5 Pfennig 1928 (Poland, Free City of Danzig)

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 5 Pfennig 1928 . This copper-nickel coin from the times of Free City of Danzig struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 23200 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 19,200. Bidding took place July 15, 2024.

