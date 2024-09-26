Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

Pattern 20 Zlotych 1925 "Bolesław I the Brave". Gold (Poland, II Republic)

Variety: Gold

Specification

  • Metal Gold
  • Weight 6,23 g
  • Diameter 21 mm
  • Edge Plain

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period II Republic
  • Denomination 20 Zlotych
  • Year 1925
  • Mint Warsaw
  • Purpose Pattern
Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Pattern 20 Zlotych 1925 "Bolesław I the Brave". Gold. This gold coin from the times of II Republic struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 426 sold at the Warszawskie Centrum Numizmatyczne auction for PLN 64,000. Bidding took place November 17, 2018.

Seller WCN
Date November 17, 2018
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of 20 Zlotych 1925 "Bolesław I the Brave", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

