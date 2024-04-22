Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

Pattern 1 Zloty 1928 "Spikelets wreath". Nickel (Poland, II Republic)

Variety: Nickel

Obverse Pattern 1 Zloty 1928 "Spikelets wreath" Nickel - Coin Value - Poland, II Republic Reverse Pattern 1 Zloty 1928 "Spikelets wreath" Nickel - Coin Value - Poland, II Republic

Photo by: Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal

Specification

  • Metal Nickel
  • Weight 7,0 g
  • Diameter 25 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Mintage UNC 15

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period II Republic
  • Denomination 1 Zloty
  • Year 1928
  • Mint Warsaw
  • Purpose Pattern
Auction Prices (22) Varieties (4)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Pattern 1 Zloty 1928 "Spikelets wreath". Nickel. This nickel coin from the times of II Republic struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 396 sold at the MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY auction for PLN 22,500. Bidding took place November 12, 2017.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • GGN (1)
  • Gorny & Mosch (1)
  • Künker (1)
  • Marciniak (3)
  • Niemczyk (4)
  • Rzeszowski DA (1)
  • WCN (9)
  • WDA - MiM (2)
Poland 1 Zloty 1928 "Spikelets wreath" (Pattern) at auction Rzeszowski DA - April 22, 2024
Poland 1 Zloty 1928 "Spikelets wreath" (Pattern) at auction Rzeszowski DA - April 22, 2024
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date April 22, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
3215 $
Price in auction currency 13000 PLN
Poland 1 Zloty 1928 "Spikelets wreath" (Pattern) at auction Marciniak - June 18, 2021
Poland 1 Zloty 1928 "Spikelets wreath" (Pattern) at auction Marciniak - June 18, 2021
Seller Marciniak
Date June 18, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
3518 $
Price in auction currency 13500 PLN
Poland 1 Zloty 1928 "Spikelets wreath" (Pattern) at auction WDA - MiM - October 24, 2020
Poland 1 Zloty 1928 "Spikelets wreath" (Pattern) at auction WDA - MiM - October 24, 2020
Seller WDA - MiM
Date October 24, 2020
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1 Zloty 1928 "Spikelets wreath" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - June 15, 2019
Poland 1 Zloty 1928 "Spikelets wreath" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - June 15, 2019
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 15, 2019
Condition SP65 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1 Zloty 1928 "Spikelets wreath" (Pattern) at auction WDA - MiM - June 1, 2019
Poland 1 Zloty 1928 "Spikelets wreath" (Pattern) at auction WDA - MiM - June 1, 2019
Seller WDA - MiM
Date June 1, 2019
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1 Zloty 1928 "Spikelets wreath" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - October 26, 2018
Poland 1 Zloty 1928 "Spikelets wreath" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - October 26, 2018
Seller Niemczyk
Date October 26, 2018
Condition SP62 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1 Zloty 1928 "Spikelets wreath" (Pattern) at auction Marciniak - June 12, 2018
Poland 1 Zloty 1928 "Spikelets wreath" (Pattern) at auction Marciniak - June 12, 2018
Seller Marciniak
Date June 12, 2018
Condition F
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1 Zloty 1928 "Spikelets wreath" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - March 9, 2018
Poland 1 Zloty 1928 "Spikelets wreath" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - March 9, 2018
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 9, 2018
Condition SP62 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1 Zloty 1928 "Spikelets wreath" (Pattern) at auction Marciniak - November 13, 2017
Poland 1 Zloty 1928 "Spikelets wreath" (Pattern) at auction Marciniak - November 13, 2017
Seller Marciniak
Date November 13, 2017
Condition SP65 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1 Zloty 1928 "Spikelets wreath" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - May 22, 2015
Poland 1 Zloty 1928 "Spikelets wreath" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - May 22, 2015
Seller Niemczyk
Date May 22, 2015
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date June 8, 2013
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1 Zloty 1928 "Spikelets wreath" (Pattern) at auction Künker - March 13, 2013
Seller Künker
Date March 13, 2013
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1 Zloty 1928 "Spikelets wreath" (Pattern) at auction Gorny & Mosch - October 12, 2010
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date October 12, 2010
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller WCN
Date November 14, 2009
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date May 18, 2002
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date February 24, 2001
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date October 28, 2000
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date February 12, 2000
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1 Zloty 1928 "Spikelets wreath" (Pattern) at auction GGN - April 17, 1999
Poland 1 Zloty 1928 "Spikelets wreath" (Pattern) at auction GGN - April 17, 1999
Seller GGN
Date April 17, 1999
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date November 21, 1998
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date November 22, 1997
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

