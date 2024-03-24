Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
2 Zlote 1995 MW (Poland, III Republic after denomination)
Auction Prices (26)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish 2 Zlote 1995 with mark MW. This copper-nickel coin from the times of III Republic after denomination struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1000 sold at the WDA - MiM auction for PLN 1,100. Bidding took place October 24, 2020.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- COINSNET (6)
- Niemczyk (10)
- Numimarket (2)
- NUMIS Klitończyk (1)
- Numis Poland (5)
- WDA - MiM (1)
- Wójcicki (1)
Seller NUMIS Klitończyk
Date May 19, 2024
Condition MS67 NGC
Selling price
82 $
Price in auction currency 320 PLN
Seller Numimarket
Date May 14, 2024
Condition MS67 NGC
Selling price
35 $
Price in auction currency 140 PLN
Seller Numis Poland
Date March 24, 2024
Condition MS69 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 16, 2024
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Wójcicki
Date December 3, 2023
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Numis Poland
Date March 15, 2023
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Numis Poland
Date October 30, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Numis Poland
Date May 22, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller COINSNET
Date March 27, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 11, 2021
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 26, 2021
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 26, 2021
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 26, 2021
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 26, 2021
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 20, 2021
Condition MS68 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 20, 2021
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 20, 2021
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller COINSNET
Date December 8, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
12
Where to sell?
For the sale of 2 Zlote 1995 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search