Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

5 Groszy 1928 WJ (Poland, II Republic)

Obverse 5 Groszy 1928 WJ - Coin Value - Poland, II Republic Reverse 5 Groszy 1928 WJ - Coin Value - Poland, II Republic

Photo by: Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal

Specification

  • Metal Bronze
  • Weight 3,0 g
  • Diameter 20 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Mintage UNC 8,900,000

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period II Republic
  • Denomination 5 Groszy
  • Year 1928
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (80)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 5 Groszy 1928 with mark WJ. This bronze coin from the times of II Republic. The record price belongs to the lot 566 sold at the WDA - MiM auction for PLN 4,100. Bidding took place September 29, 2018.

Poland 5 Groszy 1928 WJ at auction TMAJK sro - May 16, 2024
Poland 5 Groszy 1928 WJ at auction TMAJK sro - May 16, 2024
Seller TMAJK sro
Date May 16, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
2 $
Price in auction currency 2 EUR
Poland 5 Groszy 1928 WJ at auction WDA - MiM - May 15, 2024
Poland 5 Groszy 1928 WJ at auction WDA - MiM - May 15, 2024
Seller WDA - MiM
Date May 15, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
81 $
Price in auction currency 320 PLN
Poland 5 Groszy 1928 WJ at auction Stare Monety - May 10, 2024
Poland 5 Groszy 1928 WJ at auction Stare Monety - May 10, 2024
Seller Stare Monety
Date May 10, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Poland 5 Groszy 1928 WJ at auction WDA - MiM - April 26, 2024
Poland 5 Groszy 1928 WJ at auction WDA - MiM - April 26, 2024
Seller WDA - MiM
Date April 26, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
Poland 5 Groszy 1928 WJ at auction WDA - MiM - April 26, 2024
Poland 5 Groszy 1928 WJ at auction WDA - MiM - April 26, 2024
Seller WDA - MiM
Date April 26, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Poland 5 Groszy 1928 WJ at auction Wójcicki - April 19, 2024
Poland 5 Groszy 1928 WJ at auction Wójcicki - April 19, 2024
Seller Wójcicki
Date April 19, 2024
Condition AU55 BN NGC
Selling price
Poland 5 Groszy 1928 WJ at auction Wójcicki - March 17, 2024
Poland 5 Groszy 1928 WJ at auction Wójcicki - March 17, 2024
Seller Wójcicki
Date March 17, 2024
Condition MS63 BN PCGS
Selling price
Seller WCN
Date February 29, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Poland 5 Groszy 1928 WJ at auction WDA - MiM - March 1, 2024
Poland 5 Groszy 1928 WJ at auction WDA - MiM - March 1, 2024
Seller WDA - MiM
Date March 1, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Poland 5 Groszy 1928 WJ at auction WDA - MiM - March 1, 2024
Poland 5 Groszy 1928 WJ at auction WDA - MiM - March 1, 2024
Seller WDA - MiM
Date March 1, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Poland 5 Groszy 1928 WJ at auction Stary Sklep - February 11, 2024
Poland 5 Groszy 1928 WJ at auction Stary Sklep - February 11, 2024
Seller Stary Sklep
Date February 11, 2024
Condition AU58 BN NGC
Selling price
Poland 5 Groszy 1928 WJ at auction Wójcicki - December 3, 2023
Poland 5 Groszy 1928 WJ at auction Wójcicki - December 3, 2023
Seller Wójcicki
Date December 3, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Poland 5 Groszy 1928 WJ at auction Wójcicki - December 3, 2023
Poland 5 Groszy 1928 WJ at auction Wójcicki - December 3, 2023
Seller Wójcicki
Date December 3, 2023
Condition AU58 BN NGC
Selling price
Poland 5 Groszy 1928 WJ at auction Wójcicki - December 3, 2023
Poland 5 Groszy 1928 WJ at auction Wójcicki - December 3, 2023
Seller Wójcicki
Date December 3, 2023
Condition AU55 BN NGC
Selling price
Poland 5 Groszy 1928 WJ at auction Stary Sklep - October 15, 2023
Poland 5 Groszy 1928 WJ at auction Stary Sklep - October 15, 2023
Seller Stary Sklep
Date October 15, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Poland 5 Groszy 1928 WJ at auction Stary Sklep - October 15, 2023
Poland 5 Groszy 1928 WJ at auction Stary Sklep - October 15, 2023
Seller Stary Sklep
Date October 15, 2023
Condition MS66 BN NGC
Selling price
Poland 5 Groszy 1928 WJ at auction Wójcicki - October 7, 2023
Poland 5 Groszy 1928 WJ at auction Wójcicki - October 7, 2023
Seller Wójcicki
Date October 7, 2023
Condition MS64 RB NGC
Selling price
Poland 5 Groszy 1928 WJ at auction WDA - MiM - June 21, 2023
Poland 5 Groszy 1928 WJ at auction WDA - MiM - June 21, 2023
Seller WDA - MiM
Date June 21, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Poland 5 Groszy 1928 WJ at auction Numis Poland - May 7, 2023
Poland 5 Groszy 1928 WJ at auction Numis Poland - May 7, 2023
Seller Numis Poland
Date May 7, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Poland 5 Groszy 1928 WJ at auction Numedux - April 16, 2023
Poland 5 Groszy 1928 WJ at auction Numedux - April 16, 2023
Seller Numedux
Date April 16, 2023
Condition MS62 BN NGC
Selling price
Poland 5 Groszy 1928 WJ at auction COINSNET - April 2, 2023
Poland 5 Groszy 1928 WJ at auction COINSNET - April 2, 2023
Seller COINSNET
Date April 2, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of 5 Groszy 1928 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

