Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

Pattern 1 Zloty 1928 "Leaf wreath". Nickel (Poland, II Republic)

Variety: Nickel

Obverse Pattern 1 Zloty 1928 "Leaf wreath" Nickel - Coin Value - Poland, II Republic Reverse Pattern 1 Zloty 1928 "Leaf wreath" Nickel - Coin Value - Poland, II Republic

Photo by: Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal

Specification

  • Metal Nickel
  • Weight 7 g
  • Diameter 25 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Mintage UNC 30

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period II Republic
  • Denomination 1 Zloty
  • Year 1928
  • Mint Warsaw
  • Purpose Pattern
Auction Prices (9) Varieties (3)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Pattern 1 Zloty 1928 "Leaf wreath". Nickel. This nickel coin from the times of II Republic struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 204 sold at the Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal auction for PLN 14,500. Bidding took place May 14, 2011.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Marciniak (1)
  • Niemczyk (4)
  • WCN (4)
Poland 1 Zloty 1928 "Leaf wreath" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - March 16, 2019
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 16, 2019
Condition SP64 PCGS
Selling price
2174 $
Price in auction currency 8250 PLN
Seller WCN
Date November 25, 2017
Condition UNC
Selling price
2543 $
Price in auction currency 9000 PLN
Poland 1 Zloty 1928 "Leaf wreath" (Pattern) at auction Marciniak - November 13, 2017
Seller Marciniak
Date November 13, 2017
Condition SP64 PCGS
Selling price
******
Poland 1 Zloty 1928 "Leaf wreath" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - October 2, 2015
Seller Niemczyk
Date October 2, 2015
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Poland 1 Zloty 1928 "Leaf wreath" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - October 20, 2012
Seller Niemczyk
Date October 20, 2012
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Poland 1 Zloty 1928 "Leaf wreath" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - May 14, 2011
Seller Niemczyk
Date May 14, 2011
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller WCN
Date February 24, 2001
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller WCN
Date February 12, 2000
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller WCN
Date November 21, 1998
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of 1 Zloty 1928 "Leaf wreath", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

