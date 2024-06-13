Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
Pattern 1 Zloty 1928 "Spikelets wreath". Tombac (Poland, II Republic)
Variety: Tombac
Photo by: Bereska Numizmatyka
Specification
- Metal Tombac
- Weight 6,0 g
- Diameter 25 mm
- Edge Plain
- Mintage UNC 8
Description
- Country Poland
- Period II Republic
- Denomination 1 Zloty
- Year 1928
- Mint Warsaw
- Purpose Pattern
Auction Prices (10) Varieties (4)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish Pattern 1 Zloty 1928 "Spikelets wreath". Tombac. This tombac coin from the times of II Republic struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 684 sold at the Warszawskie Centrum Numizmatyczne auction for PLN 21,500. Bidding took place June 5, 2010.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Other filters
Seller Marciniak
Date June 13, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
1372 $
Price in auction currency 5500 PLN
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 20, 2021
Condition UNC DETAILS NGC
Selling price
3861 $
Price in auction currency 15000 PLN
Seller Bereska
Date April 15, 2020
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
Seller Heritage
Date January 4, 2016
Condition SP65 PCGS
Selling price
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date March 5, 2007
Condition AU
Selling price
Ex. Karolkiewicz collection
Seller CNG
Date December 5, 2000
Condition AU
Selling price
