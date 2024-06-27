Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
10 Zlotych 1934 "Jozef Pilsudski". Rifle Corps (Poland, II Republic)
Variety: Rifle Corps
Photo by: Numedux Krzysztof Łukasik
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,750)
- Weight 22,0 g
- Pure silver (0,5305 oz) 16,5 g
- Diameter 34 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Mintage UNC 300,000
- Mintage PROOF 200
Description
- Country Poland
- Period II Republic
- Denomination 10 Zlotych
- Year 1934
- Mint Warsaw
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (770)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish 10 Zlotych 1934 "Jozef Pilsudski". Rifle Corps. This silver coin from the times of II Republic struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 23082 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 31,200. Bidding took place July 15, 2024.
Seller Heritage
Date July 15, 2024
Condition PF65 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
31200 $
Price in auction currency 31200 USD
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 27, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 22, 2024
Condition MS68 PCG
Selling price
******
******
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date June 16, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
******
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date June 16, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date June 16, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date June 16, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Seller WCN
Date June 13, 2024
Condition UNC DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
******
Seller Numisbalt
Date June 9, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
******
Seller Marciniak
Date June 13, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Where to sell?
For the sale of 10 Zlotych 1934 "Jozef Pilsudski", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
