Pattern 1 Zloty 1928 "Leaf wreath". Bronze (Poland, II Republic)
Variety: Bronze
Specification
- Metal Bronze
- Weight 7 g
- Diameter 25 mm
- Edge Plain
- Mintage UNC 105
Description
- Country Poland
- Period II Republic
- Denomination 1 Zloty
- Year 1928
- Mint Warsaw
- Purpose Pattern
Auction Prices (11) Varieties (3)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish Pattern 1 Zloty 1928 "Leaf wreath". Bronze. This bronze coin from the times of II Republic struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 625 sold at the Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal auction for PLN 16,000. Bidding took place October 20, 2017.
Seller WCN
Date November 16, 2019
Condition AU58 BN NGC
Selling price
1293 $
Price in auction currency 5000 PLN
Seller Niemczyk
Date May 26, 2018
Condition SP62 BN PCGS
Selling price
3381 $
Price in auction currency 12500 PLN
Seller Niemczyk
Date October 20, 2017
Condition UNC
Selling price
Ex. Karolkiewicz collection
Seller CNG
Date December 5, 2000
Condition XF
Selling price
