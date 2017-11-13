Pattern 5 Zlotych 1928 "Nike". Silver. High relief (Poland, II Republic)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Pattern 5 Zlotych 1928 "Nike". Silver. High relief. This silver coin from the times of II Republic struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 614 sold at the Warszawskie Centrum Numizmatyczne auction for PLN 50,000. Bidding took place November 29, 2008.

