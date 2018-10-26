Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
Pattern 5 Zlotych 1928 "Nike". Copper (Poland, II Republic)
Variety: Copper
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 16 g
- Diameter 33 mm
- Edge Inscription
Description
- Country Poland
- Period II Republic
- Denomination 5 Zlotych
- Year 1928
- Mint Warsaw
- Purpose Pattern
Auction Prices (6) Varieties (3)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish Pattern 5 Zlotych 1928 "Nike". Copper. This copper coin from the times of II Republic struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 615 sold at the Warszawskie Centrum Numizmatyczne auction for PLN 65,000. Bidding took place November 29, 2008.
Сondition
- All companies
- Niemczyk (1)
- Stack's (1)
- WCN (4)
Seller Niemczyk
Date October 26, 2018
Condition UNC
Selling price
14523 $
Price in auction currency 55000 PLN
Seller WCN
Date April 21, 2018
Condition UNC
Selling price
11210 $
Price in auction currency 38000 PLN
Seller Stack's
Date December 18, 2008
Condition VF
Selling price
******
