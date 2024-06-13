Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

Pattern 1 Zloty 1928 "Oak wreath". Bronze (Poland, II Republic)

Variety: Bronze

Obverse Pattern 1 Zloty 1928 "Oak wreath" Bronze - Coin Value - Poland, II Republic Reverse Pattern 1 Zloty 1928 "Oak wreath" Bronze - Coin Value - Poland, II Republic

Photo by: Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal

Specification

  • Metal Bronze
  • Weight 8 g
  • Diameter 25 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Mintage UNC 32

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period II Republic
  • Denomination 1 Zloty
  • Year 1928
  • Mint Warsaw
  • Purpose Pattern
Auction Prices (5) Varieties (3)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Pattern 1 Zloty 1928 "Oak wreath". Bronze. This bronze coin from the times of II Republic struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2703 sold at the MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY auction for PLN 24,000. Bidding took place June 3, 2024.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Marciniak (1)
  • Niemczyk (1)
  • WCN (3)
Poland 1 Zloty 1928 "Oak wreath" (Pattern) at auction Marciniak - June 13, 2024
Seller Marciniak
Date June 13, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
5989 $
Price in auction currency 24000 PLN
Poland 1 Zloty 1928 "Oak wreath" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - June 15, 2019
Poland 1 Zloty 1928 "Oak wreath" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - June 15, 2019
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 15, 2019
Condition SP63 BN PCGS
Selling price
3693 $
Price in auction currency 14000 PLN
Seller WCN
Date May 13, 2017
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date February 24, 2001
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date November 21, 1998
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 1 Zloty 1928 "Oak wreath", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

