Pattern 1 Zloty 1928 "Leaf wreath". Nickel (Poland, II Republic)
Variety: Nickel
Specification
- Metal Nickel
- Weight 7 g
- Diameter 25 mm
- Edge Plain
- Mintage UNC 30
Description
- Country Poland
- Period II Republic
- Denomination 1 Zloty
- Year 1928
- Mint Warsaw
- Purpose Pattern
Auction Prices (9) Varieties (3)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish Pattern 1 Zloty 1928 "Leaf wreath". Nickel. This nickel coin from the times of II Republic struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 204 sold at the Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal auction for PLN 14,500. Bidding took place May 14, 2011.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Marciniak (1)
- Niemczyk (4)
- WCN (4)
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 16, 2019
Condition SP64 PCGS
Selling price
2174 $
Price in auction currency 8250 PLN
Seller WCN
Date November 25, 2017
Condition UNC
Selling price
2543 $
Price in auction currency 9000 PLN
Seller Marciniak
Date November 13, 2017
Condition SP64 PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller Niemczyk
Date October 2, 2015
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Niemczyk
Date October 20, 2012
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
