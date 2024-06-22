Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
5 Zlotych 1928 "Nike". No Mint Mark (Poland, II Republic)
Variety: No Mint Mark
Photo by: WÓJCICKI - Polski Dom Aukcyjny
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,750)
- Weight 18,0 g
- Pure silver (0,434 oz) 13,5 g
- Diameter 33 mm
- Mintage UNC 10,000,000
Description
- Country Poland
- Period II Republic
- Denomination 5 Zlotych
- Year 1928
- Mint Brussels
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (398) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish 5 Zlotych 1928 "Nike". No Mint Mark. This silver coin from the times of II Republic struck at the Brussels Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 652 sold at the WDA - MiM auction for PLN 50,000. Bidding took place October 19, 2019.
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 22, 2024
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
346 $
Price in auction currency 1400 PLN
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 22, 2024
Condition MS67 NGC
Selling price
408 $
Price in auction currency 1650 PLN
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date June 16, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date June 16, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date June 16, 2024
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date June 16, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date June 16, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller WCN
Date June 13, 2024
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
Seller Marciniak
Date June 13, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Cieszyńskie CN
Date May 26, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Stack's
Date May 15, 2024
Condition XF45 ANACS
Selling price
Seller Numimarket
Date May 14, 2024
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
Seller Numimarket
Date May 14, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Numimarket
Date May 14, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Stare Monety
Date May 10, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Stare Monety
Date May 10, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
