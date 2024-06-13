Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
Pattern 1 Zloty 1928 "Oak wreath". Nickel. Without inscription PRÓBA (Poland, II Republic)
Variety: Nickel. Without inscription PRÓBA
Specification
- Metal Nickel
- Weight 7 g
- Diameter 25 mm
- Edge Plain
- Mintage UNC 35
Description
- Country Poland
- Period II Republic
- Denomination 1 Zloty
- Year 1928
- Mint Warsaw
- Purpose Pattern
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish Pattern 1 Zloty 1928 "Oak wreath". Nickel. Without inscription PRÓBA. This nickel coin from the times of II Republic struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 183 sold at the Warszawskie Centrum Numizmatyczne auction for PLN 20,000. Bidding took place May 14, 2022.
Seller Marciniak
Date June 13, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
1248 $
Price in auction currency 5000 PLN
Seller Stary Sklep
Date February 11, 2024
Condition UNC DETAILS NGC
Selling price
1670 $
Price in auction currency 6700 PLN
Seller Niemczyk
Date September 16, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 19, 2022
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Stary Sklep
Date February 14, 2021
Condition SP63 PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller Stare Monety
Date December 4, 2020
Condition SP58 PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller WDA - MiM
Date November 11, 2020
Condition XF DETAILS PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller WDA - MiM
Date March 28, 2020
Condition XF DETAILS PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 15, 2019
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller Niemczyk
Date October 26, 2018
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller Stary Sklep
Date October 20, 2018
Condition SP63 PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller Marciniak
Date October 10, 2018
Condition UNC DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Marciniak
Date October 10, 2018
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Marciniak
Date November 13, 2017
Condition SP63 PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller Niemczyk
Date October 20, 2017
Condition SP62 PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller Marciniak
Date June 11, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
******
