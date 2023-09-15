Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
Pattern 2 Zlote 1928 "Black Madonna of Czestochowa". Bronze (Poland, II Republic)
Variety: Bronze
Photo by: Gabinet Numizmatyczny D. Marciniak
Specification
- Metal Bronze
- Weight 12,4 g
- Diameter 27 mm
- Edge Plain
Description
- Country Poland
- Period II Republic
- Denomination 2 Zlote
- Year 1928
- Purpose Pattern
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish Pattern 2 Zlote 1928 "Black Madonna of Czestochowa". Bronze. This bronze coin from the times of II Republic. The record price belongs to the lot 2306 sold at the Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal auction for PLN 21,500. Bidding took place December 12, 2020.
Seller Niemczyk
Date September 15, 2023
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
5621 $
Price in auction currency 24500 PLN
Seller Niemczyk
Date September 16, 2022
Condition MS65 RB NGC
Selling price
2008 $
Price in auction currency 9500 PLN
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 11, 2021
Condition MS63 BN NGC
Selling price
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 12, 2020
Condition MS66 RD NGC
Selling price
Seller Marciniak
Date October 10, 2018
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller Künker
Date January 31, 2013
Condition GENUINE PCGS
Selling price
