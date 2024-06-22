10 Zlotych 1933 "John III Sobieski" (Poland, II Republic)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 10 Zlotych 1933 "John III Sobieski". This silver coin from the times of II Republic struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1330 sold at the Stary Sklep auction for PLN 33,000. Bidding took place February 11, 2023.

Сondition PROOF (1) UNC (264) AU (155) XF (439) VF (415) F (3) No grade (37) Condition (slab) MS68 (2) MS66 (2) MS65 (9) MS64 (16) MS63 (42) MS62 (35) MS61 (19) MS60 (3) AU58 (52) AU55 (12) AU53 (7) AU50 (3) XF45 (6) VF35 (1) PF63 (1) DETAILS (22) PL (2) + (1) Service NGC (158) PCGS (52) ECC (1) PCG (7) GCN (11)

