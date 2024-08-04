Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

Coins of Poland 1582

Golden coins

Obverse Ducat 1582 Danzig
Reverse Ducat 1582 Danzig
Ducat 1582 Danzig
Average price 5700 $
Sales
0 13

Silver coins

Obverse Thaler 1582
Reverse Thaler 1582
Thaler 1582
Average price
Sales
0 0
Obverse 1/2 Thaler no date (1578-1586)
Reverse 1/2 Thaler no date (1578-1586)
1/2 Thaler no date (1578-1586)
Average price
Sales
0 0
Obverse 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1582 Danzig
Reverse 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1582 Danzig
3 Groszy (Trojak) 1582 Danzig One-sided strike of reverse
Average price 1800 $
Sales
0 4
Obverse 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1582 Large head
Reverse 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1582 Large head
3 Groszy (Trojak) 1582 Large head
Average price 460 $
Sales
0 54
Obverse 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1582 Large head
Reverse 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1582 Large head
3 Groszy (Trojak) 1582 Large head Portrait in frame
Average price 12000 $
Sales
0 3
Obverse 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1582 Riga
Reverse 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1582 Riga
3 Groszy (Trojak) 1582 Riga
Average price 220 $
Sales
0 58
Obverse 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1582 Lithuania
Reverse 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1582 Lithuania
3 Groszy (Trojak) 1582 Lithuania
Average price 120 $
Sales
0 380
Obverse 1 Grosz 1582
Reverse 1 Grosz 1582
1 Grosz 1582
Average price 4100 $
Sales
0 10
Obverse 1 Grosz 1582 Riga
Reverse 1 Grosz 1582 Riga
1 Grosz 1582 Riga
Average price 120 $
Sales
1 111
Obverse Schilling (Szelag) 1582
Reverse Schilling (Szelag) 1582
Schilling (Szelag) 1582 Large monogram
Average price 250 $
Sales
0 4
Obverse Schilling (Szelag) 1582
Reverse Schilling (Szelag) 1582
Schilling (Szelag) 1582 Small monogram
Average price 35 $
Sales
0 41
Obverse Schilling (Szelag) 1582 Danzig
Reverse Schilling (Szelag) 1582 Danzig
Schilling (Szelag) 1582 Danzig
Average price 240 $
Sales
0 103
Obverse Schilling (Szelag) no date (1578-1586) Riga
Reverse Schilling (Szelag) no date (1578-1586) Riga
Schilling (Szelag) no date (1578-1586) Riga
Average price 290 $
Sales
0 2
Obverse Schilling (Szelag) 1582 Riga
Reverse Schilling (Szelag) 1582 Riga
Schilling (Szelag) 1582 Riga
Average price 30 $
Sales
0 95
Obverse Schilling (Szelag) 1582
Reverse Schilling (Szelag) 1582
Schilling (Szelag) 1582
Average price 90 $
Sales
0 47
Obverse Denar 1582 Danzig
Reverse Denar 1582 Danzig
Denar 1582 Danzig
Average price 240 $
Sales
0 21
Obverse Denar 1582 Riga
Reverse Denar 1582 Riga
Denar 1582 Riga
Average price 6100 $
Sales
0 3
Obverse Denar 1582 Lithuania
Reverse Denar 1582 Lithuania
Denar 1582 Lithuania
Average price 2500 $
Sales
0 5

Donative coins

Obverse 10 Ducat 1582 Donative Danzig
Reverse 10 Ducat 1582 Donative Danzig
10 Ducat 1582 Donative Danzig
Average price
Sales
0 1
