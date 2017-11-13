Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

Pattern 5 Zlotych 1928 "Nike". Silver. High relief (Poland, II Republic)

Variety: Silver. High relief

Obverse Pattern 5 Zlotych 1928 "Nike" Silver High relief - Silver Coin Value - Poland, II Republic Reverse Pattern 5 Zlotych 1928 "Nike" Silver High relief - Silver Coin Value - Poland, II Republic

Photo by: MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY

Specification

  • Metal Silver
  • Weight 18 g
  • Diameter 33 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Mintage UNC 20

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period II Republic
  • Denomination 5 Zlotych
  • Year 1928
  • Mint Warsaw
  • Purpose Pattern
Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Pattern 5 Zlotych 1928 "Nike". Silver. High relief. This silver coin from the times of II Republic struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 614 sold at the Warszawskie Centrum Numizmatyczne auction for PLN 50,000. Bidding took place November 29, 2008.

Poland 5 Zlotych 1928 "Nike" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - October 16, 2020
Seller Niemczyk
Date October 16, 2020
Condition SP63 PCGS
Selling price
13364 $
Price in auction currency 52000 PLN
Poland 5 Zlotych 1928 "Nike" (Pattern) at auction Marciniak - November 13, 2017
Seller Marciniak
Date November 13, 2017
Condition UNC
Selling price
14326 $
Price in auction currency 52000 PLN
Seller WCN
Date November 29, 2008
Condition UNC
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of 5 Zlotych 1928 "Nike", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

Top lot
Top lot
Top lot
