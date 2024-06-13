Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

Pattern 1 Zloty 1928 "Spikelets wreath". Tombac (Poland, II Republic)

Variety: Tombac

Obverse Pattern 1 Zloty 1928 "Spikelets wreath" Tombac - Coin Value - Poland, II Republic Reverse Pattern 1 Zloty 1928 "Spikelets wreath" Tombac - Coin Value - Poland, II Republic

Photo by: Bereska Numizmatyka

Specification

  • Metal Tombac
  • Weight 6,0 g
  • Diameter 25 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Mintage UNC 8

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period II Republic
  • Denomination 1 Zloty
  • Year 1928
  • Mint Warsaw
  • Purpose Pattern
Auction Prices (10) Varieties (4)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Pattern 1 Zloty 1928 "Spikelets wreath". Tombac. This tombac coin from the times of II Republic struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 684 sold at the Warszawskie Centrum Numizmatyczne auction for PLN 21,500. Bidding took place June 5, 2010.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Other filters
  • All companies
  • Bereska (1)
  • CNG (1)
  • Gorny & Mosch (1)
  • Heritage (1)
  • Marciniak (1)
  • Niemczyk (1)
  • WCN (4)
Poland 1 Zloty 1928 "Spikelets wreath" (Pattern) at auction Marciniak - June 13, 2024
Poland 1 Zloty 1928 "Spikelets wreath" (Pattern) at auction Marciniak - June 13, 2024
Seller Marciniak
Date June 13, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
1372 $
Price in auction currency 5500 PLN
Poland 1 Zloty 1928 "Spikelets wreath" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - March 20, 2021
Poland 1 Zloty 1928 "Spikelets wreath" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - March 20, 2021
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 20, 2021
Condition UNC DETAILS NGC
Selling price
3861 $
Price in auction currency 15000 PLN
Poland 1 Zloty 1928 "Spikelets wreath" (Pattern) at auction Bereska - April 15, 2020
Poland 1 Zloty 1928 "Spikelets wreath" (Pattern) at auction Bereska - April 15, 2020
Seller Bereska
Date April 15, 2020
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Poland 1 Zloty 1928 "Spikelets wreath" (Pattern) at auction Heritage - January 4, 2016
Poland 1 Zloty 1928 "Spikelets wreath" (Pattern) at auction Heritage - January 4, 2016
Seller Heritage
Date January 4, 2016
Condition SP65 PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller WCN
Date June 5, 2010
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Poland 1 Zloty 1928 "Spikelets wreath" (Pattern) at auction Gorny & Mosch - March 5, 2007
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date March 5, 2007
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller WCN
Date October 27, 2001
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller WCN
Date June 9, 2001
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Poland 1 Zloty 1928 "Spikelets wreath" (Pattern) at auction CNG - December 5, 2000
Poland 1 Zloty 1928 "Spikelets wreath" (Pattern) at auction CNG - December 5, 2000
Ex. Karolkiewicz collection
Seller CNG
Date December 5, 2000
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller WCN
Date November 18, 1995
Condition UNC
Selling price

