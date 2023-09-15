Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

Pattern 2 Zlote 1928 "Black Madonna of Czestochowa". Bronze (Poland, II Republic)

Variety: Bronze

Obverse Pattern 2 Zlote 1928 "Black Madonna of Czestochowa" Bronze - Coin Value - Poland, II Republic Reverse Pattern 2 Zlote 1928 "Black Madonna of Czestochowa" Bronze - Coin Value - Poland, II Republic

Photo by: Gabinet Numizmatyczny D. Marciniak

Specification

  • Metal Bronze
  • Weight 12,4 g
  • Diameter 27 mm
  • Edge Plain

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period II Republic
  • Denomination 2 Zlote
  • Year 1928
  • Purpose Pattern
Auction Prices (9) Varieties (4)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Pattern 2 Zlote 1928 "Black Madonna of Czestochowa". Bronze. This bronze coin from the times of II Republic. The record price belongs to the lot 2306 sold at the Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal auction for PLN 21,500. Bidding took place December 12, 2020.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Other filters
  • All companies
  • CNG (1)
  • Künker (1)
  • Marciniak (1)
  • Niemczyk (4)
  • WCN (2)
Poland 2 Zlote 1928 "Black Madonna of Czestochowa" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - September 15, 2023
Poland 2 Zlote 1928 "Black Madonna of Czestochowa" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - September 15, 2023
Seller Niemczyk
Date September 15, 2023
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
5621 $
Price in auction currency 24500 PLN
Poland 2 Zlote 1928 "Black Madonna of Czestochowa" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - September 16, 2022
Poland 2 Zlote 1928 "Black Madonna of Czestochowa" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - September 16, 2022
Seller Niemczyk
Date September 16, 2022
Condition MS65 RB NGC
Selling price
2008 $
Price in auction currency 9500 PLN
Poland 2 Zlote 1928 "Black Madonna of Czestochowa" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - December 11, 2021
Poland 2 Zlote 1928 "Black Madonna of Czestochowa" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - December 11, 2021
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 11, 2021
Condition MS63 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 2 Zlote 1928 "Black Madonna of Czestochowa" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - December 12, 2020
Poland 2 Zlote 1928 "Black Madonna of Czestochowa" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - December 12, 2020
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 12, 2020
Condition MS66 RD NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 2 Zlote 1928 "Black Madonna of Czestochowa" (Pattern) at auction Marciniak - October 10, 2018
Poland 2 Zlote 1928 "Black Madonna of Czestochowa" (Pattern) at auction Marciniak - October 10, 2018
Seller Marciniak
Date October 10, 2018
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 2 Zlote 1928 "Black Madonna of Czestochowa" (Pattern) at auction Künker - January 31, 2013
Seller Künker
Date January 31, 2013
Condition GENUINE PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date February 27, 2010
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller WCN
Date December 6, 2003
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 2 Zlote 1928 "Black Madonna of Czestochowa" (Pattern) at auction CNG - December 5, 2000
Poland 2 Zlote 1928 "Black Madonna of Czestochowa" (Pattern) at auction CNG - December 5, 2000
Ex. Karolkiewicz collection
Seller CNG
Date December 5, 2000
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 2 Zlote 1928 "Black Madonna of Czestochowa", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Poland Coin catalog of II Republic Coins of Poland in 1928 All Polish coins Polish bronze coins Polish coins 2 Zlote Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Nomisma Spa
Auction Aug 31, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Varesi
Auction Sep 27, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Numismatik Zöttl
Auction Aug 4, 2024
Category
Year
Search