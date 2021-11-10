Pattern 5 Zlotych 1928 "Black Madonna of Czestochowa". Silver (Poland, II Republic)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Pattern 5 Zlotych 1928 "Black Madonna of Czestochowa". Silver. This silver coin from the times of II Republic. The record price belongs to the lot 362 sold at the Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal auction for PLN 29,000. Bidding took place October 21, 2016.

