Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

Pattern 2 Zlote 1928 "Black Madonna of Czestochowa". Gold (Poland, II Republic)

Variety: Gold

Obverse Pattern 2 Zlote 1928 "Black Madonna of Czestochowa" Gold - Gold Coin Value - Poland, II Republic Reverse Pattern 2 Zlote 1928 "Black Madonna of Czestochowa" Gold - Gold Coin Value - Poland, II Republic

Photo by: Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal

Specification

  • Metal Gold
  • Weight 17,5 g
  • Diameter 27 mm
  • Edge Plain

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period II Republic
  • Denomination 2 Zlote
  • Year 1928
  • Purpose Pattern
Auction Prices (11) Varieties (4)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Pattern 2 Zlote 1928 "Black Madonna of Czestochowa". Gold. This gold coin from the times of II Republic. The record price belongs to the lot 418 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 11,000. Bidding took place June 16, 2008.

  • All companies
  • Auction World (1)
  • CNG (3)
  • Heritage (1)
  • Künker (3)
  • Niemczyk (3)
Poland 2 Zlote 1928 "Black Madonna of Czestochowa" (Pattern) at auction Auction World - October 18, 2020
Seller Auction World
Date October 18, 2020
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
15200 $
Price in auction currency 1600000 JPY
Poland 2 Zlote 1928 "Black Madonna of Czestochowa" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - October 26, 2018
Poland 2 Zlote 1928 "Black Madonna of Czestochowa" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - October 26, 2018
Seller Niemczyk
Date October 26, 2018
Condition UNC
Selling price
5083 $
Price in auction currency 19250 PLN
Poland 2 Zlote 1928 "Black Madonna of Czestochowa" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - May 26, 2018
Poland 2 Zlote 1928 "Black Madonna of Czestochowa" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - May 26, 2018
Seller Niemczyk
Date May 26, 2018
Condition MS67 NGC
Selling price
Poland 2 Zlote 1928 "Black Madonna of Czestochowa" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - October 20, 2017
Poland 2 Zlote 1928 "Black Madonna of Czestochowa" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - October 20, 2017
Seller Niemczyk
Date October 20, 2017
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
Poland 2 Zlote 1928 "Black Madonna of Czestochowa" (Pattern) at auction CNG - October 7, 2015
Seller CNG
Date October 7, 2015
Condition XF
Selling price
Poland 2 Zlote 1928 "Black Madonna of Czestochowa" (Pattern) at auction Künker - March 11, 2014
Seller Künker
Date March 11, 2014
Condition UNC
Selling price
Poland 2 Zlote 1928 "Black Madonna of Czestochowa" (Pattern) at auction Künker - January 31, 2013
Seller Künker
Date January 31, 2013
Condition UNC
Selling price
Poland 2 Zlote 1928 "Black Madonna of Czestochowa" (Pattern) at auction Heritage - September 12, 2011
Poland 2 Zlote 1928 "Black Madonna of Czestochowa" (Pattern) at auction Heritage - September 12, 2011
Seller Heritage
Date September 12, 2011
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
Poland 2 Zlote 1928 "Black Madonna of Czestochowa" (Pattern) at auction Künker - March 18, 2011
Seller Künker
Date March 18, 2011
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
Poland 2 Zlote 1928 "Black Madonna of Czestochowa" (Pattern) at auction CNG - December 5, 2000
Poland 2 Zlote 1928 "Black Madonna of Czestochowa" (Pattern) at auction CNG - December 5, 2000
Ex. Karolkiewicz collection
Ex. Karolkiewicz collection
Seller CNG
Date December 5, 2000
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Poland 2 Zlote 1928 "Black Madonna of Czestochowa" (Pattern) at auction CNG - December 5, 2000
Poland 2 Zlote 1928 "Black Madonna of Czestochowa" (Pattern) at auction CNG - December 5, 2000
Ex. Karolkiewicz collection
Ex. Karolkiewicz collection
Seller CNG
Date December 5, 2000
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of 2 Zlote 1928 "Black Madonna of Czestochowa", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

