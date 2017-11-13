Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
Pattern 5 Zlotych 1928 "Nike". Silver. High relief (Poland, II Republic)
Variety: Silver. High relief
- Metal Silver
- Weight 18 g
- Diameter 33 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Mintage UNC 20
- Country Poland
- Period II Republic
- Denomination 5 Zlotych
- Year 1928
- Mint Warsaw
- Purpose Pattern
Find out the current coin value of the Polish Pattern 5 Zlotych 1928 "Nike". Silver. High relief. This silver coin from the times of II Republic struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 614 sold at the Warszawskie Centrum Numizmatyczne auction for PLN 50,000. Bidding took place November 29, 2008.
Seller Niemczyk
Date October 16, 2020
Condition SP63 PCGS
Selling price
13364 $
Price in auction currency 52000 PLN
Seller Marciniak
Date November 13, 2017
Condition UNC
Selling price
14326 $
Price in auction currency 52000 PLN
