Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

10 Zlotych 1934 "Jozef Pilsudski". Rifle Corps (Poland, II Republic)

Variety: Rifle Corps

Obverse 10 Zlotych 1934 "Jozef Pilsudski" Rifle Corps - Silver Coin Value - Poland, II Republic Reverse 10 Zlotych 1934 "Jozef Pilsudski" Rifle Corps - Silver Coin Value - Poland, II Republic

Photo by: Numedux Krzysztof Łukasik

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,750)
  • Weight 22,0 g
  • Pure silver (0,5305 oz) 16,5 g
  • Diameter 34 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Mintage UNC 300,000
  • Mintage PROOF 200

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period II Republic
  • Denomination 10 Zlotych
  • Year 1934
  • Mint Warsaw
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (770)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 10 Zlotych 1934 "Jozef Pilsudski". Rifle Corps. This silver coin from the times of II Republic struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 23082 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 31,200. Bidding took place July 15, 2024.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Other filters
  • All companies
  • AB Philea & Myntkompaniet (1)
  • Alexander (6)
  • Artemide Aste (1)
  • Aste (1)
  • Auction World (1)
  • BAC (4)
  • Bereska (3)
  • Bertolami (1)
  • Busso Peus (1)
  • Cieszyńskie CN (29)
  • CNG (1)
  • Coinhouse (2)
  • Coins and Medals (1)
  • CoinsNB (1)
  • COINSNET (16)
  • DESA (2)
  • Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat (3)
  • Dorotheum (1)
  • Filatelie Klim (1)
  • Frühwald (1)
  • GGN (4)
  • Goldberg (2)
  • Gorny & Mosch (1)
  • Heritage (4)
  • Heritage Eur (3)
  • Inasta (3)
  • Janas (3)
  • Karbownik (3)
  • Katz (9)
  • Künker (1)
  • Marciniak (43)
  • Monety i Medale (1)
  • Münzen Gut-Lynt (2)
  • Niemczyk (146)
  • Numedux (20)
  • Numimarket (30)
  • Numis Poland (27)
  • Numisbalt (13)
  • Numision (2)
  • Numisor (1)
  • Pesek Auctions (1)
  • Poznański Dom Aukcyjny (3)
  • Rauch (4)
  • Russian Heritage (1)
  • Russiancoin (3)
  • Rzeszowski DA (90)
  • SINCONA (1)
  • Stack's (3)
  • Stare Monety (9)
  • Stary Sklep (32)
  • Tempus (3)
  • Teutoburger (2)
  • Varesi (1)
  • Via (1)
  • VL Nummus (1)
  • WCN (95)
  • WDA - MiM (61)
  • Wójcicki (64)
Poland 10 Zlotych 1934 "Jozef Pilsudski" at auction Heritage - July 15, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date July 15, 2024
Condition PF65 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
31200 $
Price in auction currency 31200 USD
Seller WCN
Date July 4, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
83 $
Price in auction currency 330 PLN
Poland 10 Zlotych 1934 "Jozef Pilsudski" at auction Coins and Medals - June 27, 2024
Poland 10 Zlotych 1934 "Jozef Pilsudski" at auction Coins and Medals - June 27, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 27, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date June 27, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 10 Zlotych 1934 "Jozef Pilsudski" at auction Katz - June 28, 2024
Seller Katz
Date June 28, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Poland 10 Zlotych 1934 "Jozef Pilsudski" at auction Niemczyk - June 22, 2024
Poland 10 Zlotych 1934 "Jozef Pilsudski" at auction Niemczyk - June 22, 2024
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 22, 2024
Condition MS68 PCG
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 10 Zlotych 1934 "Jozef Pilsudski" at auction Niemczyk - June 22, 2024
Poland 10 Zlotych 1934 "Jozef Pilsudski" at auction Niemczyk - June 22, 2024
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 22, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 10 Zlotych 1934 "Jozef Pilsudski" at auction Niemczyk - June 22, 2024
Poland 10 Zlotych 1934 "Jozef Pilsudski" at auction Niemczyk - June 22, 2024
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 22, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 10 Zlotych 1934 "Jozef Pilsudski" at auction Niemczyk - June 22, 2024
Poland 10 Zlotych 1934 "Jozef Pilsudski" at auction Niemczyk - June 22, 2024
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 22, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 10 Zlotych 1934 "Jozef Pilsudski" at auction Niemczyk - June 22, 2024
Poland 10 Zlotych 1934 "Jozef Pilsudski" at auction Niemczyk - June 22, 2024
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 22, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 10 Zlotych 1934 "Jozef Pilsudski" at auction Niemczyk - June 22, 2024
Poland 10 Zlotych 1934 "Jozef Pilsudski" at auction Niemczyk - June 22, 2024
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 22, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 10 Zlotych 1934 "Jozef Pilsudski" at auction Niemczyk - June 22, 2024
Poland 10 Zlotych 1934 "Jozef Pilsudski" at auction Niemczyk - June 22, 2024
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 22, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 10 Zlotych 1934 "Jozef Pilsudski" at auction Rzeszowski DA - June 16, 2024
Poland 10 Zlotych 1934 "Jozef Pilsudski" at auction Rzeszowski DA - June 16, 2024
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date June 16, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 10 Zlotych 1934 "Jozef Pilsudski" at auction Rzeszowski DA - June 16, 2024
Poland 10 Zlotych 1934 "Jozef Pilsudski" at auction Rzeszowski DA - June 16, 2024
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date June 16, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 10 Zlotych 1934 "Jozef Pilsudski" at auction Rzeszowski DA - June 16, 2024
Poland 10 Zlotych 1934 "Jozef Pilsudski" at auction Rzeszowski DA - June 16, 2024
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date June 16, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 10 Zlotych 1934 "Jozef Pilsudski" at auction Rzeszowski DA - June 16, 2024
Poland 10 Zlotych 1934 "Jozef Pilsudski" at auction Rzeszowski DA - June 16, 2024
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date June 16, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date June 13, 2024
Condition UNC DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 10 Zlotych 1934 "Jozef Pilsudski" at auction Numisbalt - June 9, 2024
Seller Numisbalt
Date June 9, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date June 6, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 10 Zlotych 1934 "Jozef Pilsudski" at auction Marciniak - June 13, 2024
Poland 10 Zlotych 1934 "Jozef Pilsudski" at auction Marciniak - June 13, 2024
Seller Marciniak
Date June 13, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 10 Zlotych 1934 "Jozef Pilsudski" at auction Marciniak - June 13, 2024
Poland 10 Zlotych 1934 "Jozef Pilsudski" at auction Marciniak - June 13, 2024
Seller Marciniak
Date June 13, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 10 Zlotych 1934 "Jozef Pilsudski", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Poland Coin catalog of II Republic Coins of Poland in 1934 All Polish coins Polish silver coins Polish coins 10 Zlotych Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Aug 11, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Varesi
Auction Sep 27, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Varesi
Auction Sep 27, 2024
Category
Year
Search