Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

Pattern 2 Zlote 1928 "Black Madonna of Czestochowa". Silver (Poland, II Republic)

Variety: Silver

Obverse Pattern 2 Zlote 1928 "Black Madonna of Czestochowa" Silver - Silver Coin Value - Poland, II Republic Reverse Pattern 2 Zlote 1928 "Black Madonna of Czestochowa" Silver - Silver Coin Value - Poland, II Republic

Photo by: Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal

Specification

  • Metal Silver
  • Weight 10,1 g
  • Diameter 27 mm
  • Edge Plain

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period II Republic
  • Denomination 2 Zlote
  • Year 1928
  • Purpose Pattern
Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Pattern 2 Zlote 1928 "Black Madonna of Czestochowa". Silver. This silver coin from the times of II Republic. The record price belongs to the lot 634 sold at the Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal auction for PLN 17,000. Bidding took place October 26, 2018.

Poland 2 Zlote 1928 "Black Madonna of Czestochowa" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - September 16, 2022
Poland 2 Zlote 1928 "Black Madonna of Czestochowa" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - September 16, 2022
Seller Niemczyk
Date September 16, 2022
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
2958 $
Price in auction currency 14000 PLN
Poland 2 Zlote 1928 "Black Madonna of Czestochowa" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - October 26, 2018
Poland 2 Zlote 1928 "Black Madonna of Czestochowa" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - October 26, 2018
Seller Niemczyk
Date October 26, 2018
Condition SP62 PCGS
Selling price
4489 $
Price in auction currency 17000 PLN
Poland 2 Zlote 1928 "Black Madonna of Czestochowa" (Pattern) at auction Teutoburger - February 25, 2017
Seller Teutoburger
Date February 25, 2017
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 2 Zlote 1928 "Black Madonna of Czestochowa" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - October 24, 2014
Poland 2 Zlote 1928 "Black Madonna of Czestochowa" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - October 24, 2014
Seller Niemczyk
Date October 24, 2014
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 2 Zlote 1928 "Black Madonna of Czestochowa" (Pattern) at auction Teutoburger - November 30, 2013
Seller Teutoburger
Date November 30, 2013
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 2 Zlote 1928 "Black Madonna of Czestochowa" (Pattern) at auction Westfälische - September 18, 2012
Seller Westfälische
Date September 18, 2012
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 2 Zlote 1928 "Black Madonna of Czestochowa" (Pattern) at auction Teutoburger - September 8, 2012
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 8, 2012
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 2 Zlote 1928 "Black Madonna of Czestochowa" (Pattern) at auction Künker - March 15, 2012
Seller Künker
Date March 15, 2012
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 2 Zlote 1928 "Black Madonna of Czestochowa" (Pattern) at auction Teutoburger - September 9, 2011
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 9, 2011
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Poland 2 Zlote 1928 "Black Madonna of Czestochowa" (Pattern) at auction HIRSCH - May 7, 2011
Seller HIRSCH
Date May 7, 2011
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 2 Zlote 1928 "Black Madonna of Czestochowa" (Pattern) at auction HIRSCH - May 7, 2011
Seller HIRSCH
Date May 7, 2011
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 2 Zlote 1928 "Black Madonna of Czestochowa" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - October 22, 2010
Poland 2 Zlote 1928 "Black Madonna of Czestochowa" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - October 22, 2010
Seller Niemczyk
Date October 22, 2010
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 2 Zlote 1928 "Black Madonna of Czestochowa" (Pattern) at auction Künker - March 13, 2007
Seller Künker
Date March 13, 2007
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date December 3, 2005
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date December 6, 2003
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date February 24, 2001
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 2 Zlote 1928 "Black Madonna of Czestochowa" (Pattern) at auction CNG - December 5, 2000
Poland 2 Zlote 1928 "Black Madonna of Czestochowa" (Pattern) at auction CNG - December 5, 2000
Ex. Karolkiewicz collection
Seller CNG
Date December 5, 2000
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 2 Zlote 1928 "Black Madonna of Czestochowa" (Pattern) at auction CNG - December 5, 2000
Poland 2 Zlote 1928 "Black Madonna of Czestochowa" (Pattern) at auction CNG - December 5, 2000
Ex. Karolkiewicz collection
Seller CNG
Date December 5, 2000
Condition UNC PL
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date February 27, 1999
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date November 23, 1996
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

