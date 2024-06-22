5 Zlotych 1928 "Nike". No Mint Mark (Poland, II Republic)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 5 Zlotych 1928 "Nike". No Mint Mark. This silver coin from the times of II Republic struck at the Brussels Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 652 sold at the WDA - MiM auction for PLN 50,000. Bidding took place October 19, 2019.

