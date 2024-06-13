Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
Pattern 1 Zloty 1928 "Spikelets wreath". Copper (Poland, II Republic)
Variety: Copper
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 7,0 g
- Diameter 25 mm
- Edge Plain
Description
- Country Poland
- Period II Republic
- Denomination 1 Zloty
- Year 1928
- Mint Warsaw
- Purpose Pattern
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish Pattern 1 Zloty 1928 "Spikelets wreath". Copper. This copper coin from the times of II Republic struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 721 sold at the Warszawskie Centrum Numizmatyczne auction for PLN 27,000. Bidding took place May 23, 2009.
Seller Marciniak
Date June 13, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
1148 $
Price in auction currency 4600 PLN
Seller WCN
Date November 19, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
3515 $
Price in auction currency 16000 PLN
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 11, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 14, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Niemczyk
Date October 25, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Polskie Towarzystwo Numizmatyczne
Date December 9, 2017
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller Niemczyk
Date October 24, 2014
Condition MS65 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Niemczyk
Date October 20, 2012
Condition XF
Selling price
******
For the sale of 1 Zloty 1928 "Spikelets wreath", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
