Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

10 Zlotych 1933 "John III Sobieski" (Poland, II Republic)

Obverse 10 Zlotych 1933 "John III Sobieski" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, II Republic Reverse 10 Zlotych 1933 "John III Sobieski" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, II Republic

Photo by: Dom Aukcyjny Numimarket.pl

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,750)
  • Weight 22 g
  • Pure silver (0,5305 oz) 16,5 g
  • Diameter 34 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Mintage UNC 300,000
  • Mintage PROOF 100

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period II Republic
  • Denomination 10 Zlotych
  • Year 1933
  • Mint Warsaw
  • Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (1315)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 10 Zlotych 1933 "John III Sobieski". This silver coin from the times of II Republic struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1330 sold at the Stary Sklep auction for PLN 33,000. Bidding took place February 11, 2023.

Seller WCN
Date July 25, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
116 $
Price in auction currency 460 PLN
Seller WCN
Date July 18, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
110 $
Price in auction currency 430 PLN
Poland 10 Zlotych 1933 "John III Sobieski" at auction Heritage - July 15, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date July 15, 2024
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller WCN
Date July 4, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller WCN
Date June 27, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller WCN
Date June 27, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Poland 10 Zlotych 1933 "John III Sobieski" at auction Niemczyk - June 22, 2024
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 22, 2024
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
******
Poland 10 Zlotych 1933 "John III Sobieski" at auction Niemczyk - June 22, 2024
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 22, 2024
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Poland 10 Zlotych 1933 "John III Sobieski" at auction Niemczyk - June 22, 2024
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 22, 2024
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Poland 10 Zlotych 1933 "John III Sobieski" at auction Niemczyk - June 22, 2024
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 22, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Poland 10 Zlotych 1933 "John III Sobieski" at auction Niemczyk - June 22, 2024
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 22, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Poland 10 Zlotych 1933 "John III Sobieski" at auction Niemczyk - June 22, 2024
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 22, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Poland 10 Zlotych 1933 "John III Sobieski" at auction Niemczyk - June 22, 2024
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 22, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Poland 10 Zlotych 1933 "John III Sobieski" at auction Niemczyk - June 22, 2024
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 22, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Poland 10 Zlotych 1933 "John III Sobieski" at auction Niemczyk - June 22, 2024
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 22, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Poland 10 Zlotych 1933 "John III Sobieski" at auction Niemczyk - June 22, 2024
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 22, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Poland 10 Zlotych 1933 "John III Sobieski" at auction Niemczyk - June 22, 2024
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 22, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Poland 10 Zlotych 1933 "John III Sobieski" at auction Niemczyk - June 22, 2024
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 22, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Poland 10 Zlotych 1933 "John III Sobieski" at auction Niemczyk - June 22, 2024
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 22, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Poland 10 Zlotych 1933 "John III Sobieski" at auction Niemczyk - June 22, 2024
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 22, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Poland 10 Zlotych 1933 "John III Sobieski" at auction Niemczyk - June 22, 2024
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 22, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
