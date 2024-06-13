Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
Pattern 1 Zloty 1928 "Spikelets wreath". Bronze (Poland, II Republic)
Variety: Bronze
Photo by: Teutoburger Münzauktion GmbH
Specification
- Metal Bronze
- Weight 7,1 g
- Diameter 25 mm
- Edge Plain
- Mintage UNC 125
Description
- Country Poland
- Period II Republic
- Denomination 1 Zloty
- Year 1928
- Mint Warsaw
- Purpose Pattern
Auction Prices (11) Varieties (4)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish Pattern 1 Zloty 1928 "Spikelets wreath". Bronze. This bronze coin from the times of II Republic struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 535 sold at the Warszawskie Centrum Numizmatyczne auction for PLN 10,000. Bidding took place February 23, 2013.
Seller Marciniak
Date June 13, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
998 $
Price in auction currency 4000 PLN
Seller Niemczyk
Date September 15, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
2983 $
Price in auction currency 13000 PLN
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 8, 2018
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Marciniak
Date February 12, 2018
Condition SP64 BN PCGS
Selling price
******
Ex. Karolkiewicz collection
Seller CNG
Date December 5, 2000
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
