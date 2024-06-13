Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

Pattern 1 Zloty 1928 "Oak wreath". Nickel. Without inscription PRÓBA (Poland, II Republic)

Variety: Nickel. Without inscription PRÓBA

Obverse Pattern 1 Zloty 1928 "Oak wreath" Nickel Without inscription PRÓBA - Coin Value - Poland, II Republic Reverse Pattern 1 Zloty 1928 "Oak wreath" Nickel Without inscription PRÓBA - Coin Value - Poland, II Republic

Photo by: MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY

Specification

  • Metal Nickel
  • Weight 7 g
  • Diameter 25 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Mintage UNC 35

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period II Republic
  • Denomination 1 Zloty
  • Year 1928
  • Mint Warsaw
  • Purpose Pattern
Auction Prices (44) Varieties (3)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Pattern 1 Zloty 1928 "Oak wreath". Nickel. Without inscription PRÓBA. This nickel coin from the times of II Republic struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 183 sold at the Warszawskie Centrum Numizmatyczne auction for PLN 20,000. Bidding took place May 14, 2022.

Poland 1 Zloty 1928 "Oak wreath" (Pattern) at auction Marciniak - June 13, 2024
Seller Marciniak
Date June 13, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
1248 $
Price in auction currency 5000 PLN
Poland 1 Zloty 1928 "Oak wreath" (Pattern) at auction Stary Sklep - February 11, 2024
Seller Stary Sklep
Date February 11, 2024
Condition UNC DETAILS NGC
Selling price
1670 $
Price in auction currency 6700 PLN
Seller WCN
Date November 18, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1 Zloty 1928 "Oak wreath" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - September 16, 2022
Seller Niemczyk
Date September 16, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date May 14, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1 Zloty 1928 "Oak wreath" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - March 19, 2022
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 19, 2022
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1 Zloty 1928 "Oak wreath" (Pattern) at auction Marciniak - June 18, 2021
Seller Marciniak
Date June 18, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
Poland 1 Zloty 1928 "Oak wreath" (Pattern) at auction Stary Sklep - February 14, 2021
Seller Stary Sklep
Date February 14, 2021
Condition SP63 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1 Zloty 1928 "Oak wreath" (Pattern) at auction Stare Monety - December 4, 2020
Seller Stare Monety
Date December 4, 2020
Condition SP58 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date November 14, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1 Zloty 1928 "Oak wreath" (Pattern) at auction WDA - MiM - November 11, 2020
Seller WDA - MiM
Date November 11, 2020
Condition XF DETAILS PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1 Zloty 1928 "Oak wreath" (Pattern) at auction WDA - MiM - March 28, 2020
Seller WDA - MiM
Date March 28, 2020
Condition XF DETAILS PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1 Zloty 1928 "Oak wreath" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - June 15, 2019
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 15, 2019
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1 Zloty 1928 "Oak wreath" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - October 26, 2018
Seller Niemczyk
Date October 26, 2018
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1 Zloty 1928 "Oak wreath" (Pattern) at auction Stary Sklep - October 20, 2018
Seller Stary Sklep
Date October 20, 2018
Condition SP63 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1 Zloty 1928 "Oak wreath" (Pattern) at auction Marciniak - October 10, 2018
Seller Marciniak
Date October 10, 2018
Condition UNC DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1 Zloty 1928 "Oak wreath" (Pattern) at auction Marciniak - October 10, 2018
Seller Marciniak
Date October 10, 2018
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1 Zloty 1928 "Oak wreath" (Pattern) at auction Marciniak - November 13, 2017
Seller Marciniak
Date November 13, 2017
Condition SP63 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1 Zloty 1928 "Oak wreath" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - October 20, 2017
Seller Niemczyk
Date October 20, 2017
Condition SP62 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1 Zloty 1928 "Oak wreath" (Pattern) at auction Marciniak - June 11, 2017
Seller Marciniak
Date June 11, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1 Zloty 1928 "Oak wreath" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - May 22, 2015
Seller Niemczyk
Date May 22, 2015
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

