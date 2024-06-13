Pattern 1 Zloty 1928 "Spikelets wreath". Tombac (Poland, II Republic)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Pattern 1 Zloty 1928 "Spikelets wreath". Tombac. This tombac coin from the times of II Republic struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 684 sold at the Warszawskie Centrum Numizmatyczne auction for PLN 21,500. Bidding took place June 5, 2010.

Сondition UNC (8) AU (2) Condition (slab) MS64 (1) SP65 (1) DETAILS (1) Service NGC (2) PCGS (1) Other filters Coins from collections (1)