2023
Seller Stary Sklep
Date October 15, 2023
Condition MS64 RD NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 5 Groszy 1925 WJ at auction Stary Sklep - October 15, 2023
Poland 5 Groszy 1925 WJ at auction Stary Sklep - October 15, 2023
Seller Stary Sklep
Date October 15, 2023
Condition MS64 BN PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 5 Groszy 1925 WJ at auction Stary Sklep - October 15, 2023
Poland 5 Groszy 1925 WJ at auction Stary Sklep - October 15, 2023
Seller Stary Sklep
Date October 15, 2023
Condition MS65 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 5 Groszy 1925 WJ at auction Wójcicki - October 7, 2023
Poland 5 Groszy 1925 WJ at auction Wójcicki - October 7, 2023
Seller Wójcicki
Date October 7, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 5 Groszy 1925 WJ at auction Niemczyk - September 15, 2023
Poland 5 Groszy 1925 WJ at auction Niemczyk - September 15, 2023
Seller Niemczyk
Date September 15, 2023
Condition MS65 RD PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 5 Groszy 1925 WJ at auction Numis Poland - May 7, 2023
Poland 5 Groszy 1925 WJ at auction Numis Poland - May 7, 2023
Seller Numis Poland
Date May 7, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Poland 5 Groszy 1925 WJ at auction Stary Sklep - February 12, 2023
Poland 5 Groszy 1925 WJ at auction Stary Sklep - February 12, 2023
Seller Stary Sklep
Date February 12, 2023
Condition MS66 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 5 Groszy 1925 WJ at auction Niemczyk - December 10, 2022
Poland 5 Groszy 1925 WJ at auction Niemczyk - December 10, 2022
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 10, 2022
Condition MS65 RB NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 5 Groszy 1925 WJ at auction Marciniak - October 13, 2022
Poland 5 Groszy 1925 WJ at auction Marciniak - October 13, 2022
Seller Marciniak
Date October 13, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 5 Groszy 1925 WJ at auction Rzeszowski DA - May 26, 2022
Poland 5 Groszy 1925 WJ at auction Rzeszowski DA - May 26, 2022
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date May 26, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 5 Groszy 1925 WJ at auction WDA - MiM - December 16, 2021
Poland 5 Groszy 1925 WJ at auction WDA - MiM - December 16, 2021
Seller WDA - MiM
Date December 16, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 5 Groszy 1925 WJ at auction COINSNET - December 5, 2021
Poland 5 Groszy 1925 WJ at auction COINSNET - December 5, 2021
Seller COINSNET
Date December 5, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 5 Groszy 1925 WJ at auction Wójcicki - April 1, 2021
Poland 5 Groszy 1925 WJ at auction Wójcicki - April 1, 2021
Seller Wójcicki
Date April 1, 2021
Condition MS62 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 5 Groszy 1925 WJ at auction Wójcicki - April 1, 2021
Poland 5 Groszy 1925 WJ at auction Wójcicki - April 1, 2021
Seller Wójcicki
Date April 1, 2021
Condition MS63 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 5 Groszy 1925 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Poland Coin catalog of II Republic Coins of Poland in 1925 All Polish coins Polish bronze coins Polish coins 5 Groszy Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Aug 26, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Pesek Auctions
Auction Sep 23, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Auction Sep 19, 2024
Category
Year
Search