Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

Pattern 5 Zlotych 1928 "Black Madonna of Czestochowa". Silver (Poland, II Republic)

Variety: Silver

Obverse Pattern 5 Zlotych 1928 "Black Madonna of Czestochowa" Silver - Silver Coin Value - Poland, II Republic Reverse Pattern 5 Zlotych 1928 "Black Madonna of Czestochowa" Silver - Silver Coin Value - Poland, II Republic

Photo by: Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal

Specification

  • Metal Silver
  • Weight 24,8 g
  • Diameter 36,5 mm
  • Edge Plain

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period II Republic
  • Denomination 5 Zlotych
  • Year 1928
  • Purpose Pattern
Auction Prices (16) Varieties (4)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Pattern 5 Zlotych 1928 "Black Madonna of Czestochowa". Silver. This silver coin from the times of II Republic. The record price belongs to the lot 362 sold at the Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal auction for PLN 29,000. Bidding took place October 21, 2016.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Other filters
  • All companies
  • CNG (2)
  • Künker (3)
  • Niemczyk (5)
  • Numimarket (4)
  • WCN (1)
  • WDA - MiM (1)
Poland 5 Zlotych 1928 "Black Madonna of Czestochowa" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - March 18, 2022
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 18, 2022
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
1209 $
Price in auction currency 5100 PLN
Poland 5 Zlotych 1928 "Black Madonna of Czestochowa" (Pattern) at auction Numimarket - November 10, 2021
Seller Numimarket
Date November 10, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
1414 $
Price in auction currency 5600 PLN
Poland 5 Zlotych 1928 "Black Madonna of Czestochowa" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - June 26, 2021
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 26, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 5 Zlotych 1928 "Black Madonna of Czestochowa" (Pattern) at auction Numimarket - April 20, 2020
Seller Numimarket
Date April 20, 2020
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 5 Zlotych 1928 "Black Madonna of Czestochowa" (Pattern) at auction Numimarket - September 23, 2019
Seller Numimarket
Date September 23, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 5 Zlotych 1928 "Black Madonna of Czestochowa" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - May 26, 2018
Seller Niemczyk
Date May 26, 2018
Condition SP68 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 5 Zlotych 1928 "Black Madonna of Czestochowa" (Pattern) at auction Numimarket - May 14, 2018
Seller Numimarket
Date May 14, 2018
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 5 Zlotych 1928 "Black Madonna of Czestochowa" (Pattern) at auction WDA - MiM - December 28, 2017
Seller WDA - MiM
Date December 28, 2017
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 5 Zlotych 1928 "Black Madonna of Czestochowa" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - October 21, 2016
Seller Niemczyk
Date October 21, 2016
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 5 Zlotych 1928 "Black Madonna of Czestochowa" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - October 24, 2014
Seller Niemczyk
Date October 24, 2014
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 5 Zlotych 1928 "Black Madonna of Czestochowa" (Pattern) at auction Künker - January 31, 2013
Seller Künker
Date January 31, 2013
Condition SP65 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 5 Zlotych 1928 "Black Madonna of Czestochowa" (Pattern) at auction Künker - March 15, 2012
Seller Künker
Date March 15, 2012
Condition AU
Selling price
Poland 5 Zlotych 1928 "Black Madonna of Czestochowa" (Pattern) at auction Künker - March 13, 2007
Seller Künker
Date March 13, 2007
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date February 24, 2001
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 5 Zlotych 1928 "Black Madonna of Czestochowa" (Pattern) at auction CNG - December 5, 2000
Poland 5 Zlotych 1928 "Black Madonna of Czestochowa" (Pattern) at auction CNG - December 5, 2000
Ex. Karolkiewicz collection
Seller CNG
Date December 5, 2000
Condition UNC PL
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 5 Zlotych 1928 "Black Madonna of Czestochowa" (Pattern) at auction CNG - December 5, 2000
Poland 5 Zlotych 1928 "Black Madonna of Czestochowa" (Pattern) at auction CNG - December 5, 2000
Ex. Karolkiewicz collection
Seller CNG
Date December 5, 2000
Condition UNC PL
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 5 Zlotych 1928 "Black Madonna of Czestochowa", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
