Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

Pattern 1 Zloty 1928 "Spikelets wreath". Bronze (Poland, II Republic)

Variety: Bronze

Obverse Pattern 1 Zloty 1928 "Spikelets wreath" Bronze - Coin Value - Poland, II Republic Reverse Pattern 1 Zloty 1928 "Spikelets wreath" Bronze - Coin Value - Poland, II Republic

Photo by: Teutoburger Münzauktion GmbH

Specification

  • Metal Bronze
  • Weight 7,1 g
  • Diameter 25 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Mintage UNC 125

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period II Republic
  • Denomination 1 Zloty
  • Year 1928
  • Mint Warsaw
  • Purpose Pattern
Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Pattern 1 Zloty 1928 "Spikelets wreath". Bronze. This bronze coin from the times of II Republic struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 535 sold at the Warszawskie Centrum Numizmatyczne auction for PLN 10,000. Bidding took place February 23, 2013.

  • All companies
  • CNG (1)
  • GGN (1)
  • Marciniak (2)
  • Niemczyk (2)
  • Teutoburger (1)
  • WCN (4)
Poland 1 Zloty 1928 "Spikelets wreath" (Pattern) at auction Marciniak - June 13, 2024
Poland 1 Zloty 1928 "Spikelets wreath" (Pattern) at auction Marciniak - June 13, 2024
Seller Marciniak
Date June 13, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
998 $
Price in auction currency 4000 PLN
Poland 1 Zloty 1928 "Spikelets wreath" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - September 15, 2023
Poland 1 Zloty 1928 "Spikelets wreath" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - September 15, 2023
Seller Niemczyk
Date September 15, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
2983 $
Price in auction currency 13000 PLN
Seller WCN
Date May 11, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Poland 1 Zloty 1928 "Spikelets wreath" (Pattern) at auction Teutoburger - September 8, 2018
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 8, 2018
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Poland 1 Zloty 1928 "Spikelets wreath" (Pattern) at auction Marciniak - February 12, 2018
Poland 1 Zloty 1928 "Spikelets wreath" (Pattern) at auction Marciniak - February 12, 2018
Seller Marciniak
Date February 12, 2018
Condition SP64 BN PCGS
Selling price
******
Poland 1 Zloty 1928 "Spikelets wreath" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - May 22, 2015
Poland 1 Zloty 1928 "Spikelets wreath" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - May 22, 2015
Seller Niemczyk
Date May 22, 2015
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller WCN
Date February 23, 2013
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Poland 1 Zloty 1928 "Spikelets wreath" (Pattern) at auction CNG - December 5, 2000
Poland 1 Zloty 1928 "Spikelets wreath" (Pattern) at auction CNG - December 5, 2000
Ex. Karolkiewicz collection
Seller CNG
Date December 5, 2000
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Seller WCN
Date October 28, 2000
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller WCN
Date November 6, 1999
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Poland 1 Zloty 1928 "Spikelets wreath" (Pattern) at auction GGN - April 12, 1997
Poland 1 Zloty 1928 "Spikelets wreath" (Pattern) at auction GGN - April 12, 1997
Seller GGN
Date April 12, 1997
Condition No grade
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of 1 Zloty 1928 "Spikelets wreath", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

