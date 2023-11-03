Pattern 5 Zlotych 1925 ⤔ "Rim of 100 dots". Silver. Large mint mark (Poland, II Republic)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Pattern 5 Zlotych 1925 "Rim of 100 dots" with mark ⤔. Silver. Large mint mark. This silver coin from the times of II Republic struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 79 sold at the Warszawskie Centrum Numizmatyczne auction for PLN 95,000. Bidding took place February 24, 2012.

Сondition UNC (3) AU (1) Condition (slab) DETAILS (1) Service NGC (1)