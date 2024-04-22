Pattern 1 Zloty 1928 "Spikelets wreath". Nickel (Poland, II Republic)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Pattern 1 Zloty 1928 "Spikelets wreath". Nickel. This nickel coin from the times of II Republic struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 396 sold at the MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY auction for PLN 22,500. Bidding took place November 12, 2017.

