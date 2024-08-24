Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

Coins of Poland 1928

Circulation coins

Obverse 5 Pfennig 1928
Reverse 5 Pfennig 1928
5 Pfennig 1928
Average price 250 $
Sales
0 120

Silver coins

Obverse 5 Zlotych 1928 Nike
Reverse 5 Zlotych 1928 Nike
5 Zlotych 1928 Nike
Average price 560 $
Sales
0 575
Obverse 5 Zlotych 1928 Nike
Reverse 5 Zlotych 1928 Nike
5 Zlotych 1928 Nike No Mint Mark
Average price 430 $
Sales
0 398

Bronze coins

Obverse 5 Groszy 1928 WJ
Reverse 5 Groszy 1928 WJ
5 Groszy 1928 WJ
Average price 95 $
Sales
0 80
Obverse 2 Grosze 1928 WJ
Reverse 2 Grosze 1928 WJ
2 Grosze 1928 WJ
Average price 90 $
Sales
0 120
Obverse 1 Grosz 1928 WJ
Reverse 1 Grosz 1928 WJ
1 Grosz 1928 WJ
Average price 110 $
Sales
0 176

Pattern coins

Obverse 5 Zlotych 1928 Pattern Nike
Reverse 5 Zlotych 1928 Pattern Nike
5 Zlotych 1928 Pattern Nike Silver. High relief
Average price 14000 $
Sales
0 3
Obverse 5 Zlotych 1928 Pattern Nike
Reverse 5 Zlotych 1928 Pattern Nike
5 Zlotych 1928 Pattern Nike Copper
Average price 13000 $
Sales
0 6
Obverse 5 Zlotych 1928 Pattern Nike
Reverse 5 Zlotych 1928 Pattern Nike
5 Zlotych 1928 Pattern Nike Nickel. ESSAI
Average price 6900 $
Sales
0 29
Obverse 5 Zlotych 1928 Pattern Black Madonna of Czestochowa
Reverse 5 Zlotych 1928 Pattern Black Madonna of Czestochowa
5 Zlotych 1928 Pattern Black Madonna of Czestochowa Bronze
Average price 5400 $
Sales
0 4
Obverse 5 Zlotych 1928 Pattern Black Madonna of Czestochowa
Reverse 5 Zlotych 1928 Pattern Black Madonna of Czestochowa
5 Zlotych 1928 Pattern Black Madonna of Czestochowa Silver
Average price 2200 $
Sales
0 16
Obverse 5 Zlotych 1928 Pattern Black Madonna of Czestochowa
Reverse 5 Zlotych 1928 Pattern Black Madonna of Czestochowa
5 Zlotych 1928 Pattern Black Madonna of Czestochowa Gold
Average price 21000 $
Sales
0 7
Obverse 5 Zlotych 1928 Pattern Black Madonna of Czestochowa
Reverse 5 Zlotych 1928 Pattern Black Madonna of Czestochowa
5 Zlotych 1928 Pattern Black Madonna of Czestochowa Platinum
Average price 9600 $
Sales
0 6
Obverse 2 Zlote 1928 Pattern Black Madonna of Czestochowa
Reverse 2 Zlote 1928 Pattern Black Madonna of Czestochowa
2 Zlote 1928 Pattern Black Madonna of Czestochowa Silver
Average price 3100 $
Sales
0 20
Obverse 2 Zlote 1928 Pattern Black Madonna of Czestochowa
Reverse 2 Zlote 1928 Pattern Black Madonna of Czestochowa
2 Zlote 1928 Pattern Black Madonna of Czestochowa Bronze
Average price 3800 $
Sales
0 9
Obverse 2 Zlote 1928 Pattern Black Madonna of Czestochowa
Reverse 2 Zlote 1928 Pattern Black Madonna of Czestochowa
2 Zlote 1928 Pattern Black Madonna of Czestochowa Gold
Average price 7100 $
Sales
0 11
Obverse 2 Zlote 1928 Pattern Black Madonna of Czestochowa
Reverse 2 Zlote 1928 Pattern Black Madonna of Czestochowa
2 Zlote 1928 Pattern Black Madonna of Czestochowa Platinum
Average price 6800 $
Sales
0 3
Obverse 1 Zloty 1928 Pattern Spikelets wreath
Reverse 1 Zloty 1928 Pattern Spikelets wreath
1 Zloty 1928 Pattern Spikelets wreath Nickel
Average price 2800 $
Sales
0 22
Obverse 1 Zloty 1928 Pattern Spikelets wreath
Reverse 1 Zloty 1928 Pattern Spikelets wreath
1 Zloty 1928 Pattern Spikelets wreath Tombac
Average price 3700 $
Sales
0 10
Obverse 1 Zloty 1928 Pattern Spikelets wreath
Reverse 1 Zloty 1928 Pattern Spikelets wreath
1 Zloty 1928 Pattern Spikelets wreath Copper
Average price 3700 $
Sales
0 13
Obverse 1 Zloty 1928 Pattern Spikelets wreath
Reverse 1 Zloty 1928 Pattern Spikelets wreath
1 Zloty 1928 Pattern Spikelets wreath Bronze
Average price 2200 $
Sales
0 11
Obverse 1 Zloty 1928 Pattern Oak wreath
Reverse 1 Zloty 1928 Pattern Oak wreath
1 Zloty 1928 Pattern Oak wreath Nickel. Without inscription PRÓBA
Average price 2100 $
Sales
0 44
Obverse 1 Zloty 1928 Pattern Oak wreath
Reverse 1 Zloty 1928 Pattern Oak wreath
1 Zloty 1928 Pattern Oak wreath Nickel. With inscription PRÓBA
Average price 2700 $
Sales
0 27
Obverse 1 Zloty 1928 Pattern Oak wreath
Reverse 1 Zloty 1928 Pattern Oak wreath
1 Zloty 1928 Pattern Oak wreath Bronze
Average price 5200 $
Sales
0 5
Obverse 1 Zloty 1928 Pattern Leaf wreath
Reverse 1 Zloty 1928 Pattern Leaf wreath
1 Zloty 1928 Pattern Leaf wreath Nickel
Average price 3300 $
Sales
0 9
Obverse 1 Zloty 1928 Pattern Leaf wreath
Reverse 1 Zloty 1928 Pattern Leaf wreath
1 Zloty 1928 Pattern Leaf wreath Bronze
Average price 2900 $
Sales
0 11
Obverse 1 Zloty 1928 Pattern Leaf wreath
Reverse 1 Zloty 1928 Pattern Leaf wreath
1 Zloty 1928 Pattern Leaf wreath Copper
Average price 6000 $
Sales
0 8
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Istra Numizmatika d.o.o.
Auction Aug 24, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Nomisma Spa
Auction Sep 1, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Pesek Auctions
Auction Sep 23, 2024
Category
Year
Search