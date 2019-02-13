Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

Pattern 1 Zloty 1928 "Leaf wreath". Bronze (Poland, II Republic)

Variety: Bronze

Obverse Pattern 1 Zloty 1928 "Leaf wreath" Bronze - Coin Value - Poland, II Republic Reverse Pattern 1 Zloty 1928 "Leaf wreath" Bronze - Coin Value - Poland, II Republic

Photo by: Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal

Specification

  • Metal Bronze
  • Weight 7 g
  • Diameter 25 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Mintage UNC 105

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period II Republic
  • Denomination 1 Zloty
  • Year 1928
  • Mint Warsaw
  • Purpose Pattern
Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Pattern 1 Zloty 1928 "Leaf wreath". Bronze. This bronze coin from the times of II Republic struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 625 sold at the Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal auction for PLN 16,000. Bidding took place October 20, 2017.

Seller WCN
Date November 16, 2019
Condition AU58 BN NGC
Selling price
1293 $
Price in auction currency 5000 PLN
Poland 1 Zloty 1928 "Leaf wreath" (Pattern) at auction Marciniak - February 13, 2019
Seller Marciniak
Date February 13, 2019
Condition AU58 BN NGC
Selling price
Poland 1 Zloty 1928 "Leaf wreath" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - May 26, 2018
Seller Niemczyk
Date May 26, 2018
Condition SP62 BN PCGS
Selling price
3381 $
Price in auction currency 12500 PLN
Poland 1 Zloty 1928 "Leaf wreath" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - October 20, 2017
Seller Niemczyk
Date October 20, 2017
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date May 13, 2017
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date November 26, 2016
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1 Zloty 1928 "Leaf wreath" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - May 22, 2015
Seller Niemczyk
Date May 22, 2015
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1 Zloty 1928 "Leaf wreath" (Pattern) at auction CNG - December 5, 2000
Ex. Karolkiewicz collection
Seller CNG
Date December 5, 2000
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date June 19, 1999
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date November 21, 1998
Condition AU
Selling price
Poland 1 Zloty 1928 "Leaf wreath" (Pattern) at auction GGN - October 18, 1997
Seller GGN
Date October 18, 1997
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 1 Zloty 1928 "Leaf wreath", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

