Pattern 20 Zlotych 1925 "Polonia". Brass (Poland, II Republic)

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Pattern 20 Zlotych 1925 "Polonia". Brass. This brass coin from the times of II Republic struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 697 sold at the Warszawskie Centrum Numizmatyczne auction for PLN 3,500. Bidding took place October 28, 2000.

Сondition XF (1)