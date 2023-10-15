Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
Pattern 5 Zlotych 1928 "Nike". Nickel. ESSAI (Poland, II Republic)
Variety: Nickel. ESSAI
Specification
- Metal Nickel
- Weight 15,3 g
- Diameter 33 mm
- Edge Inscription
Description
- Country Poland
- Period II Republic
- Denomination 5 Zlotych
- Year 1928
- Mint Brussels
- Purpose Pattern
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish Pattern 5 Zlotych 1928 "Nike". Nickel. ESSAI. This nickel coin from the times of II Republic struck at the Brussels Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2708 sold at the Stary Sklep auction for PLN 71,000. Bidding took place October 14, 2023.
Seller Stary Sklep
Date October 15, 2023
Condition SP66 PCGS
Selling price
16461 $
Price in auction currency 71000 PLN
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 24, 2023
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
11906 $
Price in auction currency 48500 PLN
Seller Numismatica Genevensis
Date November 15, 2022
Condition SP64 PCGS
Selling price
******
******
Seller Numedux
Date January 28, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Seller Marciniak
Date October 7, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
******
Seller Wójcicki
Date September 13, 2020
Condition SP66 PCGS
Selling price
******
******
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 14, 2020
Condition SP66 PCGS
Selling price
******
******
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 14, 2019
Condition SP63 PCGS
Selling price
******
******
Seller Numismatica Genevensis
Date November 19, 2019
Condition SP66 PCGS
Selling price
******
******
Seller Numismatica Genevensis
Date November 19, 2019
Condition SP64 PCGS
Selling price
******
******
Seller WDA - MiM
Date October 19, 2019
Condition MS64+ NGC
Selling price
******
******
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 15, 2017
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
******
Seller Niemczyk
Date October 20, 2017
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
******
Seller Niemczyk
Date October 20, 2017
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
******
Seller Heritage Eur
Date May 23, 2015
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
******
Seller Niemczyk
Date October 18, 2013
Condition SP64+ PCGS
Selling price
******
******
Where to sell?
For the sale of 5 Zlotych 1928 "Nike", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Search