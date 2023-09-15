Pattern 2 Zlote 1928 "Black Madonna of Czestochowa". Bronze (Poland, II Republic)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Pattern 2 Zlote 1928 "Black Madonna of Czestochowa". Bronze. This bronze coin from the times of II Republic. The record price belongs to the lot 2306 sold at the Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal auction for PLN 21,500. Bidding took place December 12, 2020.

