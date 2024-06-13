Pattern 1 Zloty 1928 "Spikelets wreath". Copper (Poland, II Republic)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Pattern 1 Zloty 1928 "Spikelets wreath". Copper. This copper coin from the times of II Republic struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 721 sold at the Warszawskie Centrum Numizmatyczne auction for PLN 27,000. Bidding took place May 23, 2009.

