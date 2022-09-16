Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
Pattern 2 Zlote 1928 "Black Madonna of Czestochowa". Silver (Poland, II Republic)
Variety: Silver
Specification
- Metal Silver
- Weight 10,1 g
- Diameter 27 mm
- Edge Plain
Description
- Country Poland
- Period II Republic
- Denomination 2 Zlote
- Year 1928
- Purpose Pattern
Auction Prices (20) Varieties (4)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish Pattern 2 Zlote 1928 "Black Madonna of Czestochowa". Silver. This silver coin from the times of II Republic. The record price belongs to the lot 634 sold at the Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal auction for PLN 17,000. Bidding took place October 26, 2018.
Seller Niemczyk
Date September 16, 2022
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
2958 $
Price in auction currency 14000 PLN
Seller Niemczyk
Date October 26, 2018
Condition SP62 PCGS
Selling price
4489 $
Price in auction currency 17000 PLN
Seller Teutoburger
Date February 25, 2017
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Niemczyk
Date October 24, 2014
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Teutoburger
Date November 30, 2013
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Westfälische
Date September 18, 2012
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 8, 2012
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Niemczyk
Date October 22, 2010
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date February 24, 2001
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Ex. Karolkiewicz collection
Seller CNG
Date December 5, 2000
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Ex. Karolkiewicz collection
Seller CNG
Date December 5, 2000
Condition UNC PL
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
