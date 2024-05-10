Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
5 Groszy 1925 WJ (Poland, II Republic)
Specification
- Metal Bronze
- Weight 3,0 g
- Diameter 20 mm
- Edge Plain
- Mintage UNC 45,500,000
Description
- Country Poland
- Period II Republic
- Denomination 5 Groszy
- Year 1925
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (60)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish 5 Groszy 1925 with mark WJ. This bronze coin from the times of II Republic. The record price belongs to the lot 2499 sold at the Stary Sklep auction for PLN 14,000. Bidding took place October 14, 2023.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Seller WDA - MiM
Date May 15, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
209 $
Price in auction currency 825 PLN
Seller Stare Monety
Date May 10, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
8 $
Price in auction currency 30 PLN
Seller Stare Monety
Date May 10, 2024
Condition AU58 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 16, 2024
Condition AU58 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Seller WDA - MiM
Date March 1, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Stary Sklep
Date February 11, 2024
Condition AU58 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Seller WDA - MiM
Date December 29, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller Stary Sklep
Date October 15, 2023
Condition MS64 RD NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Stary Sklep
Date October 15, 2023
Condition MS64 BN PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller Stary Sklep
Date October 15, 2023
Condition MS65 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Wójcicki
Date October 7, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Niemczyk
Date September 15, 2023
Condition MS65 RD PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller Stary Sklep
Date February 12, 2023
Condition MS66 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 10, 2022
Condition MS65 RB NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Marciniak
Date October 13, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date May 26, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller WDA - MiM
Date December 16, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller COINSNET
Date December 5, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Wójcicki
Date April 1, 2021
Condition MS62 BN NGC
Selling price
******
123
