Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

Coins catalog of Stephen Bathory (1577-1586)

Total added coins: 141

Period of Stephen Bathory
Coin catalog Stephen Bathory 1577-1586
coin Gold
coin Silver
coin Donative
Year of the coin

Prices of coins of Stephen Bathory

Photo Description Metal Av. price UNC Av. price PROOF Sales
Coin photo Coin photo
Poland, Stephen Bathory
Ducat 1586 "Danzig"
 Gold $4,200 - 0 241Coin photo Coin photo
Poland, Stephen Bathory
Thaler 1585 NB "Nagybanya"
 Silver $11,000 - 0 92Coin photo Coin photo
Poland, Stephen Bathory
1 Grosz 1577 "Siege of Danzig"
 Silver $820 - 0 275Coin photo Coin photo
Poland, Stephen Bathory
3 Groszy (Trojak) 1586 "Riga"
 Silver $120 - 4 838Coin photo Coin photo
Poland, Stephen Bathory
3 Groszy (Trojak) 1585 "Riga"
 Silver $130 $150 2 369Coin photo Coin photo
Poland, Stephen Bathory
3 Groszy (Trojak) 1581 "Lithuania"
 Silver $160 - 0 342Coin photo Coin photo
Poland, Stephen Bathory
1 Grosz 1579 "Danzig"
 Silver $270 - 0 331Coin photo Coin photo
Poland, Stephen Bathory
Ducat 1586
 Gold $230,000 - 0 3Coin photo Coin photo
Poland, Stephen Bathory
Thaler 1577 "Siege of Danzig"
 Silver $7,900 - 0 50Coin photo Coin photo
Poland, Stephen Bathory
3 Groszy (Trojak) 1586 "Large head"
 Silver $210 - 0 114Coin photo Coin photo
Poland, Stephen Bathory
Thaler 1580. Date on the side of the portrait
 Silver $110,000 - 0 6Coin photo Coin photo
Poland, Stephen Bathory
3 Groszy (Trojak) 1583 "Lithuania"
 Silver $110 - 0 298Coin photo Coin photo
Poland, Stephen Bathory
Donative 5 Ducat 1585 "Danzig"
 Gold $230,000 - 0 4Coin photo Coin photo
Poland, Stephen Bathory
3 Groszy (Trojak) 1583 "Riga"
 Silver $170 - 3 281Coin photo Coin photo
Poland, Stephen Bathory
3 Groszy (Trojak) 1582 "Lithuania"
 Silver $120 - 0 380Coin photo Coin photo
Poland, Stephen Bathory
1 Grosz 1578 "Danzig"
 Silver $280 - 0 193Coin photo Coin photo
Poland, Stephen Bathory
3 Groszy (Trojak) 1586
 Silver $150 - 0 119Coin photo Coin photo
Poland, Stephen Bathory
3 Groszy (Trojak) 1585 "Lithuania"
 Silver $110 - 0 308Coin photo Coin photo
Poland, Stephen Bathory
Ducat 1583 "Danzig"
 Gold $9,100 - 0 59Coin photo Coin photo
Poland, Stephen Bathory
Ducat 1586 "Lithuania"
 Gold $140,000 - 0 5Coin photo Coin photo
Poland, Stephen Bathory
1 Grosz 1581 "Riga". Emblem of Riga
 Silver $230 - 0 102Coin photo Coin photo
Poland, Stephen Bathory
Schilling (Szelag) 1577 "Siege of Danzig"
 Silver $640 - 0 71Coin photo Coin photo
Poland, Stephen Bathory
6 Groszy (Szostak) 1585 "Lithuania"
 Silver $2,500 - 0 56Coin photo Coin photo
Poland, Stephen Bathory
3 Groszy (Trojak) 1580 "Lithuania". Denomination under the portrait
 Silver $620 - 0 89Coin photo Coin photo
Poland, Stephen Bathory
3 Groszy (Trojak) 1586 "Lithuania"
 Silver $150 - 0 135Coin photo Coin photo
Poland, Stephen Bathory
3 Groszy (Trojak) 1584 "Lithuania"
 Silver $140 - 0 189Coin photo Coin photo
Poland, Stephen Bathory
3 Groszy (Trojak) 1584 "Riga"
 Silver $95 - 1 106Coin photo Coin photo
Poland, Stephen Bathory
3 Groszy (Trojak) 1585 "Large head"
 Silver $210 - 0 145Coin photo Coin photo
Poland, Stephen Bathory
Ducat 1587 "Danzig"
 Gold $12,000 - 0 3Coin photo Coin photo
Poland, Stephen Bathory
1 Grosz 1579
 Silver $870 - 0 71Coin photo Coin photo
Poland, Stephen Bathory
Ducat 1577 "Siege of Danzig"
 Gold $8,500 - 0 9Coin photo Coin photo
Poland, Stephen Bathory
Thaler 1583
 Silver $100,000 - 0 1Coin photo Coin photo
Poland, Stephen Bathory
1 Grosz 1580 "Lithuania"
 Silver $1,400 - 0 39Coin photo Coin photo
Poland, Stephen Bathory
Thaler 1580. Date on the side of the portrait
 Silver $61,000 - 0 11Coin photo Coin photo
Poland, Stephen Bathory
3 Groszy (Trojak) 1584 "Large head"
 Silver $150 - 0 105Coin photo Coin photo
Poland, Stephen Bathory
Ducat 1577 "Siege of Danzig". Countersignature
 Gold $6,300 - 0 14Coin photo Coin photo
Poland, Stephen Bathory
Ducat 1586 NB "Nagybanya"
 Gold $3,000 - 0 42Coin photo Coin photo
Poland, Stephen Bathory
Ducat 1580 "Danzig"
 Gold $5,600 - 0 17Coin photo Coin photo
Poland, Stephen Bathory
Ducat 1584 "Riga"
 Gold $180,000 - 0 3Coin photo Coin photo
Poland, Stephen Bathory
6 Groszy (Szostak) 1581 "Lithuania"
 Silver $8,800 - 0 19Coin photo Coin photo
Poland, Stephen Bathory
10 Ducat (Portugal) 1580 "Lithuania"
 Gold - - 0 0Coin photo Coin photo
Poland, Stephen Bathory
1 Grosz 1580
 Silver $2,800 - 0 61Coin photo Coin photo
Poland, Stephen Bathory
Ducat 1578 "Danzig"
 Gold $39,000 - 0 4Coin photo Coin photo
Poland, Stephen Bathory
1/2 Thaler 1577 "Siege of Danzig"
 Silver $16,000 - 0 4Coin photo Coin photo
Poland, Stephen Bathory
Ducat 1584 "Danzig"
 Gold $6,900 - 0 47Coin photo Coin photo
Poland, Stephen Bathory
Schilling (Szelag) 1580. Jastrzębiec coat of arms (Horseshoe)
 Silver $330 - 0 29Coin photo Coin photo
Poland, Stephen Bathory
3 Groszy (Trojak) 1579 "Danzig"
 Silver $4,000 - 0 34Coin photo Coin photo
Poland, Stephen Bathory
3 Groszy (Trojak) 1582 "Large head"
 Silver $460 - 0 54Coin photo Coin photo
Poland, Stephen Bathory
1 Grosz 1580 "Lithuania". Without shields
 Silver $8,100 - 0 12Coin photo Coin photo
Poland, Stephen Bathory
Schilling (Szelag) 1579 "Danzig"
 Silver $120 - 0 182
