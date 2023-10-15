Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
Pattern 1 Zloty 1928 "Oak wreath". Nickel. With inscription PRÓBA (Poland, II Republic)
Variety: Nickel. With inscription PRÓBA
Specification
- Metal Nickel
- Weight 7 g
- Diameter 25 mm
- Edge Plain
- Mintage UNC 110
- Mintage PROOF 110
Description
- Country Poland
- Period II Republic
- Denomination 1 Zloty
- Year 1928
- Mint Warsaw
- Purpose Pattern
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish Pattern 1 Zloty 1928 "Oak wreath". Nickel. With inscription PRÓBA. This nickel coin from the times of II Republic struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 379 sold at the WDA - MiM auction for PLN 19,500. Bidding took place May 14, 2024.
Seller WDA - MiM
Date May 15, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
4941 $
Price in auction currency 19500 PLN
Seller Stary Sklep
Date October 15, 2023
Condition SP65 PCGS
Selling price
4521 $
Price in auction currency 19500 PLN
Seller WDA - MiM
Date December 29, 2021
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
Seller Marciniak
Date October 10, 2018
Condition SP65 PCGS
Selling price
Seller Marciniak
Date October 10, 2018
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
Seller Numimarket
Date May 14, 2018
Condition MS64 GCN
Selling price
Seller Numimarket
Date May 14, 2018
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 9, 2018
Condition SP64 PCGS
Selling price
Seller Niemczyk
Date October 2, 2015
Condition SP61 PCGS
Selling price
Seller Niemczyk
Date October 20, 2012
Condition UNC
Selling price
Where to sell?
For the sale of 1 Zloty 1928 "Oak wreath", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
