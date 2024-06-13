Pattern 1 Zloty 1928 "Spikelets wreath". Bronze (Poland, II Republic)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Pattern 1 Zloty 1928 "Spikelets wreath". Bronze. This bronze coin from the times of II Republic struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 535 sold at the Warszawskie Centrum Numizmatyczne auction for PLN 10,000. Bidding took place February 23, 2013.

