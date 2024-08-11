Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

Pattern 100 Zlotych 1925 "Diameter 20 mm". Copper (Poland, II Republic)

Variety: Copper

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 3,45 g
  • Diameter 20 mm
  • Edge Plain

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period II Republic
  • Denomination 100 Zlotych
  • Year 1925
  • Mint Warsaw
  • Purpose Pattern
Auction prices

Sorry, there is no sales data for this coin

