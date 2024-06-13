Pattern 1 Zloty 1928 "Oak wreath". Bronze (Poland, II Republic)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Pattern 1 Zloty 1928 "Oak wreath". Bronze. This bronze coin from the times of II Republic struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2703 sold at the MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY auction for PLN 24,000. Bidding took place June 3, 2024.

Сondition UNC (3) XF (2) Condition (slab) SP63 (1) BN (1) Service PCGS (1)