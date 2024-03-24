Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

2 Zlote 1995 MW (Poland, III Republic after denomination)

Obverse 2 Zlote 1995 MW - Coin Value - Poland, III Republic after denomination Reverse 2 Zlote 1995 MW - Coin Value - Poland, III Republic after denomination

Specification

  • Metal Copper-Nickel + Aluminum Bronze
  • Weight 5,21 g
  • Diameter 21,5 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Mintage UNC 122,880,020

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period III Republic after denomination
  • Denomination 2 Zlote
  • Year 1995
  • Mint Warsaw
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (26)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 2 Zlote 1995 with mark MW. This copper-nickel coin from the times of III Republic after denomination struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1000 sold at the WDA - MiM auction for PLN 1,100. Bidding took place October 24, 2020.

Poland 2 Zlote 1995 MW at auction NUMIS Klitończyk - May 19, 2024
Poland 2 Zlote 1995 MW at auction NUMIS Klitończyk - May 19, 2024
Seller NUMIS Klitończyk
Date May 19, 2024
Condition MS67 NGC
Selling price
82 $
Price in auction currency 320 PLN
Poland 2 Zlote 1995 MW at auction Numimarket - May 14, 2024
Poland 2 Zlote 1995 MW at auction Numimarket - May 14, 2024
Seller Numimarket
Date May 14, 2024
Condition MS67 NGC
Selling price
35 $
Price in auction currency 140 PLN
Poland 2 Zlote 1995 MW at auction Numis Poland - March 24, 2024
Poland 2 Zlote 1995 MW at auction Numis Poland - March 24, 2024
Seller Numis Poland
Date March 24, 2024
Condition MS67 NGC
Selling price
Poland 2 Zlote 1995 MW at auction Numis Poland - March 24, 2024
Poland 2 Zlote 1995 MW at auction Numis Poland - March 24, 2024
Seller Numis Poland
Date March 24, 2024
Condition MS69 NGC
Selling price
******
Poland 2 Zlote 1995 MW at auction Niemczyk - March 16, 2024
Poland 2 Zlote 1995 MW at auction Niemczyk - March 16, 2024
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 16, 2024
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
Poland 2 Zlote 1995 MW at auction Wójcicki - December 3, 2023
Poland 2 Zlote 1995 MW at auction Wójcicki - December 3, 2023
Seller Wójcicki
Date December 3, 2023
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
Poland 2 Zlote 1995 MW at auction Niemczyk - June 24, 2023
Poland 2 Zlote 1995 MW at auction Niemczyk - June 24, 2023
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 24, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Poland 2 Zlote 1995 MW at auction Numis Poland - March 15, 2023
Poland 2 Zlote 1995 MW at auction Numis Poland - March 15, 2023
Seller Numis Poland
Date March 15, 2023
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
Poland 2 Zlote 1995 MW at auction Numis Poland - October 30, 2022
Poland 2 Zlote 1995 MW at auction Numis Poland - October 30, 2022
Seller Numis Poland
Date October 30, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Poland 2 Zlote 1995 MW at auction Numis Poland - May 22, 2022
Poland 2 Zlote 1995 MW at auction Numis Poland - May 22, 2022
Seller Numis Poland
Date May 22, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Poland 2 Zlote 1995 MW at auction COINSNET - March 27, 2022
Poland 2 Zlote 1995 MW at auction COINSNET - March 27, 2022
Seller COINSNET
Date March 27, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Poland 2 Zlote 1995 MW at auction Niemczyk - December 11, 2021
Poland 2 Zlote 1995 MW at auction Niemczyk - December 11, 2021
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 11, 2021
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Poland 2 Zlote 1995 MW at auction Niemczyk - June 26, 2021
Poland 2 Zlote 1995 MW at auction Niemczyk - June 26, 2021
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 26, 2021
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Poland 2 Zlote 1995 MW at auction Niemczyk - June 26, 2021
Poland 2 Zlote 1995 MW at auction Niemczyk - June 26, 2021
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 26, 2021
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Poland 2 Zlote 1995 MW at auction Niemczyk - June 26, 2021
Poland 2 Zlote 1995 MW at auction Niemczyk - June 26, 2021
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 26, 2021
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Poland 2 Zlote 1995 MW at auction Niemczyk - June 26, 2021
Poland 2 Zlote 1995 MW at auction Niemczyk - June 26, 2021
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 26, 2021
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Poland 2 Zlote 1995 MW at auction Niemczyk - March 20, 2021
Poland 2 Zlote 1995 MW at auction Niemczyk - March 20, 2021
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 20, 2021
Condition MS68 NGC
Selling price
******
Poland 2 Zlote 1995 MW at auction Niemczyk - March 20, 2021
Poland 2 Zlote 1995 MW at auction Niemczyk - March 20, 2021
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 20, 2021
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Poland 2 Zlote 1995 MW at auction Niemczyk - March 20, 2021
Poland 2 Zlote 1995 MW at auction Niemczyk - March 20, 2021
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 20, 2021
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Poland 2 Zlote 1995 MW at auction COINSNET - December 8, 2020
Poland 2 Zlote 1995 MW at auction COINSNET - December 8, 2020
Seller COINSNET
Date December 8, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Poland 2 Zlote 1995 MW at auction Numimarket - November 30, 2020
Poland 2 Zlote 1995 MW at auction Numimarket - November 30, 2020
Seller Numimarket
Date November 30, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of 2 Zlote 1995 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

