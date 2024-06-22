5 Zlotych 1928 "Nike" (Poland, II Republic)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 5 Zlotych 1928 "Nike". This silver coin from the times of II Republic struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1276 sold at the Stary Sklep auction for PLN 42,000. Bidding took place February 11, 2023.

