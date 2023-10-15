Pattern 1 Zloty 1928 "Oak wreath". Nickel. With inscription PRÓBA (Poland, II Republic)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Pattern 1 Zloty 1928 "Oak wreath". Nickel. With inscription PRÓBA. This nickel coin from the times of II Republic struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 379 sold at the WDA - MiM auction for PLN 19,500. Bidding took place May 14, 2024.

