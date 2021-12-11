Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
Pattern 5 Zlotych 1928 "Black Madonna of Czestochowa". Gold (Poland, II Republic)
Variety: Gold
Specification
- Metal Gold
- Weight 34,8 g
- Diameter 36,5 mm
- Edge Plain
Description
- Country Poland
- Period II Republic
- Denomination 5 Zlotych
- Year 1928
- Purpose Pattern
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish Pattern 5 Zlotych 1928 "Black Madonna of Czestochowa". Gold. This gold coin from the times of II Republic. The record price belongs to the lot 620 sold at the Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal auction for PLN 94,000. Bidding took place October 20, 2017.
- CNG (2)
- Heritage (1)
- Künker (1)
- Niemczyk (2)
- UBS (1)
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 11, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
19235 $
Price in auction currency 78500 PLN
Seller Heritage
Date March 27, 2021
Condition UNC DETAILS NGC
Selling price
16800 $
Price in auction currency 16800 USD
Seller Niemczyk
Date October 20, 2017
Condition MS67 NGC
Selling price
Ex. Karolkiewicz collection
Seller CNG
Date December 5, 2000
Condition PROOF
Selling price
