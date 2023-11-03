Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
Pattern 5 Zlotych 1925 ⤔ "Rim of 100 dots". Silver. Large mint mark (Poland, II Republic)
Variety: Silver. Large mint mark
Specification
- Metal Silver
- Weight 25 g
- Diameter 37 mm
- Edge Plain
Description
- Country Poland
- Period II Republic
- Denomination 5 Zlotych
- Year 1925
- Mint Warsaw
- Purpose Pattern
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish Pattern 5 Zlotych 1925 "Rim of 100 dots" with mark ⤔. Silver. Large mint mark. This silver coin from the times of II Republic struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 79 sold at the Warszawskie Centrum Numizmatyczne auction for PLN 95,000. Bidding took place February 24, 2012.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller Frankfurter
Date November 3, 2023
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
5840 $
Price in auction currency 5500 EUR
Seller WCN
Date May 15, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
21448 $
Price in auction currency 80000 PLN
