Pattern 2 Zlote 1928 "Black Madonna of Czestochowa". Platinum (Poland, II Republic)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Pattern 2 Zlote 1928 "Black Madonna of Czestochowa". Platinum. This platinum coin from the times of II Republic. The record price belongs to the lot 76 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 5,000. Bidding took place January 31, 2013.

