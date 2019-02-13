Pattern 1 Zloty 1928 "Leaf wreath". Bronze (Poland, II Republic)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Pattern 1 Zloty 1928 "Leaf wreath". Bronze. This bronze coin from the times of II Republic struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 625 sold at the Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal auction for PLN 16,000. Bidding took place October 20, 2017.

Сondition UNC (5) AU (3) XF (2) No grade (1) Condition (slab) AU58 (2) SP62 (1) BN (3) Service NGC (2) PCGS (1) Other filters Coins from collections (1)