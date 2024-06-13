Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

Pattern 1 Zloty 1928 "Spikelets wreath". Copper (Poland, II Republic)

Variety: Copper

Obverse Pattern 1 Zloty 1928 "Spikelets wreath" Copper - Coin Value - Poland, II Republic Reverse Pattern 1 Zloty 1928 "Spikelets wreath" Copper - Coin Value - Poland, II Republic

Photo by: Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 7,0 g
  • Diameter 25 mm
  • Edge Plain

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period II Republic
  • Denomination 1 Zloty
  • Year 1928
  • Mint Warsaw
  • Purpose Pattern
Auction Prices (13) Varieties (4)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Pattern 1 Zloty 1928 "Spikelets wreath". Copper. This copper coin from the times of II Republic struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 721 sold at the Warszawskie Centrum Numizmatyczne auction for PLN 27,000. Bidding took place May 23, 2009.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • GGN (1)
  • Künker (1)
  • Marciniak (1)
  • Niemczyk (5)
  • Polskie Towarzystwo Numizmatyczne (1)
  • WCN (4)
Poland 1 Zloty 1928 "Spikelets wreath" (Pattern) at auction Marciniak - June 13, 2024
Poland 1 Zloty 1928 "Spikelets wreath" (Pattern) at auction Marciniak - June 13, 2024
Seller Marciniak
Date June 13, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
1148 $
Price in auction currency 4600 PLN
Seller WCN
Date November 19, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
3515 $
Price in auction currency 16000 PLN
Poland 1 Zloty 1928 "Spikelets wreath" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - December 11, 2021
Poland 1 Zloty 1928 "Spikelets wreath" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - December 11, 2021
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 11, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1 Zloty 1928 "Spikelets wreath" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - December 14, 2019
Poland 1 Zloty 1928 "Spikelets wreath" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - December 14, 2019
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 14, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1 Zloty 1928 "Spikelets wreath" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - October 25, 2019
Poland 1 Zloty 1928 "Spikelets wreath" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - October 25, 2019
Seller Niemczyk
Date October 25, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1 Zloty 1928 "Spikelets wreath" (Pattern) at auction Polskie Towarzystwo Numizmatyczne - December 9, 2017
Poland 1 Zloty 1928 "Spikelets wreath" (Pattern) at auction Polskie Towarzystwo Numizmatyczne - December 9, 2017
Seller Polskie Towarzystwo Numizmatyczne
Date December 9, 2017
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1 Zloty 1928 "Spikelets wreath" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - October 24, 2014
Poland 1 Zloty 1928 "Spikelets wreath" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - October 24, 2014
Seller Niemczyk
Date October 24, 2014
Condition MS65 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1 Zloty 1928 "Spikelets wreath" (Pattern) at auction Künker - June 19, 2013
Seller Künker
Date June 19, 2013
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1 Zloty 1928 "Spikelets wreath" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - October 20, 2012
Poland 1 Zloty 1928 "Spikelets wreath" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - October 20, 2012
Seller Niemczyk
Date October 20, 2012
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date February 26, 2011
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date November 14, 2009
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date May 23, 2009
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1 Zloty 1928 "Spikelets wreath" (Pattern) at auction GGN - April 12, 1997
Poland 1 Zloty 1928 "Spikelets wreath" (Pattern) at auction GGN - April 12, 1997
Seller GGN
Date April 12, 1997
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 1 Zloty 1928 "Spikelets wreath", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Poland Coin catalog of II Republic Coins of Poland in 1928 All Polish coins Polish copper coins Polish coins 1 Zloty Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
ibercoin
Auction Sep 26, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Aug 26, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Great Coins & Art Auctions
Auction Sep 6, 2024
Category
Year
Search