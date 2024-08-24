Catalog
Home
Catalog
Poland
1928
Poland
Period:
1506-2020
1506-2020
Sigismund I the Old
1506-1544
Sigismund II Augustus
1545-1572
Stephen Bathory
1577-1586
Sigismund III Vasa
1587-1632
Wladyslaw IV
1632-1648
John II Casimir
1649-1668
Michael Korybut
1669-1673
John III Sobieski
1674-1696
Augustus II
1697-1733
Augustus III
1734-1763
Stanislaus II Augustus
1764-1795
Austrian protectorate
1774-1794
Prussian protectorate
1796-1818
Free City of Danzig
1808-1812
Duchy of Warsaw
1807-1815
Congress Poland
1815-1835
Free City of Cracow
1815-1846
Russian protectorate
1832-1850
Kingdom of Poland
1917-1918
II Republic
1919-1939
Free City of Danzig
1923-1939
German Occupation
1939-1943
Peoples Republic
1949-1990
III Republic before denomination
1990-1995
III Republic after denomination
1995-2020
Coins of Poland 1928
Select a category
All
Сirculation
Silver
Bronze
Pattern
Circulation coins
5 Pfennig 1928
Average price
250 $
Sales
0
120
Silver coins
5 Zlotych 1928 Nike
Average price
560 $
Sales
0
575
5 Zlotych 1928 Nike
No Mint Mark
Average price
430 $
Sales
0
398
Bronze coins
5 Groszy 1928 WJ
Average price
95 $
Sales
0
80
2 Grosze 1928 WJ
Average price
90 $
Sales
0
120
1 Grosz 1928 WJ
Average price
110 $
Sales
0
176
Pattern coins
5 Zlotych 1928 Pattern Nike
Silver. High relief
Average price
14000 $
Sales
0
3
5 Zlotych 1928 Pattern Nike
Copper
Average price
13000 $
Sales
0
6
5 Zlotych 1928 Pattern Nike
Nickel. ESSAI
Average price
6900 $
Sales
0
29
5 Zlotych 1928 Pattern Black Madonna of Czestochowa
Bronze
Average price
5400 $
Sales
0
4
5 Zlotych 1928 Pattern Black Madonna of Czestochowa
Silver
Average price
2200 $
Sales
0
16
5 Zlotych 1928 Pattern Black Madonna of Czestochowa
Gold
Average price
21000 $
Sales
0
7
5 Zlotych 1928 Pattern Black Madonna of Czestochowa
Platinum
Average price
9600 $
Sales
0
6
2 Zlote 1928 Pattern Black Madonna of Czestochowa
Silver
Average price
3100 $
Sales
0
20
2 Zlote 1928 Pattern Black Madonna of Czestochowa
Bronze
Average price
3800 $
Sales
0
9
2 Zlote 1928 Pattern Black Madonna of Czestochowa
Gold
Average price
7100 $
Sales
0
11
2 Zlote 1928 Pattern Black Madonna of Czestochowa
Platinum
Average price
6800 $
Sales
0
3
1 Zloty 1928 Pattern Spikelets wreath
Nickel
Average price
2800 $
Sales
0
22
1 Zloty 1928 Pattern Spikelets wreath
Tombac
Average price
3700 $
Sales
0
10
1 Zloty 1928 Pattern Spikelets wreath
Copper
Average price
3700 $
Sales
0
13
1 Zloty 1928 Pattern Spikelets wreath
Bronze
Average price
2200 $
Sales
0
11
1 Zloty 1928 Pattern Oak wreath
Nickel. Without inscription PRÓBA
Average price
2100 $
Sales
0
44
1 Zloty 1928 Pattern Oak wreath
Nickel. With inscription PRÓBA
Average price
2700 $
Sales
0
27
1 Zloty 1928 Pattern Oak wreath
Bronze
Average price
5200 $
Sales
0
5
1 Zloty 1928 Pattern Leaf wreath
Nickel
Average price
3300 $
Sales
0
9
1 Zloty 1928 Pattern Leaf wreath
Bronze
Average price
2900 $
Sales
0
11
1 Zloty 1928 Pattern Leaf wreath
Copper
Average price
6000 $
Sales
0
8
