Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

Pattern 5 Zlotych 1928 "Nike". Copper (Poland, II Republic)

Variety: Copper

Obverse Pattern 5 Zlotych 1928 "Nike" Copper - Coin Value - Poland, II Republic Reverse Pattern 5 Zlotych 1928 "Nike" Copper - Coin Value - Poland, II Republic

Photo by: Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 16 g
  • Diameter 33 mm
  • Edge Inscription

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period II Republic
  • Denomination 5 Zlotych
  • Year 1928
  • Mint Warsaw
  • Purpose Pattern
Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Pattern 5 Zlotych 1928 "Nike". Copper. This copper coin from the times of II Republic struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 615 sold at the Warszawskie Centrum Numizmatyczne auction for PLN 65,000. Bidding took place November 29, 2008.

Poland 5 Zlotych 1928 "Nike" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - October 26, 2018
Seller Niemczyk
Date October 26, 2018
Condition UNC
Selling price
14523 $
Price in auction currency 55000 PLN
Seller WCN
Date April 21, 2018
Condition UNC
Selling price
11210 $
Price in auction currency 38000 PLN
Poland 5 Zlotych 1928 "Nike" (Pattern) at auction Stack's - December 18, 2008
Seller Stack's
Date December 18, 2008
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller WCN
Date November 29, 2008
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller WCN
Date October 27, 2001
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller WCN
Date February 27, 1999
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of 5 Zlotych 1928 "Nike", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

