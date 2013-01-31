Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

Pattern 2 Zlote 1928 "Black Madonna of Czestochowa". Platinum (Poland, II Republic)

Variety: Platinum

Obverse Pattern 2 Zlote 1928 "Black Madonna of Czestochowa" Platinum - Platinum Coin Value - Poland, II Republic Reverse Pattern 2 Zlote 1928 "Black Madonna of Czestochowa" Platinum - Platinum Coin Value - Poland, II Republic

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • Metal Platinum
  • Weight 16,8 g
  • Diameter 27 mm
  • Edge Plain

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period II Republic
  • Denomination 2 Zlote
  • Year 1928
  • Purpose Pattern
Auction Prices (3) Varieties (4)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Pattern 2 Zlote 1928 "Black Madonna of Czestochowa". Platinum. This platinum coin from the times of II Republic. The record price belongs to the lot 76 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 5,000. Bidding took place January 31, 2013.

Poland 2 Zlote 1928 "Black Madonna of Czestochowa" (Pattern) at auction Künker - January 31, 2013
Seller Künker
Date January 31, 2013
Condition UNC
Selling price
6784 $
Price in auction currency 5000 EUR
Poland 2 Zlote 1928 "Black Madonna of Czestochowa" (Pattern) at auction CNG - December 5, 2000
Ex. Karolkiewicz collection
Seller CNG
Date December 5, 2000
Condition PROOF
Selling price
1300 $
Price in auction currency 1300 USD
Poland 2 Zlote 1928 "Black Madonna of Czestochowa" (Pattern) at auction CNG - December 5, 2000
Ex. Karolkiewicz collection
Seller CNG
Date December 5, 2000
Condition PROOF
Selling price
