Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
Pattern 5 Zlotych 1928 "Black Madonna of Czestochowa". Bronze (Poland, II Republic)
Variety: Bronze
Auction Prices (4) Varieties (4)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish Pattern 5 Zlotych 1928 "Black Madonna of Czestochowa". Bronze. This bronze coin from the times of II Republic. The record price belongs to the lot 32777 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 10,800. Bidding took place May 6, 2021.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Other filters
- All companies
- CNG (1)
- Heritage (1)
- HIRSCH (1)
- WCN (1)
Seller WCN
Date September 29, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
2717 $
Price in auction currency 13500 PLN
Seller Heritage
Date May 7, 2021
Condition MS64 RB NGC
Selling price
10800 $
Price in auction currency 10800 USD
Where to sell?
For the sale of 5 Zlotych 1928 "Black Madonna of Czestochowa", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search