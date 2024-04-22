Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
Pattern 1 Zloty 1928 "Spikelets wreath". Nickel (Poland, II Republic)
Variety: Nickel
Specification
- Metal Nickel
- Weight 7,0 g
- Diameter 25 mm
- Edge Plain
- Mintage UNC 15
Description
- Country Poland
- Period II Republic
- Denomination 1 Zloty
- Year 1928
- Mint Warsaw
- Purpose Pattern
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish Pattern 1 Zloty 1928 "Spikelets wreath". Nickel. This nickel coin from the times of II Republic struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 396 sold at the MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY auction for PLN 22,500. Bidding took place November 12, 2017.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date April 22, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
3215 $
Price in auction currency 13000 PLN
Seller Marciniak
Date June 18, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
3518 $
Price in auction currency 13500 PLN
Seller WDA - MiM
Date October 24, 2020
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 15, 2019
Condition SP65 PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller WDA - MiM
Date June 1, 2019
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Niemczyk
Date October 26, 2018
Condition SP62 PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 9, 2018
Condition SP62 PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller Marciniak
Date November 13, 2017
Condition SP65 PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller GGN
Date April 17, 1999
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Where to sell?
For the sale of 1 Zloty 1928 "Spikelets wreath", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
