Pattern 20 Zlotych 1925 "Bolesław I the Brave". Gold (Poland, II Republic)

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Pattern 20 Zlotych 1925 "Bolesław I the Brave". Gold. This gold coin from the times of II Republic struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 426 sold at the Warszawskie Centrum Numizmatyczne auction for PLN 64,000. Bidding took place November 17, 2018.

Сondition UNC (1)