Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
Pattern 5 Zlotych 1928 "Black Madonna of Czestochowa". Platinum (Poland, II Republic)
Variety: Platinum
Auction Prices (6) Varieties (4)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish Pattern 5 Zlotych 1928 "Black Madonna of Czestochowa". Platinum. This platinum coin from the times of II Republic. The record price belongs to the lot 31508 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 10,200. Bidding took place April 20, 2018.
Сondition
Other filters
- All companies
- CNG (2)
- Heritage (3)
- Künker (1)
Seller Heritage
Date April 23, 2018
Condition UNC
Selling price
10200 $
Price in auction currency 10200 USD
Seller Heritage
Date August 3, 2017
Condition UNC
Selling price
9400 $
Price in auction currency 9400 USD
Seller Heritage
Date January 9, 2017
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Künker
Date January 31, 2013
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Ex. Karolkiewicz collection
Seller CNG
Date December 5, 2000
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Where to sell?
For the sale of 5 Zlotych 1928 "Black Madonna of Czestochowa", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search