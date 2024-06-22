Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

5 Zlotych 1928 "Nike" (Poland, II Republic)

Obverse 5 Zlotych 1928 "Nike" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, II Republic Reverse 5 Zlotych 1928 "Nike" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, II Republic

Photo by: Dom Aukcyjny Numimarket.pl

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,750)
  • Weight 18,0 g
  • Pure silver (0,434 oz) 13,5 g
  • Diameter 33 mm
  • Mintage UNC 7,500,000

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period II Republic
  • Denomination 5 Zlotych
  • Year 1928
  • Mint Warsaw
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 5 Zlotych 1928 "Nike". This silver coin from the times of II Republic struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1276 sold at the Stary Sklep auction for PLN 42,000. Bidding took place February 11, 2023.

Seller WCN
Date June 27, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
309 $
Price in auction currency 1250 PLN
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 22, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
210 $
Price in auction currency 850 PLN
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 22, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 22, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 22, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 22, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller WCN
Date June 20, 2024
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
Seller WCN
Date June 6, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Marciniak
Date June 13, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller Marciniak
Date June 13, 2024
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
Seller Marciniak
Date June 13, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Cieszyńskie CN
Date May 26, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller WCN
Date May 18, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
Poland 5 Zlotych 1928 "Nike" at auction Katz - May 19, 2024
Seller Katz
Date May 19, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Numimarket
Date May 14, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Numimarket
Date May 14, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Numimarket
Date May 14, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Numimarket
Date May 14, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Numimarket
Date May 14, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Numimarket
Date May 14, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Numimarket
Date May 14, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of 5 Zlotych 1928 "Nike", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

