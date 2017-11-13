Pattern 1 Zloty 1928 "Leaf wreath". Nickel (Poland, II Republic)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Pattern 1 Zloty 1928 "Leaf wreath". Nickel. This nickel coin from the times of II Republic struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 204 sold at the Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal auction for PLN 14,500. Bidding took place May 14, 2011.

Сondition UNC (9) Condition (slab) MS63 (1) SP64 (2) Service PCGS (2) NGC (1)