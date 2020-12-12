Pattern 1 Zloty 1928 "Leaf wreath". Copper (Poland, II Republic)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Pattern 1 Zloty 1928 "Leaf wreath". Copper. This copper coin from the times of II Republic struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 241 sold at the WDA - MiM auction for PLN 35,000. Bidding took place December 29, 2021.

Сondition UNC (5) XF (3) Condition (slab) MS62 (2) SP62 (1) BN (2) Service NGC (2) PCGS (1)