Pattern 5 Zlotych 1928 "Nike". Copper (Poland, II Republic)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Pattern 5 Zlotych 1928 "Nike". Copper. This copper coin from the times of II Republic struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 615 sold at the Warszawskie Centrum Numizmatyczne auction for PLN 65,000. Bidding took place November 29, 2008.

Сondition UNC (4) XF (1) VF (1)