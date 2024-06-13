Pattern 1 Zloty 1928 "Oak wreath". Nickel. Without inscription PRÓBA (Poland, II Republic)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Pattern 1 Zloty 1928 "Oak wreath". Nickel. Without inscription PRÓBA. This nickel coin from the times of II Republic struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 183 sold at the Warszawskie Centrum Numizmatyczne auction for PLN 20,000. Bidding took place May 14, 2022.

