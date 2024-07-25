Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

2 Grosze 1928 WJ (Poland, II Republic)

Obverse 2 Grosze 1928 WJ - Coin Value - Poland, II Republic Reverse 2 Grosze 1928 WJ - Coin Value - Poland, II Republic

Photo by: Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal

Specification

  • Metal Bronze
  • Weight 2,0 g
  • Diameter 17,6 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Mintage UNC 13,400,000

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period II Republic
  • Denomination 2 Grosze
  • Year 1928
  • Mint Warsaw
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (120)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 2 Grosze 1928 with mark WJ. This bronze coin from the times of II Republic struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 581 sold at the WDA - MiM auction for PLN 4,300. Bidding took place December 29, 2018.

  Service
  • Bereska (1)
  • Cieszyńskie CN (1)
  • Marciniak (16)
  • Niemczyk (18)
  • Numedux (2)
  • Numimarket (2)
  • Numis Poland (3)
  • Numisbalt (1)
  • Russiancoin (2)
  • Rzeszowski DA (4)
  • Stare Monety (3)
  • Stary Sklep (12)
  • WCN (13)
  • WDA - MiM (25)
  • Wójcicki (17)
Poland 2 Grosze 1928 WJ at auction Russiancoin - July 25, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date July 25, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Poland 2 Grosze 1928 WJ at auction Russiancoin - June 13, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date June 13, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Poland 2 Grosze 1928 WJ at auction Numimarket - May 14, 2024
Poland 2 Grosze 1928 WJ at auction Numimarket - May 14, 2024
Seller Numimarket
Date May 14, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
28 $
Price in auction currency 110 PLN
Poland 2 Grosze 1928 WJ at auction Stare Monety - May 10, 2024
Poland 2 Grosze 1928 WJ at auction Stare Monety - May 10, 2024
Seller Stare Monety
Date May 10, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
10 $
Price in auction currency 40 PLN
Poland 2 Grosze 1928 WJ at auction WDA - MiM - April 26, 2024
Poland 2 Grosze 1928 WJ at auction WDA - MiM - April 26, 2024
Seller WDA - MiM
Date April 26, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 2 Grosze 1928 WJ at auction Stary Sklep - February 11, 2024
Poland 2 Grosze 1928 WJ at auction Stary Sklep - February 11, 2024
Seller Stary Sklep
Date February 11, 2024
Condition MS63 BN PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 2 Grosze 1928 WJ at auction Stary Sklep - February 11, 2024
Poland 2 Grosze 1928 WJ at auction Stary Sklep - February 11, 2024
Seller Stary Sklep
Date February 11, 2024
Condition MS62 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 2 Grosze 1928 WJ at auction Stary Sklep - February 11, 2024
Poland 2 Grosze 1928 WJ at auction Stary Sklep - February 11, 2024
Seller Stary Sklep
Date February 11, 2024
Condition MS63 BN PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 2 Grosze 1928 WJ at auction Marciniak - February 8, 2024
Poland 2 Grosze 1928 WJ at auction Marciniak - February 8, 2024
Seller Marciniak
Date February 8, 2024
Condition MS65 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 2 Grosze 1928 WJ at auction Marciniak - February 8, 2024
Poland 2 Grosze 1928 WJ at auction Marciniak - February 8, 2024
Seller Marciniak
Date February 8, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date December 14, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 2 Grosze 1928 WJ at auction Stare Monety - December 8, 2023
Poland 2 Grosze 1928 WJ at auction Stare Monety - December 8, 2023
Seller Stare Monety
Date December 8, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 2 Grosze 1928 WJ at auction Wójcicki - December 3, 2023
Poland 2 Grosze 1928 WJ at auction Wójcicki - December 3, 2023
Seller Wójcicki
Date December 3, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 2 Grosze 1928 WJ at auction Cieszyńskie CN - November 5, 2023
Poland 2 Grosze 1928 WJ at auction Cieszyńskie CN - November 5, 2023
Seller Cieszyńskie CN
Date November 5, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 2 Grosze 1928 WJ at auction Stary Sklep - October 15, 2023
Poland 2 Grosze 1928 WJ at auction Stary Sklep - October 15, 2023
Seller Stary Sklep
Date October 15, 2023
Condition MS64 BN PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 2 Grosze 1928 WJ at auction Stary Sklep - October 15, 2023
Poland 2 Grosze 1928 WJ at auction Stary Sklep - October 15, 2023
Seller Stary Sklep
Date October 15, 2023
Condition MS64 RB NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 2 Grosze 1928 WJ at auction Stary Sklep - October 15, 2023
Poland 2 Grosze 1928 WJ at auction Stary Sklep - October 15, 2023
Seller Stary Sklep
Date October 15, 2023
Condition MS66 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 2 Grosze 1928 WJ at auction Marciniak - October 13, 2023
Poland 2 Grosze 1928 WJ at auction Marciniak - October 13, 2023
Seller Marciniak
Date October 13, 2023
Condition MS64 RB PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 2 Grosze 1928 WJ at auction Marciniak - October 13, 2023
Poland 2 Grosze 1928 WJ at auction Marciniak - October 13, 2023
Seller Marciniak
Date October 13, 2023
Condition MS65 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 2 Grosze 1928 WJ at auction Niemczyk - September 15, 2023
Poland 2 Grosze 1928 WJ at auction Niemczyk - September 15, 2023
Seller Niemczyk
Date September 15, 2023
Condition MS64 RB NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 2 Grosze 1928 WJ at auction WDA - MiM - June 21, 2023
Poland 2 Grosze 1928 WJ at auction WDA - MiM - June 21, 2023
Seller WDA - MiM
Date June 21, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 2 Grosze 1928 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Poland Coin catalog of II Republic Coins of Poland in 1928 All Polish coins Polish bronze coins Polish coins 2 Grosze Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Auction Sep 19, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Numismatik Zöttl
Auction Aug 4, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Nomisma Spa
Auction Aug 31, 2024
