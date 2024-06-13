Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
5 Pfennig 1928 (Poland, Free City of Danzig)
Specification
- Metal Copper-Nickel
- Weight 2 g
- Diameter 17,5 mm
- Edge Plain
- Mintage UNC 1,000,000
Description
- Country Poland
- Period Free City of Danzig
- Denomination 5 Pfennig
- Year 1928
- Mint Berlin
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (120)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish 5 Pfennig 1928 . This copper-nickel coin from the times of Free City of Danzig struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 23200 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 19,200. Bidding took place July 15, 2024.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller Heritage
Date July 15, 2024
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
2880 $
Price in auction currency 2880 USD
Seller Heritage
Date July 15, 2024
Condition PF65 NGC
Selling price
19200 $
Price in auction currency 19200 USD
Seller Heritage
Date July 15, 2024
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date July 15, 2024
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date July 15, 2024
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date July 15, 2024
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date July 15, 2024
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date July 15, 2024
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Marciniak
Date June 13, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller Numimarket
Date April 16, 2024
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 16, 2024
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 9, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Wójcicki
Date December 3, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Wójcicki
Date December 3, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Numimarket
Date November 28, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller Stary Sklep
Date October 15, 2023
Condition MS64 PCGS
Selling price
******
Where to sell?
For the sale of 5 Pfennig 1928 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
