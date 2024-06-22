Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
10 Zlotych 1933 "John III Sobieski" (Poland, II Republic)
Photo by: Dom Aukcyjny Numimarket.pl
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,750)
- Weight 22 g
- Pure silver (0,5305 oz) 16,5 g
- Diameter 34 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Mintage UNC 300,000
- Mintage PROOF 100
Description
- Country Poland
- Period II Republic
- Denomination 10 Zlotych
- Year 1933
- Mint Warsaw
- Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (1315)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish 10 Zlotych 1933 "John III Sobieski". This silver coin from the times of II Republic struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1330 sold at the Stary Sklep auction for PLN 33,000. Bidding took place February 11, 2023.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller Heritage
Date July 15, 2024
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 22, 2024
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 22, 2024
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 22, 2024
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
Where to sell?
For the sale of 10 Zlotych 1933 "John III Sobieski", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
