Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
2 Grosze 1928 WJ (Poland, II Republic)
Specification
- Metal Bronze
- Weight 2,0 g
- Diameter 17,6 mm
- Edge Plain
- Mintage UNC 13,400,000
Description
- Country Poland
- Period II Republic
- Denomination 2 Grosze
- Year 1928
- Mint Warsaw
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (120)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish 2 Grosze 1928 with mark WJ. This bronze coin from the times of II Republic struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 581 sold at the WDA - MiM auction for PLN 4,300. Bidding took place December 29, 2018.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Bereska (1)
- Cieszyńskie CN (1)
- Marciniak (16)
- Niemczyk (18)
- Numedux (2)
- Numimarket (2)
- Numis Poland (3)
- Numisbalt (1)
- Russiancoin (2)
- Rzeszowski DA (4)
- Stare Monety (3)
- Stary Sklep (12)
- WCN (13)
- WDA - MiM (25)
- Wójcicki (17)
Seller Numimarket
Date May 14, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
28 $
Price in auction currency 110 PLN
Seller Stare Monety
Date May 10, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
10 $
Price in auction currency 40 PLN
Seller WDA - MiM
Date April 26, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Stary Sklep
Date February 11, 2024
Condition MS63 BN PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Stary Sklep
Date February 11, 2024
Condition MS62 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Stary Sklep
Date February 11, 2024
Condition MS63 BN PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Marciniak
Date February 8, 2024
Condition MS65 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Marciniak
Date February 8, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Stare Monety
Date December 8, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Wójcicki
Date December 3, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Cieszyńskie CN
Date November 5, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Stary Sklep
Date October 15, 2023
Condition MS64 BN PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Stary Sklep
Date October 15, 2023
Condition MS64 RB NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Stary Sklep
Date October 15, 2023
Condition MS66 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Marciniak
Date October 13, 2023
Condition MS64 RB PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Marciniak
Date October 13, 2023
Condition MS65 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Niemczyk
Date September 15, 2023
Condition MS64 RB NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
123 ... 6
Where to sell?
For the sale of 2 Grosze 1928 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search