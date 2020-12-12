Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
Pattern 1 Zloty 1928 "Leaf wreath". Copper (Poland, II Republic)
Variety: Copper
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 6,9 g
- Diameter 25 mm
- Edge Plain
- Mintage UNC 5
Description
- Country Poland
- Period II Republic
- Denomination 1 Zloty
- Year 1928
- Mint Warsaw
- Purpose Pattern
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish Pattern 1 Zloty 1928 "Leaf wreath". Copper. This copper coin from the times of II Republic struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 241 sold at the WDA - MiM auction for PLN 35,000. Bidding took place December 29, 2021.
Seller WDA - MiM
Date December 29, 2021
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
8609 $
Price in auction currency 35000 PLN
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 12, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
6561 $
Price in auction currency 24000 PLN
Seller Niemczyk
Date October 25, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Marciniak
Date May 29, 2019
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller Stary Sklep
Date October 20, 2018
Condition MS62 BN NGC
Selling price
Seller Niemczyk
Date October 20, 2017
Condition SP62 BN PCGS
Selling price
