Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

Pattern 1 Zloty 1928 "Oak wreath". Nickel. With inscription PRÓBA (Poland, II Republic)

Variety: Nickel. With inscription PRÓBA

Obverse Pattern 1 Zloty 1928 "Oak wreath" Nickel With inscription PRÓBA - Coin Value - Poland, II Republic Reverse Pattern 1 Zloty 1928 "Oak wreath" Nickel With inscription PRÓBA - Coin Value - Poland, II Republic

Photo by: Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal

Specification

  • Metal Nickel
  • Weight 7 g
  • Diameter 25 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Mintage UNC 110
  • Mintage PROOF 110

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period II Republic
  • Denomination 1 Zloty
  • Year 1928
  • Mint Warsaw
  • Purpose Pattern
Auction Prices (27) Varieties (3)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Pattern 1 Zloty 1928 "Oak wreath". Nickel. With inscription PRÓBA. This nickel coin from the times of II Republic struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 379 sold at the WDA - MiM auction for PLN 19,500. Bidding took place May 14, 2024.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Other filters
Poland 1 Zloty 1928 "Oak wreath" (Pattern) at auction WDA - MiM - May 15, 2024
Poland 1 Zloty 1928 "Oak wreath" (Pattern) at auction WDA - MiM - May 15, 2024
Seller WDA - MiM
Date May 15, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
4941 $
Price in auction currency 19500 PLN
Poland 1 Zloty 1928 "Oak wreath" (Pattern) at auction Stary Sklep - October 15, 2023
Poland 1 Zloty 1928 "Oak wreath" (Pattern) at auction Stary Sklep - October 15, 2023
Seller Stary Sklep
Date October 15, 2023
Condition SP65 PCGS
Selling price
4521 $
Price in auction currency 19500 PLN
Poland 1 Zloty 1928 "Oak wreath" (Pattern) at auction WDA - MiM - December 29, 2021
Poland 1 Zloty 1928 "Oak wreath" (Pattern) at auction WDA - MiM - December 29, 2021
Seller WDA - MiM
Date December 29, 2021
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Poland 1 Zloty 1928 "Oak wreath" (Pattern) at auction Marciniak - October 10, 2018
Poland 1 Zloty 1928 "Oak wreath" (Pattern) at auction Marciniak - October 10, 2018
Seller Marciniak
Date October 10, 2018
Condition SP65 PCGS
Selling price
******
Poland 1 Zloty 1928 "Oak wreath" (Pattern) at auction Marciniak - October 10, 2018
Poland 1 Zloty 1928 "Oak wreath" (Pattern) at auction Marciniak - October 10, 2018
Seller Marciniak
Date October 10, 2018
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Poland 1 Zloty 1928 "Oak wreath" (Pattern) at auction Numimarket - May 14, 2018
Poland 1 Zloty 1928 "Oak wreath" (Pattern) at auction Numimarket - May 14, 2018
Seller Numimarket
Date May 14, 2018
Condition MS64 GCN
Selling price
******
Poland 1 Zloty 1928 "Oak wreath" (Pattern) at auction Numimarket - May 14, 2018
Poland 1 Zloty 1928 "Oak wreath" (Pattern) at auction Numimarket - May 14, 2018
Seller Numimarket
Date May 14, 2018
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller WCN
Date April 21, 2018
Condition SP65 PCGS
Selling price
Poland 1 Zloty 1928 "Oak wreath" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - March 9, 2018
Poland 1 Zloty 1928 "Oak wreath" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - March 9, 2018
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 9, 2018
Condition SP64 PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller WCN
Date November 25, 2017
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Poland 1 Zloty 1928 "Oak wreath" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - October 2, 2015
Poland 1 Zloty 1928 "Oak wreath" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - October 2, 2015
Seller Niemczyk
Date October 2, 2015
Condition SP61 PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller WCN
Date September 12, 2015
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Poland 1 Zloty 1928 "Oak wreath" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - May 22, 2015
Poland 1 Zloty 1928 "Oak wreath" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - May 22, 2015
Seller Niemczyk
Date May 22, 2015
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller WCN
Date April 25, 2015
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller WCN
Date November 8, 2014
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller WCN
Date February 23, 2013
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Poland 1 Zloty 1928 "Oak wreath" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - October 20, 2012
Poland 1 Zloty 1928 "Oak wreath" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - October 20, 2012
Seller Niemczyk
Date October 20, 2012
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller WCN
Date November 5, 2011
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller WCN
Date November 14, 2009
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller WCN
Date November 30, 2002
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller WCN
Date May 18, 2002
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
