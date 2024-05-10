Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
5 Groszy 1928 WJ (Poland, II Republic)
Specification
- Metal Bronze
- Weight 3,0 g
- Diameter 20 mm
- Edge Plain
- Mintage UNC 8,900,000
Description
- Country Poland
- Period II Republic
- Denomination 5 Groszy
- Year 1928
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (80)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish 5 Groszy 1928 with mark WJ. This bronze coin from the times of II Republic. The record price belongs to the lot 566 sold at the WDA - MiM auction for PLN 4,100. Bidding took place September 29, 2018.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Seller WDA - MiM
Date May 15, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
81 $
Price in auction currency 320 PLN
Seller Stare Monety
Date May 10, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller WDA - MiM
Date April 26, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller WDA - MiM
Date April 26, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Wójcicki
Date April 19, 2024
Condition AU55 BN NGC
Selling price
Seller Wójcicki
Date March 17, 2024
Condition MS63 BN PCGS
Selling price
Seller WDA - MiM
Date March 1, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Seller WDA - MiM
Date March 1, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Stary Sklep
Date February 11, 2024
Condition AU58 BN NGC
Selling price
Seller Wójcicki
Date December 3, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller Wójcicki
Date December 3, 2023
Condition AU58 BN NGC
Selling price
Seller Wójcicki
Date December 3, 2023
Condition AU55 BN NGC
Selling price
Seller Stary Sklep
Date October 15, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Stary Sklep
Date October 15, 2023
Condition MS66 BN NGC
Selling price
Seller Wójcicki
Date October 7, 2023
Condition MS64 RB NGC
Selling price
Seller WDA - MiM
Date June 21, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller Numedux
Date April 16, 2023
Condition MS62 BN NGC
Selling price
Where to sell?
For the sale of 5 Groszy 1928 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
