Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

Pattern 5 Zlotych 1928 "Nike". Nickel. ESSAI (Poland, II Republic)

Variety: Nickel. ESSAI

Obverse Pattern 5 Zlotych 1928 "Nike" Nickel ESSAI - Coin Value - Poland, II Republic Reverse Pattern 5 Zlotych 1928 "Nike" Nickel ESSAI - Coin Value - Poland, II Republic

Photo by: Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal

Specification

  • Metal Nickel
  • Weight 15,3 g
  • Diameter 33 mm
  • Edge Inscription

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period II Republic
  • Denomination 5 Zlotych
  • Year 1928
  • Mint Brussels
  • Purpose Pattern
Auction Prices (29) Varieties (3)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Pattern 5 Zlotych 1928 "Nike". Nickel. ESSAI. This nickel coin from the times of II Republic struck at the Brussels Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2708 sold at the Stary Sklep auction for PLN 71,000. Bidding took place October 14, 2023.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Heritage Eur (1)
  • Marciniak (1)
  • Niemczyk (9)
  • Numedux (2)
  • Numismatica Genevensis (3)
  • Stary Sklep (1)
  • WCN (10)
  • WDA - MiM (1)
  • Wójcicki (1)
Poland 5 Zlotych 1928 "Nike" (Pattern) at auction Stary Sklep - October 15, 2023
Poland 5 Zlotych 1928 "Nike" (Pattern) at auction Stary Sklep - October 15, 2023
Seller Stary Sklep
Date October 15, 2023
Condition SP66 PCGS
Selling price
16461 $
Price in auction currency 71000 PLN
Poland 5 Zlotych 1928 "Nike" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - June 24, 2023
Poland 5 Zlotych 1928 "Nike" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - June 24, 2023
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 24, 2023
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
11906 $
Price in auction currency 48500 PLN
Poland 5 Zlotych 1928 "Nike" (Pattern) at auction Numismatica Genevensis - November 15, 2022
Seller Numismatica Genevensis
Date November 15, 2022
Condition SP64 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 5 Zlotych 1928 "Nike" (Pattern) at auction Numedux - May 16, 2022
Poland 5 Zlotych 1928 "Nike" (Pattern) at auction Numedux - May 16, 2022
Seller Numedux
Date May 16, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 5 Zlotych 1928 "Nike" (Pattern) at auction Numedux - January 28, 2022
Poland 5 Zlotych 1928 "Nike" (Pattern) at auction Numedux - January 28, 2022
Seller Numedux
Date January 28, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 5 Zlotych 1928 "Nike" (Pattern) at auction Marciniak - October 7, 2021
Poland 5 Zlotych 1928 "Nike" (Pattern) at auction Marciniak - October 7, 2021
Seller Marciniak
Date October 7, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 5 Zlotych 1928 "Nike" (Pattern) at auction Wójcicki - September 13, 2020
Poland 5 Zlotych 1928 "Nike" (Pattern) at auction Wójcicki - September 13, 2020
Seller Wójcicki
Date September 13, 2020
Condition SP66 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 5 Zlotych 1928 "Nike" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - March 14, 2020
Poland 5 Zlotych 1928 "Nike" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - March 14, 2020
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 14, 2020
Condition SP66 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 5 Zlotych 1928 "Nike" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - December 14, 2019
Poland 5 Zlotych 1928 "Nike" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - December 14, 2019
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 14, 2019
Condition SP63 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 5 Zlotych 1928 "Nike" (Pattern) at auction Numismatica Genevensis - November 19, 2019
Seller Numismatica Genevensis
Date November 19, 2019
Condition SP66 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 5 Zlotych 1928 "Nike" (Pattern) at auction Numismatica Genevensis - November 19, 2019
Seller Numismatica Genevensis
Date November 19, 2019
Condition SP64 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 5 Zlotych 1928 "Nike" (Pattern) at auction WDA - MiM - October 19, 2019
Poland 5 Zlotych 1928 "Nike" (Pattern) at auction WDA - MiM - October 19, 2019
Seller WDA - MiM
Date October 19, 2019
Condition MS64+ NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date November 17, 2018
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 5 Zlotych 1928 "Nike" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - May 26, 2018
Poland 5 Zlotych 1928 "Nike" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - May 26, 2018
Seller Niemczyk
Date May 26, 2018
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 5 Zlotych 1928 "Nike" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - December 15, 2017
Poland 5 Zlotych 1928 "Nike" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - December 15, 2017
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 15, 2017
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 5 Zlotych 1928 "Nike" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - October 20, 2017
Poland 5 Zlotych 1928 "Nike" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - October 20, 2017
Seller Niemczyk
Date October 20, 2017
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 5 Zlotych 1928 "Nike" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - October 20, 2017
Poland 5 Zlotych 1928 "Nike" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - October 20, 2017
Seller Niemczyk
Date October 20, 2017
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 5 Zlotych 1928 "Nike" (Pattern) at auction Heritage Eur - May 23, 2015
Seller Heritage Eur
Date May 23, 2015
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 5 Zlotych 1928 "Nike" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - October 18, 2013
Poland 5 Zlotych 1928 "Nike" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - October 18, 2013
Seller Niemczyk
Date October 18, 2013
Condition SP64+ PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date June 8, 2013
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date February 25, 2012
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 5 Zlotych 1928 "Nike", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Poland Coin catalog of II Republic Coins of Poland in 1928 All Polish coins Polish nickel coins Polish coins 5 Zlotych Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Aug 11, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Great Coins & Art Auctions
Auction Sep 6, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Nomisma Spa
Auction Aug 31, 2024
Category
Year
Search