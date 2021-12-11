Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

Pattern 5 Zlotych 1928 "Black Madonna of Czestochowa". Gold (Poland, II Republic)

Variety: Gold

Obverse Pattern 5 Zlotych 1928 "Black Madonna of Czestochowa" Gold - Gold Coin Value - Poland, II Republic Reverse Pattern 5 Zlotych 1928 "Black Madonna of Czestochowa" Gold - Gold Coin Value - Poland, II Republic

Photo by: Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal

Specification

  • Metal Gold
  • Weight 34,8 g
  • Diameter 36,5 mm
  • Edge Plain

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period II Republic
  • Denomination 5 Zlotych
  • Year 1928
  • Purpose Pattern
Auction Prices (7) Varieties (4)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Pattern 5 Zlotych 1928 "Black Madonna of Czestochowa". Gold. This gold coin from the times of II Republic. The record price belongs to the lot 620 sold at the Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal auction for PLN 94,000. Bidding took place October 20, 2017.

Poland 5 Zlotych 1928 "Black Madonna of Czestochowa" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - December 11, 2021
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 11, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
19235 $
Price in auction currency 78500 PLN
Poland 5 Zlotych 1928 "Black Madonna of Czestochowa" (Pattern) at auction Heritage - March 27, 2021
Seller Heritage
Date March 27, 2021
Condition UNC DETAILS NGC
Selling price
16800 $
Price in auction currency 16800 USD
Poland 5 Zlotych 1928 "Black Madonna of Czestochowa" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - October 20, 2017
Seller Niemczyk
Date October 20, 2017
Condition MS67 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 5 Zlotych 1928 "Black Madonna of Czestochowa" (Pattern) at auction Künker - March 11, 2014
Seller Künker
Date March 11, 2014
Condition UNC
Selling price
Poland 5 Zlotych 1928 "Black Madonna of Czestochowa" (Pattern) at auction UBS - January 26, 2004
Seller UBS
Date January 26, 2004
Condition AU
Selling price
Poland 5 Zlotych 1928 "Black Madonna of Czestochowa" (Pattern) at auction CNG - December 5, 2000
Ex. Karolkiewicz collection
Seller CNG
Date December 5, 2000
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 5 Zlotych 1928 "Black Madonna of Czestochowa" (Pattern) at auction CNG - December 5, 2000
Ex. Karolkiewicz collection
Seller CNG
Date December 5, 2000
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 5 Zlotych 1928 "Black Madonna of Czestochowa", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

