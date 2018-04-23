Pattern 5 Zlotych 1928 "Black Madonna of Czestochowa". Platinum (Poland, II Republic)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Pattern 5 Zlotych 1928 "Black Madonna of Czestochowa". Platinum. This platinum coin from the times of II Republic. The record price belongs to the lot 31508 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 10,200. Bidding took place April 20, 2018.

