Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

Pattern 1 Zloty 1928 "Leaf wreath". Copper (Poland, II Republic)

Variety: Copper

Obverse Pattern 1 Zloty 1928 "Leaf wreath" Copper - Coin Value - Poland, II Republic Reverse Pattern 1 Zloty 1928 "Leaf wreath" Copper - Coin Value - Poland, II Republic

Photo by: Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 6,9 g
  • Diameter 25 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Mintage UNC 5

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period II Republic
  • Denomination 1 Zloty
  • Year 1928
  • Mint Warsaw
  • Purpose Pattern
Auction Prices (8) Varieties (3)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Pattern 1 Zloty 1928 "Leaf wreath". Copper. This copper coin from the times of II Republic struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 241 sold at the WDA - MiM auction for PLN 35,000. Bidding took place December 29, 2021.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Marciniak (1)
  • Niemczyk (3)
  • Stary Sklep (1)
  • WCN (2)
  • WDA - MiM (1)
Poland 1 Zloty 1928 "Leaf wreath" (Pattern) at auction WDA - MiM - December 29, 2021
Poland 1 Zloty 1928 "Leaf wreath" (Pattern) at auction WDA - MiM - December 29, 2021
Seller WDA - MiM
Date December 29, 2021
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
8609 $
Price in auction currency 35000 PLN
Poland 1 Zloty 1928 "Leaf wreath" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - December 12, 2020
Poland 1 Zloty 1928 "Leaf wreath" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - December 12, 2020
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 12, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
6561 $
Price in auction currency 24000 PLN
Poland 1 Zloty 1928 "Leaf wreath" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - October 25, 2019
Poland 1 Zloty 1928 "Leaf wreath" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - October 25, 2019
Seller Niemczyk
Date October 25, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1 Zloty 1928 "Leaf wreath" (Pattern) at auction Marciniak - May 29, 2019
Poland 1 Zloty 1928 "Leaf wreath" (Pattern) at auction Marciniak - May 29, 2019
Seller Marciniak
Date May 29, 2019
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1 Zloty 1928 "Leaf wreath" (Pattern) at auction Stary Sklep - October 20, 2018
Poland 1 Zloty 1928 "Leaf wreath" (Pattern) at auction Stary Sklep - October 20, 2018
Seller Stary Sklep
Date October 20, 2018
Condition MS62 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1 Zloty 1928 "Leaf wreath" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - October 20, 2017
Poland 1 Zloty 1928 "Leaf wreath" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - October 20, 2017
Seller Niemczyk
Date October 20, 2017
Condition SP62 BN PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date May 18, 2002
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date February 12, 2000
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 1 Zloty 1928 "Leaf wreath", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Poland Coin catalog of II Republic Coins of Poland in 1928 All Polish coins Polish copper coins Polish coins 1 Zloty Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Auction Sep 19, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Pesek Auctions
Auction Sep 23, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Aug 11, 2024
Category
Year
Search