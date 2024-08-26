Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

Pattern 5 Zlotych 1928 "Black Madonna of Czestochowa". Bronze (Poland, II Republic)

Variety: Bronze

Obverse Pattern 5 Zlotych 1928 "Black Madonna of Czestochowa" Bronze - Coin Value - Poland, II Republic Reverse Pattern 5 Zlotych 1928 "Black Madonna of Czestochowa" Bronze - Coin Value - Poland, II Republic

Photo by: Heritage

Specification

  • Metal Bronze
  • Weight 30,1 g
  • Diameter 36,5 mm
  • Edge Plain

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period II Republic
  • Denomination 5 Zlotych
  • Year 1928
  • Purpose Pattern
Auction Prices (4) Varieties (4)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Pattern 5 Zlotych 1928 "Black Madonna of Czestochowa". Bronze. This bronze coin from the times of II Republic. The record price belongs to the lot 32777 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 10,800. Bidding took place May 6, 2021.

Seller WCN
Date September 29, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
2717 $
Price in auction currency 13500 PLN
Poland 5 Zlotych 1928 "Black Madonna of Czestochowa" (Pattern) at auction Heritage - May 7, 2021
Poland 5 Zlotych 1928 "Black Madonna of Czestochowa" (Pattern) at auction Heritage - May 7, 2021
Seller Heritage
Date May 7, 2021
Condition MS64 RB NGC
Selling price
10800 $
Price in auction currency 10800 USD
Poland 5 Zlotych 1928 "Black Madonna of Czestochowa" (Pattern) at auction HIRSCH - May 7, 2011
Seller HIRSCH
Date May 7, 2011
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Poland 5 Zlotych 1928 "Black Madonna of Czestochowa" (Pattern) at auction CNG - December 5, 2000
Poland 5 Zlotych 1928 "Black Madonna of Czestochowa" (Pattern) at auction CNG - December 5, 2000
Ex. Karolkiewicz collection
Seller CNG
Date December 5, 2000
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
