Pattern 2 Zlote 1928 "Black Madonna of Czestochowa". Gold (Poland, II Republic)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Pattern 2 Zlote 1928 "Black Madonna of Czestochowa". Gold. This gold coin from the times of II Republic. The record price belongs to the lot 418 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 11,000. Bidding took place June 16, 2008.

Сondition PROOF (2) UNC (8) XF (1) Condition (slab) MS67 (1) MS65 (2) MS63 (2) Service NGC (5) Other filters Coins from collections (2)