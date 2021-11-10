Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
Pattern 5 Zlotych 1928 "Black Madonna of Czestochowa". Silver (Poland, II Republic)
Variety: Silver
Specification
- Metal Silver
- Weight 24,8 g
- Diameter 36,5 mm
- Edge Plain
Description
- Country Poland
- Period II Republic
- Denomination 5 Zlotych
- Year 1928
- Purpose Pattern
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish Pattern 5 Zlotych 1928 "Black Madonna of Czestochowa". Silver. This silver coin from the times of II Republic. The record price belongs to the lot 362 sold at the Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal auction for PLN 29,000. Bidding took place October 21, 2016.
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 18, 2022
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
1209 $
Price in auction currency 5100 PLN
Seller Numimarket
Date November 10, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
1414 $
Price in auction currency 5600 PLN
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 26, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller Numimarket
Date April 20, 2020
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
Seller Numimarket
Date September 23, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Niemczyk
Date May 26, 2018
Condition SP68 PCGS
Selling price
Seller Numimarket
Date May 14, 2018
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller WDA - MiM
Date December 28, 2017
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller Niemczyk
Date October 21, 2016
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller Niemczyk
Date October 24, 2014
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Seller Künker
Date January 31, 2013
Condition SP65 PCGS
Selling price
Seller WCN
Date February 24, 2001
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Ex. Karolkiewicz collection
Seller CNG
Date December 5, 2000
Condition UNC PL
Selling price
