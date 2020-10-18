Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
Pattern 2 Zlote 1928 "Black Madonna of Czestochowa". Gold (Poland, II Republic)
Variety: Gold
Specification
- Metal Gold
- Weight 17,5 g
- Diameter 27 mm
- Edge Plain
Description
- Country Poland
- Period II Republic
- Denomination 2 Zlote
- Year 1928
- Purpose Pattern
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish Pattern 2 Zlote 1928 "Black Madonna of Czestochowa". Gold. This gold coin from the times of II Republic. The record price belongs to the lot 418 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 11,000. Bidding took place June 16, 2008.
Seller Auction World
Date October 18, 2020
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
15200 $
Price in auction currency 1600000 JPY
Seller Niemczyk
Date October 26, 2018
Condition UNC
Selling price
5083 $
Price in auction currency 19250 PLN
Seller Niemczyk
Date May 26, 2018
Condition MS67 NGC
Selling price
Seller Niemczyk
Date October 20, 2017
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
Seller Künker
Date January 31, 2013
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller Heritage
Date September 12, 2011
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
Seller Künker
Date March 18, 2011
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
Ex. Karolkiewicz collection
Seller CNG
Date December 5, 2000
Condition PROOF
Selling price
