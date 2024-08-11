Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
Coins catalog of Stephen Bathory (1577-1586)
Total added coins: 141
Coin catalog Stephen Bathory 1577-1586
Prices of coins of Stephen Bathory
Photo Description Metal Av. price UNC Av. price PROOF Sales
Gold $4,200 - 0 241
Poland, Stephen Bathory
Ducat 1586 "Danzig"
Silver $11,000 - 0 92
Poland, Stephen Bathory
Thaler 1585 NB "Nagybanya"
Silver $820 - 0 275
Poland, Stephen Bathory
1 Grosz 1577 "Siege of Danzig"
Silver $120 - 4 838
Poland, Stephen Bathory
3 Groszy (Trojak) 1586 "Riga"
Silver $130 $150 2 369
Poland, Stephen Bathory
3 Groszy (Trojak) 1585 "Riga"
Silver $160 - 0 342
Poland, Stephen Bathory
3 Groszy (Trojak) 1581 "Lithuania"
Silver $270 - 0 331
Poland, Stephen Bathory
1 Grosz 1579 "Danzig"
Gold $230,000 - 0 3
Poland, Stephen Bathory
Ducat 1586
Silver $7,900 - 0 50
Poland, Stephen Bathory
Thaler 1577 "Siege of Danzig"
Silver $210 - 0 114
Poland, Stephen Bathory
3 Groszy (Trojak) 1586 "Large head"
Silver $110,000 - 0 6
Poland, Stephen Bathory
Thaler 1580. Date on the side of the portrait
Silver $110 - 0 298
Poland, Stephen Bathory
3 Groszy (Trojak) 1583 "Lithuania"
Gold $230,000 - 0 4
Poland, Stephen Bathory
Donative 5 Ducat 1585 "Danzig"
Silver $170 - 3 281
Poland, Stephen Bathory
3 Groszy (Trojak) 1583 "Riga"
Silver $120 - 0 380
Poland, Stephen Bathory
3 Groszy (Trojak) 1582 "Lithuania"
Silver $280 - 0 193
Poland, Stephen Bathory
1 Grosz 1578 "Danzig"
Silver $150 - 0 119
Poland, Stephen Bathory
3 Groszy (Trojak) 1586
Silver $110 - 0 308
Poland, Stephen Bathory
3 Groszy (Trojak) 1585 "Lithuania"
Gold $9,100 - 0 59
Poland, Stephen Bathory
Ducat 1583 "Danzig"
Gold $140,000 - 0 5
Poland, Stephen Bathory
Ducat 1586 "Lithuania"
Silver $230 - 0 102
Poland, Stephen Bathory
1 Grosz 1581 "Riga". Emblem of Riga
Silver $640 - 0 71
Poland, Stephen Bathory
Schilling (Szelag) 1577 "Siege of Danzig"
Silver $2,500 - 0 56
Poland, Stephen Bathory
6 Groszy (Szostak) 1585 "Lithuania"
Silver $620 - 0 89
Poland, Stephen Bathory
3 Groszy (Trojak) 1580 "Lithuania". Denomination under the portrait
Silver $150 - 0 135
Poland, Stephen Bathory
3 Groszy (Trojak) 1586 "Lithuania"
Silver $140 - 0 189
Poland, Stephen Bathory
3 Groszy (Trojak) 1584 "Lithuania"
Silver $95 - 1 106
Poland, Stephen Bathory
3 Groszy (Trojak) 1584 "Riga"
Silver $210 - 0 145
Poland, Stephen Bathory
3 Groszy (Trojak) 1585 "Large head"
Gold $12,000 - 0 3
Poland, Stephen Bathory
Ducat 1587 "Danzig"
Silver $870 - 0 71
Poland, Stephen Bathory
1 Grosz 1579
Gold $8,500 - 0 9
Poland, Stephen Bathory
Ducat 1577 "Siege of Danzig"
Silver $100,000 - 0 1
Poland, Stephen Bathory
Thaler 1583
Silver $1,400 - 0 39
Poland, Stephen Bathory
1 Grosz 1580 "Lithuania"
Silver $61,000 - 0 11
Poland, Stephen Bathory
Thaler 1580. Date on the side of the portrait
Silver $150 - 0 105
Poland, Stephen Bathory
3 Groszy (Trojak) 1584 "Large head"
Gold $6,300 - 0 14
Poland, Stephen Bathory
Ducat 1577 "Siege of Danzig". Countersignature
Gold $3,000 - 0 42
Poland, Stephen Bathory
Ducat 1586 NB "Nagybanya"
Gold $5,600 - 0 17
Poland, Stephen Bathory
Ducat 1580 "Danzig"
Gold $180,000 - 0 3
Poland, Stephen Bathory
Ducat 1584 "Riga"
Silver $8,800 - 0 19
Poland, Stephen Bathory
6 Groszy (Szostak) 1581 "Lithuania"
Gold - - 0 0
Poland, Stephen Bathory
10 Ducat (Portugal) 1580 "Lithuania"
Silver $2,800 - 0 61
Poland, Stephen Bathory
1 Grosz 1580
Gold $39,000 - 0 4
Poland, Stephen Bathory
Ducat 1578 "Danzig"
Silver $16,000 - 0 4
Poland, Stephen Bathory
1/2 Thaler 1577 "Siege of Danzig"
Gold $6,900 - 0 47
Poland, Stephen Bathory
Ducat 1584 "Danzig"
Silver $330 - 0 29
Poland, Stephen Bathory
Schilling (Szelag) 1580. Jastrzębiec coat of arms (Horseshoe)
Silver $4,000 - 0 34
Poland, Stephen Bathory
3 Groszy (Trojak) 1579 "Danzig"
Silver $460 - 0 54
Poland, Stephen Bathory
3 Groszy (Trojak) 1582 "Large head"
Silver $8,100 - 0 12
Poland, Stephen Bathory
1 Grosz 1580 "Lithuania". Without shields
Silver $120 - 0 182
Poland, Stephen Bathory
Schilling (Szelag) 1579 "Danzig"
