Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

5 Pfennig 1928 (Poland, Free City of Danzig)

Obverse 5 Pfennig 1928 - Coin Value - Poland, Free City of Danzig Reverse 5 Pfennig 1928 - Coin Value - Poland, Free City of Danzig

Photo by: Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal

Specification

  • Metal Copper-Nickel
  • Weight 2 g
  • Diameter 17,5 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Mintage UNC 1,000,000

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Free City of Danzig
  • Denomination 5 Pfennig
  • Year 1928
  • Mint Berlin
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (120)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 5 Pfennig 1928 . This copper-nickel coin from the times of Free City of Danzig struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 23200 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 19,200. Bidding took place July 15, 2024.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Auction World (2)
  • Coinhouse (1)
  • Coins.ee (1)
  • COINSNET (3)
  • Grün (1)
  • Heritage (8)
  • Heritage Eur (1)
  • Künker (1)
  • Marciniak (8)
  • Münzen Gut-Lynt (2)
  • Niemczyk (18)
  • Numedux (2)
  • Numimarket (3)
  • Numis Poland (1)
  • Numisor (1)
  • Pegasus Auctions (1)
  • Rio de la Plata (1)
  • Rzeszowski DA (3)
  • Stare Monety (3)
  • Stary Sklep (5)
  • WAG (4)
  • WCN (15)
  • WDA - MiM (9)
  • Wójcicki (26)
Poland 5 Pfennig 1928 at auction Heritage - July 15, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date July 15, 2024
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
2880 $
Price in auction currency 2880 USD
Poland 5 Pfennig 1928 at auction Heritage - July 15, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date July 15, 2024
Condition PF65 NGC
Selling price
19200 $
Price in auction currency 19200 USD
Poland 5 Pfennig 1928 at auction Heritage - July 15, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date July 15, 2024
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 5 Pfennig 1928 at auction Heritage - July 15, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date July 15, 2024
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 5 Pfennig 1928 at auction Heritage - July 15, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date July 15, 2024
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 5 Pfennig 1928 at auction Heritage - July 15, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date July 15, 2024
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 5 Pfennig 1928 at auction Heritage - July 15, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date July 15, 2024
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 5 Pfennig 1928 at auction Heritage - July 15, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date July 15, 2024
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date July 4, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 5 Pfennig 1928 at auction Marciniak - June 13, 2024
Poland 5 Pfennig 1928 at auction Marciniak - June 13, 2024
Seller Marciniak
Date June 13, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 5 Pfennig 1928 at auction Numimarket - April 16, 2024
Poland 5 Pfennig 1928 at auction Numimarket - April 16, 2024
Seller Numimarket
Date April 16, 2024
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 5 Pfennig 1928 at auction Niemczyk - March 16, 2024
Poland 5 Pfennig 1928 at auction Niemczyk - March 16, 2024
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 16, 2024
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date March 14, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date December 14, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 5 Pfennig 1928 at auction Niemczyk - December 9, 2023
Poland 5 Pfennig 1928 at auction Niemczyk - December 9, 2023
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 9, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 5 Pfennig 1928 at auction Wójcicki - December 3, 2023
Poland 5 Pfennig 1928 at auction Wójcicki - December 3, 2023
Seller Wójcicki
Date December 3, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 5 Pfennig 1928 at auction Wójcicki - December 3, 2023
Poland 5 Pfennig 1928 at auction Wójcicki - December 3, 2023
Seller Wójcicki
Date December 3, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 5 Pfennig 1928 at auction Numimarket - November 28, 2023
Poland 5 Pfennig 1928 at auction Numimarket - November 28, 2023
Seller Numimarket
Date November 28, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 5 Pfennig 1928 at auction Münzen Gut-Lynt - November 26, 2023
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date November 26, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Poland 5 Pfennig 1928 at auction Stary Sklep - October 15, 2023
Poland 5 Pfennig 1928 at auction Stary Sklep - October 15, 2023
Seller Stary Sklep
Date October 15, 2023
Condition MS64 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 5 Pfennig 1928 at auction Stary Sklep - October 15, 2023
Poland 5 Pfennig 1928 at auction Stary Sklep - October 15, 2023
Seller Stary Sklep
Date October 15, 2023
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Coin catalog of Poland Coin catalog of Free City of Danzig Coins of Poland in 1928 All Polish coins Polish copper-nickel coins Polish coins 5 Pfennig
