Pattern 2 Zlote 1928 "Black Madonna of Czestochowa". Platinum (Poland, II Republic)
Variety: Platinum
Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann
Specification
- Metal Platinum
- Weight 16,8 g
- Diameter 27 mm
- Edge Plain
Description
- Country Poland
- Period II Republic
- Denomination 2 Zlote
- Year 1928
- Purpose Pattern
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish Pattern 2 Zlote 1928 "Black Madonna of Czestochowa". Platinum. This platinum coin from the times of II Republic. The record price belongs to the lot 76 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 5,000. Bidding took place January 31, 2013.
Seller Künker
Date January 31, 2013
Condition UNC
Selling price
6784 $
Price in auction currency 5000 EUR
Ex. Karolkiewicz collection
Seller CNG
Date December 5, 2000
Condition PROOF
Selling price
1300 $
Price in auction currency 1300 USD
