2 Zlote 1995 MW (Poland, III Republic after denomination)

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 2 Zlote 1995 with mark MW. This copper-nickel coin from the times of III Republic after denomination struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1000 sold at the WDA - MiM auction for PLN 1,100. Bidding took place October 24, 2020.

