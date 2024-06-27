10 Zlotych 1934 "Jozef Pilsudski". Rifle Corps (Poland, II Republic)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 10 Zlotych 1934 "Jozef Pilsudski". Rifle Corps. This silver coin from the times of II Republic struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 23082 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 31,200. Bidding took place July 15, 2024.

Сondition PROOF (3) UNC (137) AU (99) XF (251) VF (252) No grade (24) Condition (slab) MS68 (1) MS65 (2) MS64 (2) MS63 (14) MS62 (19) MS61 (15) MS60 (1) AU58 (34) AU55 (18) AU53 (6) AU50 (6) XF45 (4) XF40 (1) DETAILS (15) PL (1) Service NGC (96) PCG (4) GCN (4) ECC (1) PCGS (29) ICG (2) Other filters Coins from collections (1)

